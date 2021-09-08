U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,519.57
    -0.46 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,112.43
    +12.43 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.73
    -42.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.64
    -9.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.32
    +0.97 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -9.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    -0.0140 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,130.02
    -4,477.20 (-8.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.03
    -20.44 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.39
    -31.98 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Spices and Seasonings Market to Reach 3.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Spices and Seasonings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

World Spices and Seasonings Market
World Spices and Seasonings Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 17; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 5043
Companies: 154 - Players covered include Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; Ariake Japan Company Limited; Asenzya; B&G Foods, Inc.; Fuchs North America; Golden West Specialty Foods, Inc.; Griffith Foods, Inc.; Harris Freeman & Company Inc.; McCormick & Co., Inc.; Mehran Spice & Food Industries; Old Mansion Foods; Old World Spices & Seasonings; Oregon Spice Company; Rocky Mountain Spice Company; S&B Foods Inc.; Synthite Industries Ltd.; The Bart Ingredients Company Ltd.; The Spice Way; Vanns Spices Ltd.; Victoria Gourmet, Inc.; Williams Foods, Inc.; Wixon; Xcell International Corp. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Segment (Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Pepper, Mustard Seed, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, Other Product Segments)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Spices and Seasonings Market to Reach 3.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spices and Seasonings estimated at 2.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 3.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach 1.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pepper segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 708.7 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 634.1 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026
The Spices and Seasonings market in the U.S. is estimated at 708.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 634.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

Mustard Seed Segment to Reach 671.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026
In the global Mustard Seed segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 385.8 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 507.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-spices-and-seasonings-market-to-reach-3-1-million-metric-tons-by-2026--301370052.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin the national currency, plus the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Philip Morris backs full-year EPS guidance but says chip shortage hurting IQOS business

    Philip Morris International Inc. shares slid 0.7% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the Marlboro maker reaffirmed per-share earnings guidance for 2021, but said the global chip shortage is hurting its IQOS heated tobacco product. In a statement released ahead of a presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Bateau said the company is still expecting full-year EPS to range from $5.76 to $5.86, and for adjusted EPS to range from $5.97 to $6.0

  • Why Shares of Senseonics Soared 30.6% in August

    The maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes treatment is a meme stock with some fundamental support.

  • 3 Surging Tech Stocks: Can They Go Higher?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) -- that have more than doubled the market's returns in 2021. Shares of Nvidia have skyrocketed 74% this year, fueled by the graphics-chip maker's huge top-line growth and soaring earnings. Interestingly, Nvidia's price-to-earnings ratio of 81 today is 5% lower than where it was at the start of the year -- despite the growth stock's surging price.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Which Canadian Cannabis Company Is In the Best Position to Enter the U.S. Market?

    Much of the excitement in the marijuana industry today centers around the possibility that the U.S. will legalize cannabis in the near future. Support for legalization has never been higher, with more than two-thirds of Americans now in favor. Canadian cannabis companies are making deals ahead of time, trying to position themselves as best as they can for the moment the U.S. pot market finally opens up for them.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • 5 Utility Stocks for Investors Chasing Yield

    Our stock screen ranks utilities by yield, looking for companies that are likely to keep raising their dividends.

  • Intel steps up auto chip fabrication, Chinese stocks jump, AMC stock surges on box office sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Energy Stock Is Getting Even More Sustainable

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently made a big splash. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant agreed to acquire privately held Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion in cash. The deal will advance its U.S. Gulf Coast expansion strategy while significantly boosting its cash flow.

  • 3 Downtrodden Stocks Poised for a Comeback

    What do package delivery leader FedEx (NYSE: FDX), solar titan Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and media magnate Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), all have in common? Here's why FedEx, Enphase, and Disney are three down-in-the-dumps stocks worth buying now. Both companies were able to capitalize on the surge in residential deliveries as folks stayed away from in-person stores and shopped online instead.