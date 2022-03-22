SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Titrators (Automatic and Manual) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Market to Reach $447 Million by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 21; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 3591

Companies: 33 - Players covered include Aquamax KF; CSC Scientific Company, Inc.; DKK-TOA CORPORATION; Hach Company; Hanna Instruments, Inc.; Hiranuma Sangyo Co., Ltd.; Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG; Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd.; Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Metrohm AG; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Nittoseiko Analytech Co., Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Xylem Inc.; SI Analytics GmbH and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Coulometric, Volumetric, Other Product Segments); Type (Automatic, Manual) Application (Chemical, Academic Research, Textile, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Market to Reach $447 Million by 2026

Titration, one of the oldest analytical instrument techniques, is a laboratory method used to determine and analyze the chemical composition of a product, substance, solution or liquid. The technique relies on chemical reaction of the substance with a reagent (also known as titrant) of known concentration. Titration systems are used in laboratories and industries for a variety of applications including research, drugs quality control, moisture analysis, and chemical analysis, among others. While manual titration was hitherto the most widely employed technique in a wide range of industries, the growing emphasis on accuracy and the need for reliable and robust as well as simple and quick testing has led to increasing adoption of automated titrators. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the large volume of analysis and QA/QC applications performed in various end-use industries including food and beverage, drinking water, chemical, petrochemical, personal care, and agriculture. The use of titration as a preferred method of water and chemical analysis across the food & beverage as well as pharmaceutical sectors is set to drive growth in the titrators market. The sustained focus on product development with the aim to create compact designs, enhance resolution and improve efficiency is also expected to foster market growth. Technology advances and innovations continue to churn out smart and highly cost effective titrators that can offer robust, reliable, fast and highly accurate results. Modern titrators are equipped with more safety, user-friendly features and intuitive setup that help alleviate the researchers' time and improve productivity.

Story continues

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) estimated at US$368.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$447 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Coulometric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$284.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Volumetric segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $128.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $29.6 Million by 2026

The Titrators (Automatic and Manual) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$128.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Automatic Titrators Segment to Reach $263.6 Million by 2026

Automated titration systems are used to handle high sample loads. Automated titration lowers the risk of subjective analysis for businesses that are constantly under pressure to provide superior quality. Further, the growing significance of chemical analysis to meet regulatory compliance and driving need for consistently superior quality and performance is giving way to increasing adoption of automated titration, which eliminates the subjective nature of results associated with manual titration. Technology advances have also led to the emergence of smart titrators which enable connectivity with an external device such as a computer along with software to perform numerous types of titration including pH, acid/base, redox, complexometric, photometric, Karl Fischer, as well as non-aqueous titration among others. In the global Automatic Titrators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$246.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-titrators-automatic-and-manual-market-to-reach-447-million-by-2026-301505779.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.