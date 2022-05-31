U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.00
    -24.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,953.00
    -205.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,641.75
    -36.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.90
    -12.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.71
    +3.64 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.20
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.47 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.84
    +0.34 (+1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2571
    -0.0083 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3980
    +0.7780 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,690.85
    +1,116.31 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.04
    +63.54 (+10.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.69
    +22.63 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mannequin-Based Simulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026
Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: May 2022
Executive Pool: 1268
Companies: 55 - Players covered include 3D Systems, Inc.; CAE Healthcare; Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.; Laerdal Medical A/S; Limbs & Things Ltd.; Mentice AB; Simulab Corporation; Simulaids Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Patient Simulators, Other Product Types); End-Use (Academics, Hospitals, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period. Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR. Preventable medical errors are among the leading cause of death in the US, next only to heart disease and cancer. Unlike other end-user industries, such as defense and aviation, the healthcare industry has been slow to adopt simulation techniques for quality and safety initiatives, and certification activities. However, of late, medical schools and hospitals have incorporated simulations, ranging from simple task trainers to high-fidelity mannequins and virtual patients. Simulation is becoming an essential part of training, and also professional assessment and certification. Mannequin-based simulation is increasingly used in medical training, both in real hospital rooms and special simulation facilities. Unsuspecting doctors and nurses are often called to such rooms, to test and refine their skills and protocols. It enables medical staff to practice routine procedures, and more importantly, hone their skills in rarely used procedures. Simulation training figures among the prominent innovations in medical education. Technology advancements in training mannequins over the past two decades have further resulted in a supportive environment for learning protocols and improving skills, enhance critical decision making, and forging interpersonal skills. With several countries focusing increasingly on simulation-based healthcare training programs, the global market for Mannequin-based simulation is estimated to grow significantly over the coming years.

Mannequin-based simulation market is witnessing rapid growth in the past few years and is forecast to register significant growth in the upcoming years. Mannequin-based simulations are used extensively in academics. The market is predicted to maintain its positive momentum on account of increasing demand for simulation options from the medical education and military domains. Mannequins are dummy models intended to be used as replica or virtual patients for medical education and in hospitals. Mannequin-based simulation entails computer representation of the human body in simulators through replacement with animations, mannequins or drawings. Increasing demand for less invasive treatments and the growing popularity of simulation technologies are the most significant factors driving the growth of the mannequin-based simulation market. Mannequin simulators are capable of representing various human functions such as spontaneous breathing and body vitals in real-time along with heart sounds, pupil size or response and any obstruction in the respiratory tract. Advanced simulators feature sophisticated models capable of responding to drugs, external stimulus and heat. The mannequin-based simulation market is gaining from extensive use of mannequins for medical simulation to train medical students, professionals and specialists. The increasing appeal of the technique is credited to its ability to eliminate risks associated with adverse accidents at the time of training, surgery and treatment. Mannequin simulators are finding increasing acceptance to support learning and training efforts in multidisciplinary domains. Mannequin-based simulation ensures desired expertise without posing safety concerns to patients. These advantages are increasing the adoption of mannequin-based simulators in delivery rooms, operation rooms, ICUs, research academies and emergency departments. The market growth is also favored by increasing use of mannequin-based simulation in the military domain to help military forces in gaining knowledge about how to act in the battlefield and hostilities.

Surgical medical training can offer several advantages such as extensive emergency response training, hands-on medical education in interactive environment/settings, and safe training modules. Concerns related to patient safety can be effectively addressed using mannequin-based simulation tools that include patient safety virtual reality simulation and high-fidelity mannequins. These solutions are increasingly being used in simulation facilities, emergency settings, and hospital rooms as training solutions and they have shown impressive results. Challenges related to the underuse of simulation technologies owing to the complexities in their operation and assembly have hindered the adoption of these technologies in the past. However, the introduction of better user interfaces and automated instruction has played a crucial role in overcoming the challenges.

Among all departments of medicine, intensive care, anesthesia, emergency care, obstetrics and neonatal care, catheterization labs, and nursing training most actively require Mannequin-based simulators. In these situations, decisions about patient care can change suddenly and life-threatening complications, though rare, need to be managed effectively. Complex coordination among several specialized healthcare providers is required, and the ability of individual clinicians as well as teams is challenged. Mannequin-based simulation has its roots in such difficult healthcare settings characterized by rapidly changing patient circumstances and prompt clinician response. For example, shoulder dystocia, where the baby's shoulders are stuck in the birth canal, occurs in 1% of all child deliveries. The complicated technical maneuvers required to bring the baby out, are increasingly practiced on simulators first. Other rare but serious emergencies that benefit from prior simulator-based training include postpartum hemorrhage and eclampsia in mothers following childbirth. Even in routine cases of patient complaining of chest pain prior to a heart attack, simulator-based training is crucial to perform timely checking for arterial blockages and prescribe proper treatment. Mannequin-based simulation can thus serve as an essential part of, and add value to clinician training in healthcare institutions, striving for quality improvement and risk management. The future of global medicine lies in certain pioneering innovations by a select few, such as high-fidelity simulation suites with operating theatres, mock wards with role players, and virtual reality simulation for high-risk procedures, e-learning laboratories, and more. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-mannequin-based-simulation-market-to-reach-3-2-billion-by-2026--301557157.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply

    The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian gas supply and the European Union's toughest measure yet against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, an agreement to halt sea-borne imports of its oil. GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted elsewhere for the 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • EU’s Russian Oil Embargo Sends Prices Surging. Exxon Stock Is Rising.

    In addition to the EU phasing out Russian imports to crimp supply, demand from China is expected to pick up after Shanghai relaxed Covid restrictions.

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Tech Giants Accuse India Agency of Ignorance in Xiaomi Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- A lobby group including Apple Inc. and other technology giants operating in India called out the country’s authorities for misunderstanding how patent fees work, following local officials’ dispute with Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant De

  • Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

    Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday. Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny. "Qatar Airways is ready to see this matter through to trial to ensure that its rights are protected and that Airbus is required to address an unprecedented and extremely unique and concerning defect impacting the A350 aircraft type, across the industry and multiple carriers," the airline said in a statement setting out detailed extracts from a judge's written ruling.

  • Oil bull run continues as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended a bull run on Tuesday after the EU agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions amid rising demand ahead of the peak U.S. and European summer driving season. Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.11, or 1.7%, to $123.78 a barrel by 1103 GMT, after earlier rising to $124.10 - its highest since March 9. The premium of August-loading Brent contracts over a six-month spread hit a nine-week high at close to $15 a barrel, indicating current supply tightness.

  • Crude futures surge above $118 after EU ban on Russian oil

    U.S. and Brent crude oil prices surged anew on Tuesday after the European Union managed a deal to partially ban Russian oil.

  • EU agrees Russian oil sanctions, gives Hungary exemptions

    European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the early hours of Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year. The deal excludes from the embargo shipments by pipeline, which Hungary relies on for Russian oil. It aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched more than three months ago in Ukraine, with some of the toughest EU sanctions yet.

  • Petrol prices hit new record high of 173p a litre as EU bans Russian oil imports

    £95.15 to fill up an average family car after latest rise in fuel costs, says RAC

  • Oil soars again on EU Russia deal, petrol prices to keep rising

    OIL prices jumped again after EU leaders agreed a deal to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of revenues. While that deal agreed overnight, which bans oil that arrives by sea but not by pipeline, was hailed as a political break through, it further constrains supply.

  • EU’s Russian-Oil Embargo Is More Bark Than Bite

    The European Union’s partial embargo on Russian oil carries more weight politically than economically. Targeting tankers or insurance would be much more disruptive to the market.