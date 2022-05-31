SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mannequin-Based Simulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 17; Released: May 2022

Executive Pool: 1268

Companies: 55 - Players covered include 3D Systems, Inc.; CAE Healthcare; Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.; Laerdal Medical A/S; Limbs & Things Ltd.; Mentice AB; Simulab Corporation; Simulaids Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Type (Patient Simulators, Other Product Types); End-Use (Academics, Hospitals, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period. Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR. Preventable medical errors are among the leading cause of death in the US, next only to heart disease and cancer. Unlike other end-user industries, such as defense and aviation, the healthcare industry has been slow to adopt simulation techniques for quality and safety initiatives, and certification activities. However, of late, medical schools and hospitals have incorporated simulations, ranging from simple task trainers to high-fidelity mannequins and virtual patients. Simulation is becoming an essential part of training, and also professional assessment and certification. Mannequin-based simulation is increasingly used in medical training, both in real hospital rooms and special simulation facilities. Unsuspecting doctors and nurses are often called to such rooms, to test and refine their skills and protocols. It enables medical staff to practice routine procedures, and more importantly, hone their skills in rarely used procedures. Simulation training figures among the prominent innovations in medical education. Technology advancements in training mannequins over the past two decades have further resulted in a supportive environment for learning protocols and improving skills, enhance critical decision making, and forging interpersonal skills. With several countries focusing increasingly on simulation-based healthcare training programs, the global market for Mannequin-based simulation is estimated to grow significantly over the coming years.

Mannequin-based simulation market is witnessing rapid growth in the past few years and is forecast to register significant growth in the upcoming years. Mannequin-based simulations are used extensively in academics. The market is predicted to maintain its positive momentum on account of increasing demand for simulation options from the medical education and military domains. Mannequins are dummy models intended to be used as replica or virtual patients for medical education and in hospitals. Mannequin-based simulation entails computer representation of the human body in simulators through replacement with animations, mannequins or drawings. Increasing demand for less invasive treatments and the growing popularity of simulation technologies are the most significant factors driving the growth of the mannequin-based simulation market. Mannequin simulators are capable of representing various human functions such as spontaneous breathing and body vitals in real-time along with heart sounds, pupil size or response and any obstruction in the respiratory tract. Advanced simulators feature sophisticated models capable of responding to drugs, external stimulus and heat. The mannequin-based simulation market is gaining from extensive use of mannequins for medical simulation to train medical students, professionals and specialists. The increasing appeal of the technique is credited to its ability to eliminate risks associated with adverse accidents at the time of training, surgery and treatment. Mannequin simulators are finding increasing acceptance to support learning and training efforts in multidisciplinary domains. Mannequin-based simulation ensures desired expertise without posing safety concerns to patients. These advantages are increasing the adoption of mannequin-based simulators in delivery rooms, operation rooms, ICUs, research academies and emergency departments. The market growth is also favored by increasing use of mannequin-based simulation in the military domain to help military forces in gaining knowledge about how to act in the battlefield and hostilities.

Surgical medical training can offer several advantages such as extensive emergency response training, hands-on medical education in interactive environment/settings, and safe training modules. Concerns related to patient safety can be effectively addressed using mannequin-based simulation tools that include patient safety virtual reality simulation and high-fidelity mannequins. These solutions are increasingly being used in simulation facilities, emergency settings, and hospital rooms as training solutions and they have shown impressive results. Challenges related to the underuse of simulation technologies owing to the complexities in their operation and assembly have hindered the adoption of these technologies in the past. However, the introduction of better user interfaces and automated instruction has played a crucial role in overcoming the challenges.

Among all departments of medicine, intensive care, anesthesia, emergency care, obstetrics and neonatal care, catheterization labs, and nursing training most actively require Mannequin-based simulators. In these situations, decisions about patient care can change suddenly and life-threatening complications, though rare, need to be managed effectively. Complex coordination among several specialized healthcare providers is required, and the ability of individual clinicians as well as teams is challenged. Mannequin-based simulation has its roots in such difficult healthcare settings characterized by rapidly changing patient circumstances and prompt clinician response. For example, shoulder dystocia, where the baby's shoulders are stuck in the birth canal, occurs in 1% of all child deliveries. The complicated technical maneuvers required to bring the baby out, are increasingly practiced on simulators first. Other rare but serious emergencies that benefit from prior simulator-based training include postpartum hemorrhage and eclampsia in mothers following childbirth. Even in routine cases of patient complaining of chest pain prior to a heart attack, simulator-based training is crucial to perform timely checking for arterial blockages and prescribe proper treatment. Mannequin-based simulation can thus serve as an essential part of, and add value to clinician training in healthcare institutions, striving for quality improvement and risk management. The future of global medicine lies in certain pioneering innovations by a select few, such as high-fidelity simulation suites with operating theatres, mock wards with role players, and virtual reality simulation for high-risk procedures, e-learning laboratories, and more. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

