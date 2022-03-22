U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Electric Bikes Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electric Bikes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Electric Bikes Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 499
Companies: 196 - Players covered include Accell Group N.V; Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.; Ampler Bikes; Cannondale Bicycle Corporation; Coboc GmbH & Co. KG; Cowboy; Derby Cycle AG; Desiknio; M1-Sporttechnik GmbH & Co. KG; Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.; Kalkhoff; Merida Industry Co., Ltd.; Moustache Bikes; Pedego Electric Bikes; Riese & Muller; Robert Bosch GmbH; Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.; Trek Bicycle Corporation; VanMoof BV; Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.; Yamaha Motor Company Limited and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle); Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive); Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer, Other Battery Types)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Netherlands; Belgium; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Electric Bikes Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2026
The bike boom can be attributed to confluence of various favorable factors. While shutdown of gyms prompted people to explore other options for physical workouts, various workers started searching for alternatives to subways and buses. In addition, stay-at-home mandates drove families to look for options to keep children stay active, including leisure family-oriented bikes. Families are investing in bikes to support kids who were unable to go to pools. Bicycles have provided families with the option to stay active and engage in physical exercise during pandemic. The scenario is driving demand for electric-assist bikes. The strong demand for commuter electric bikes has created shortage of these bikes across stores in the US and UK. Leading manufacturers of these bicycles are finding it challenging to ramp up demand for addressing demand, leading to longer delivery times. The pandemic is anticipated to bring a long-term change in consumer preference and considerably benefit the global e-bikes market in the coming months and years. The upsurge in the demand can be attributed to user awareness regarding air pollution, technological advancements, and rising investments by government authorities to develop electric vehicles. Advanced batteries, compact, and lightweight mid-drive motors, and chains with improved durability are trending in the e-bikes market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Bikes estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Pedal Assist, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$32.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Throttle segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.3% share of the global Electric Bikes market. E-bikes have witnessed growth in the pedal-assist segment because of the convenience of using both the motor as well as the pedals while riding. Pedal assisted electric cycle known as Pedelec offers many benefits such as saving money, improving fitness, helping carry heavy loads easily, providing ease of travelling long distances and are well suited for recreational purposes such as climbing hills. Additionally, pedal-assist offers riders the option to choose and set the driving mode to low, medium, or high assist as and when needed to efficiently utilize electricity, further helping grow the share of the segment. The throttle-assist electronic bicycles are also gaining acceptance owing to the capacity for long-distance travel without inducing fatigue and simpler riding experience.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2026
The Electric Bikes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 4.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to create improved technologies for electronic bicycles so as to improve efficiency and increase share in the market. The increased costs related to the purchase of electronic bicycles and the restricted driving range of such vehicles are some of the concerns that are constricting the e-bike current market size. Limited charging infrastructure and long charging sessions for e-bikes are some of the factors that further impede growth in the market. Nevertheless, market players are responding to the concerns by installing fast-charging technologies in e-bikes so that riders can charge bikes much quicker and ride longer distances. Governments throughout the world have enacted several e-bike related regulations and policies for better safety. For example, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act limits e-bikes with a 500-watt motor to a top speed limit of 32 kmph. The law helps riders shun over-acceleration and hence safeguard the riders as well as the surroundings. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-electric-bikes-market-to-reach-34-4-billion-by-2026--301506340.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

