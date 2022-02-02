U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,565.27
    +18.73 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,433.40
    +28.16 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.91
    +71.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,053.94
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.73
    +0.53 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    -0.0110 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2180
    -0.4640 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,915.00
    -835.23 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.31
    -12.16 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.74
    +55.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electronic Weighing Scales - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

World Electronic Weighing Scales Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 9; Released: January 2022
Executive Pool: 411
Companies: 139 - Players covered include A&D Engineering, Inc.; Adam Equipment Co., Ltd.; Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC; Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company; Contech Instruments Ltd.; Doran Scales, Inc.; Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.; Fairbanks Scales, Inc.; Kern & Sohn GmbH; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Rice Lake Weighing Systems; Tanita Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Table Top Scale, Platform Scale, Precision Scale, Other Types); Application (Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Health Scales, Laboratory Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach US$6 Billion by the Year 2026

Electronic weighing machines are widely used across industries for weighing materials, right from raw materials through to final products. Known for their high reliability and accuracy, electronic weighing scales can be used for different purposes and are gaining on the expense of manual options. The scales are widely used in the retail sector and also in laboratories, jewelry business, veterinary, healthcare and in several other industries. They can measure weight of any object, from a small feather to a fully loaded truck. The global electronic weighing machines market is poised to maintain its healthy momentum in the coming years on account of robust demand, product innovations, and continuous migration of consumers from traditional to digital solutions. The market growth is favored by significant investments by manufacturers industries in automated processing solutions, considerable demand for these machines from the residential and commercial sectors due to the pressing need to ensure precision related to production processes, rising economic activities and technological advances in laboratory scales and balances. The market is receiving a notable growth impetus from rising commercial activities and influx of better products on the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Weighing Scales estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Table Top Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Electronic Weighing Scales market. Platform scales are designed to provide weighing solutions for a broad array of industries. Modern electronic platform scales are simple to operate, and incorporate features and functions needed to enhance efficiency and improve the productivity of industrial entities and warehouse.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Electronic Weighing Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$262.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. The market for electronic weighing scales in North America is led by the factor of increasing automation of industries. Presence of major market players and easy access to expertise also contribute to market growth in the region. The region has also been witnessing major advancements in weighing technology and increased adoption of the technology for newer industry applications like recycling and shipping among others. Major growth drivers for the Asia-pacific market for electronic weighing scales include increased availability of cheaper sensors including load sensors and increased adoption of the technology of digital weight measurement across several industry verticals.

Precision Scales Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
Precision scales or analytical balances offer high levels of accuracy and precision. Precision weighing scales are capable of indicating sub-milligram increments and can thus be deployed where lightweight substances or objects need to be measured. They offer a range of features and a digital display to indicate the measurements. In the global Precision Scales segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$659.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$934.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$160.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-electronic-weighing-scales-market-to-reach-6-billion-by-2026-301472307.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000, has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV

  • AbbVie Earnings Slightly Beat Estimates. Here Are the Numbers That Matter.

    AbbVie reported fourth-quarter earnings that were roughly in line with Wall Street expectations, and its 2022 earnings guidance surpassed analyst projections.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Oil Jumps to New Seven-Year High After OPEC+ Agrees Output Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York neared $90 a barrel as OPEC+ agreed another modest hike in output, allaying fears of a bigger rise in supply from the group. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsWest Texas Inter

  • What to Expect From Caterpillar in 2022

    In what's becoming a familiar refrain during earnings season, Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) fourth-quarter earnings were pressured by soaring supply chain costs that will extend into 2022. In addition, management is taking pricing action to offset cost increases and believes that profit margin headwinds will disappear when the supply chain pressures ease. Does it all add up to make a Caterpillar a stock to buy on a dip?

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Google Stock Jumps As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair Is a Win-Win Deal

    SeaWorld made an unsolicited buyout offer for the regional amusement park operator. Is your portfolio tall enough to ride?

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Dynatrace Stock Tumbles On Earnings Report, Guidance Under New CEO

    Dynatrace plunged Wednesday after a key sales metric missed estimates while its revenue outlook fell slightly short of expectations.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.