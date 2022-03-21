U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.11
    +8.99 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,622.45
    -132.48 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,895.36
    +1.52 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.84
    -8.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.53
    +5.83 (+5.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2460
    +0.0980 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1770
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,093.90
    -383.58 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.39
    +13.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.86
    +48.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Baby Feeding Bottles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026
Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 736
Companies: 46 - Players covered include Alpha Baby Care Co., Ltd.; Babisil International Ltd.; Chemco Group; Comotomo, Inc.; Dolphin Baby Product; Handi-Craft® Company; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd; Mason Bottle; Mayborn Group Limited; Munchkin, Inc.; nanobébé US LTD.; Narang Plastics Private Limited; Novatex GmbH and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Material (Plastic, Silicone, Glass, Stainless Steel); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026
The global baby feeding bottles market is slated to garner a significant momentum owing to the confluence of a number of favorable factors. The baby feeding bottles market is estimated to be driven by increasing number of working women, rising acceptance of infant formula and busy lifestyles. Baby feeding bottles are highly popular baby care products that are mainly used during the first year of a baby. Specially designed to address feeding requirements of infants, these bottles feature a rubber-based teat to help a baby directly drink milk or other liquids from the bottle. These feeding bottles are used as a substitute to breastfeeding, and generally made of silicon, glass, stainless steel and plastic. The baby feeding bottles market is estimated to be driven by increasing number of working women, rising acceptance of infant formula and busy lifestyles. Rapid urbanization, expansion of middle-class population and improvement in living standards are anticipated to drive the demand for quality and better baby care products, including baby feeding bottles. As infant formula is fed through baby feeding bottles, the market holds a positive correlation with the demand for infant formula.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Feeding Bottles estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Plastic feeding bottles for babies have been used for the past several decades as they are inexpensive and lightweight in nature. These bottles are durable and opaque to help mothers in conveniently measuring the remaining quantity of the food. The segment is anticipated to continue commanding the market over the coming years on account of easy availability and affordable price points of plastic baby feeding bottles.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $464.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.1 Million by 2026
The Baby Feeding Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$464.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$595.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. In these markets, increasing acceptance of infant formula along with availability of different formula milks by leading brands is poised to push market growth. Another prominent factor is continuing transformation of the retail as well as distribution infrastructure. The emergence of new models like online platform, neighborhood stores and brick-and-mortars stores is expected to increase consumer access to these products and foster consumption. Global demand for these bottles is fueled by increasing product awareness and proliferation of the Internet. Another prominent factor driving the market growth is the explosive growth displayed by the e-commerce industry. Online platforms provide an extensive line of baby feeding bottles to attract parents. In addition, an increasing number of companies are investing in the online channel to expand the customer base and boost sales.

Glass Segment to Reach $615.4 Million by 2026
Factors like distortion of bottles in freezers and health concerns associated with plastics are driving customers` preference for glass bottles. In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$343 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$201.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-baby-feeding-bottles-market-to-reach-3-5-billion-by-2026--301505684.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • China’s Big Tech Firms Are Axing Thousands of Workers

    The companies are conducting large-scale layoffs this year as they deal with an economic slowdown and Beijing’s regulatory pressure.

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, London shares rally

    Higher oil prices have failed to slow the momentum of the FTSE 100 index after its best week since November 2020. Today’s latest rise came as Brent crude prices lifted on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are this week also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil price jumps after Houthi rebels attack Saudi Aramco energy sites

    Crude prices rose back above $100 a barrel after the attacks and as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Colorado has hundreds of oil wells permitted as public support for drilling rebounds

    Nearly 200 wells have been approved to be drilled since Colorado tightened oil and gas rules, and hundreds more already had permits.

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Former Google Employee Files Lawsuit Accusing The Tech Company Of Racial Bias Against Black Employees

    A former Google employee filed a lawsuit on Friday condemning the tech-giant of racial bias against Black employees.

  • VW to invest $7.1 billion, add 25 new electric vehicles in North America

    Volkswagen AG plans to invest $7.1 billion over the next five years in North America and add 25 new electric vehicles there by 2030, a top executive said on Monday. The German automaker expects 55% of its U.S. vehicles sales to be fully electric by 2030, according to Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. VW will begin to phase out its gasoline-powered models in North America, with the aim of exiting sales of combustion-engine vehicles early in the next decade.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Antofagasta agrees to exit Pakistan mining project

    The FTSE 100 firm said it has agreed a deal with Canadian partner Barrick Gold Corp and authorities in Pakistan to exit the Reko Diq mine.

  • Amazon to open new Prince George’s delivery station — built for it from the ground up

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has inked a deal for a new delivery station in Prince George’s County, the company said. The approximately 130,000-square-foot facility will be Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) first station built for it from the ground up in Greater Washington. The company signed the lease this month for the site 3700 Forestville Road in Forestville.

  • Cash Crunch Drives Wild Moves in Commodities

    Commodity traders are being hit by huge cash requests from banks and exchanges, propelling whipsaw moves in markets and hindering the movement of materials beyond Russia and Ukraine.

  • Why Saudi Aramco doubling profits is good news for energy prices

    The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm is targeting capital expenditure of between $40 billion and $50 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021.

  • Let’s get back to work. America depends on it

    Now is the time to negotiate for the highest standard of work-life balance in U.S. history. Employers will listen. They need you.

  • Judge tosses D.C.'s antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

    The suit alleged the tech giant used anticompetitive practices to dominate the online retail market.

  • 3 Things Warren Buffett Is Doing in This Dismal Market That You Should Do Too

    Warren Buffett turned 91 on Aug. 30, 2021. Through the years, Buffett has survived and thrived during multiple market sell-offs. Here are three things that he's doing in this dismal market that you probably should do too.

  • Florida Power & Light welcomes Daytona startup to its 35 Mules innovation hub

    A Central Florida startup is one of seven companies chosen to join Florida Power & Light Co.’s 35 Mules program – an in-house innovation hub based in FPL’s Juno Beach headquarters. The local firm is Daytona Beach-based Sensatek Propulsion Technology Inc., which has an office with 11 employees at 1 Aerospace Blvd. It provides autonomous monitoring of industrial systems using artificial intelligence-enabled technology for harsh environments — it develops and makes wireless, high-temperature, gas turbine sensors to measure heat transfer data for customers in several industries, including energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, glassmaking, aviation and aerospace. Founded in 2015, Sensatek Propulsion is funded by the National Science Foundation, and its blade tip sensors have been tested and verified around the world.