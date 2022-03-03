Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Airway Management Devices Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Airway Management Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Airway Management Devices - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 12003

Companies: 144 - Players covered include Ambu A/S; Armstrong Medical Ltd.; ConvaTec; Flexicare; Intersurgical Ltd.; KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medtronic Plc.; Salter Labs; Smiths Medical, Inc.; SourceMark; SunMed; Teleflex, Inc.; VBM Medizintechnik; Verathon, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices, Other Product Segments); Application (Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Home Care, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-



Global Airway Management Devices Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Airway management is an important aspect of perioperative care and emergency medicine. The process of airway management provides an open pathway between the lungs and exterior environment as well as ensures safety of lungs from aspiration. Airway management is considered critical during conditions, such as emergency medicine, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, intensive care medicine, and anesthesia. Major factors fueling growth in the airway management devices market include aging global population, rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, rise in the number of patients who can afford advanced medication, and increase in the number of surgical procedures. The global market for these devices is bolstered by increasing incidence of chronic respiratory conditions and broader acceptance among anesthesiologists. Rising cases of preterm birth and the need to manage the airway in newborns is another growth factor creating strong demand for airway management devices. The market expansion is also favored by rising funding and investments to improve emergency care services and associated infrastructure.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airway Management Devices estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Resuscitators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$728.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infraglottic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Airway Management Devices market. Resuscitator is a device designed to keep unresponsive patients oxygenated and alive by inflating the lungs using positive pressure. The critical role of resuscitators played in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and technological advancements such as advanced features like Flow-Restricted and Oxygen-Powered Ventilation Device (FROPVD) are expected to spur boost growth in the Resuscitators segment. Infraglottic devices set up a conduit through the mouth for administering drugs, passing through the glottis to be placed into the trachea. The market for Infraglottic Devices is poised to benefit significantly from the growing healthcare spending.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $563.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $243.6 Million by 2026

The Airway Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$563.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$243.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$257.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest market owing to high prevalence of COPD and asthma and also a large geriatric population base. Other growth factors include high incidence of major respiratory diseases, supportive government measures, and strict implementation of clinical guidelines for airways management and proper ventilation. Rising cases of COPD, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure and enhancing healthcare policies, is leading to increased demand for the devices in the Asia-Pacific region.

Supraglottic Devices Segment to Reach $523.7 Million by 2026

The use of advanced devices such as supraglottic airway in preoperative airway evaluation is expected to increase the demand for airway management devices. With supraglottic devices tracheal placement is much easier, which results in improved patient safety. In the global Supraglottic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$299.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$461 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Growth

Airway management market continues to witness the rising proliferation of more advanced airway management devices. Advanced airway management basically involves invasiveness, and advanced training and skill, and encompasses advanced techniques to clear the patent airway and restore normal breathing mechanism. This is achieved by preventing or clearing the airway obstructions, the cause of which can be patient's own tongue, airway anatomical components, excessive amounts of body fluids and blood, food particle aspiration, and foreign bodies.

Unlike basic mechanisms such as chin lift, jaw-thrust, head tilt maneuvers, advanced airway management mostly involves the use of medical equipment and fully trained professionals. A core component in ICU procedures, anaesthesia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and emergency medicine, advanced airway management may involve the use of certain invasive airway management techniques with visualization of the glottis. The glottis visualisation can be carried out through use of a laryngoscope blade or by using latest video enabled devices.

Advanced supraglottic devices are known to improve the invasiveness in airway management. Devices such as nasopharyngeal airways, oropharyngeal airways, and laryngeal mask airways are some examples of advanced supraglottic devices that ensure high-quality results in airway management.

Similarly, laryngeal mask airways can be used to deliver general anesthesia, followed by infraglottic techniques like tracheal intubation, before finally administering the surgical methods. Going forward, the market is likely to see proliferation of advanced airway management solutions such as fibreoptic laryngoscopes, laryngoscope handles & blade, video laryngoscopes, cricothyrotomy, and stylets and light wands, are some of the advanced airway management devices currently available in the market. More



