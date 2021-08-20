U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.48
    +24.68 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.44
    +170.32 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,666.37
    +124.59 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,145.97
    +13.55 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.18
    -0.51 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2450
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8160
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,319.03
    +2,727.32 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.42
    +30.03 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.00
    +30.14 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Airway Clearance Systems Market to Reach $842.4 Million by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Airway Clearance Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

World Airway Clearance Systems Market
World Airway Clearance Systems Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 9; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 402
Companies: 46 - Players covered include Electromed, Inc.; General Physiotherapy, Inc.; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Monaghan Medical Corporation; Philips Healthcare; Thayer Medical; Vortran Medical Technology and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Application (Cystic Fibrosis, Chronic Bronchitis, Other Applications); Device Type (Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP), Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP), Other Device Types); End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Airway Clearance Systems Market to Reach $842.4 Million by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airway Clearance Systems estimated at US$581.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$842.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$459 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $133.1 Million by 2026
The Airway Clearance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$133.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

By Application, Cystic Fibrosis Segment to Reach $311.3 Million by 2026
In the global Cystic Fibrosis (Application) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.74% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$149.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$243.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.9 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-airway-clearance-systems-market-to-reach-842-4-million-by-2026--301359424.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone Backs $784 Million U.S. Student Housing Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is broadening its bet on U.S. student housing, forming a $784 million joint venture with Landmark Properties.The new partnership will recapitalize a portfolio of buildings with 5,416 beds, according to a statement Friday. “We’ve seen a very quick uptick in student housing occupancy to pre-Covid levels, which is one of the reasons we’re so bullish on the space,” Jacob Werner, Blackstone senior managing director in the real estate group, said in an interview.Investor

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy? Software Maker Sets Path To $10 Billion In Revenue By 2028

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has pulled back. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions — what that tells market historians

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • Why Energy Stocks Are Down This Week

    Energy stocks tumbled this week. The average energy company in the S&P 500 slumped nearly 9% over the past five trading days. Among the notable decliners were Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE), Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB), and Continental Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV).

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Deere Earnings Crush Estimates. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Deere reported $5.32 in per-share earnings for its fiscal third quarter. Wall Street was looking for $4.58 a share.