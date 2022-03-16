U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.75
    +53.75 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    +362.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,702.25
    +250.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.70
    +24.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.00
    -0.44 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.20
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    +0.0051 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.54
    -3.23 (-10.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3059
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2870
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,322.00
    +1,658.85 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.83
    +36.57 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.36
    +76.66 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Knowledge Management Market to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Knowledge Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

World Knowledge Management Market
World Knowledge Management Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 21; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 37423
Companies: 253 - Players covered include Atlassian Corporation Plc; Bitrix, Inc.; Bloomfire; Chadha Software Technologies; ComAround Inc.; eGain Corporation; Ernst & Young Global Limited; eXo Platform; Freshworks Inc.; IBM; Igloo Software; KMS Lighthouse; Knosys; Lucidea; MangoApps Inc.; Moxie Software; Open Text Corporation; ProProfs; RightAnswers, Inc.; Yonyx Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Offering (Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process, Infrastructure); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Knowledge Management Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2026
Knowledge management is a managerial approach through which an organization collects, analyzes, systematizes, stores, and shares its knowledge assets or knowledge-based intellectual property. The global market is anticipated to expand due to the growing need to retain customers and improve customer satisfaction. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant remote working phenomenon has provided a significant boost for knowledge management solutions across the world. With the remote working pattern emerging as a mainstream phenomenon, the need for knowledge management solutions is expected to increase going forwards. Even with the COVID-19 curve flattening, and mass vaccination programs still at a distance, most companies are expected to continue with the work-from-home model at least into the near future. The KM systems fit perfectly into the needs of an organization, which could be required to operate with employees of other departments in the absence of relevant workforce (either due to layoff or COVID-19 related absenteeism). The pandemic also caused several companies to adopt cloud-based software that imparts flexibility to their businesses, while those with such technologies already in place would continue to have an edge other those transitioning later. The use of cloud-based KM systems would help organizations create and share information in real-time with employees for better customer handling. In addition, increasing amounts of data being collected by organizations is expected to drive the demand for knowledge management solutions.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Knowledge Management estimated at US$569.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.2% CAGR to reach US$444.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanisms & Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.5% share of the global Knowledge Management market. A Knowledge Management System (KMS) is associated with carrying out various functions of KM, i.e. collection, dissemination, analysis and general management of knowledge or information, for an organization, and delivers results that enable the organization to use the same in an effective and efficient manner. KMS system is intended for using and applying the principles of KM for allowing customers and employees to rapidly create, find and store relevant information. Knowledge Management Mechanisms are structural or organizational means utilized for promoting knowledge management. Some examples of KM mechanisms include on-the-job training, learning by doing, learning by observation, and face-to-face meetings. Knowledge Management Technologies refer to various types of information technologies that enable knowledge management.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $198.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $176.9 Billion by 2026
The Knowledge Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$198.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 35.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$176.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 17.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$219.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Global enterprises are making substantial investments in developing innovative approaches and strategies for competing successfully in a knowledge-based market. Such innovative practices, resulting in the development of knowledge-intensive products and services, are prevalent amongst enterprises in North America and Europe.

Process Segment to Reach $265.6 Billion by 2026
Knowledge Management Processes refer to approaches used by an organization for handling knowledge at various stages of KM lifecycle. The segment includes processes that are used for applying knowledge, capturing knowledge, creating knowledge, and sharing knowledge. In the global Process segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$59.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$249.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.1 Billion by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-knowledge-management-market-to-reach-1-2-trillion-by-2026--301502434.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • The Fed’s firefight with inflation finally begins: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

  • How Much Money Would Pfizer Make With a 4th COVID Vaccine Dose?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla has been talking up the need for a fourth dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine in several TV interviews. If so, how much money would Pfizer make? If we multiplied that number by $19.50, the price per dose Pfizer has charged the U.S. government in the past, the total comes to more than $2.4 billion.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”