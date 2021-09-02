U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Couplings Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Couplings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

World Couplings Market
World Couplings Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: August 2021
Executive Pool: 2941
Companies: 135 - Players covered include ABB Group; ALMA driving elements GmbH; Altra Industrial Motion Corporation; Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG; Cross & Morse; ERIKS NV; JAKOB Antriebstechnik GmbH; KTR Systems GmbH; MECVEL S.r.l.; Motion Industries, Inc.; NBK America LLC; Rexnord Corporation; SKF Group; Timken Company; Tsubakimoto Chain Co.; Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Elastomeric, Metallic, Mechanical, Other Types)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Couplings Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Coupling refers to a machine unit which connects two mechanical shafts for transmission of power. Couplings are extensively used in various industries such as chemicals, waste treatment, natural gas, oil & gas, construction, automotive and in gas pipe construction, among several others. The rising focus among industries on improving energy efficiency is expected to augment demand for couplings. Growth is also anticipated to be driven by the market expansion in countries such as Turkey, Nigeria, Indonesia, and Mexico among other developing nations. In recent years, the market has witnessed several advancements in product technology. Companies are focusing on the use of light-weight materials that have improved inertia characteristics for producing couplings, and also on making couplings that are compact.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Couplings estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period. Elastomeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$689.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Couplings market. Demand for elastomeric couplings is rising on account of the benefits such as improved flexibility and different levels of torsional softness they offer in comparison to metal couplings. The rising adoption of machinery, industrial drives, and HVAC is anticipated to fuel the demand for elastomeric couplings. Metallic-style couplings are completely made of metal. These couplings are highly compact and can manage significant speeds. Given their metallic nature, this kind of coupling can be used for prolonged equipment life in applications that involve high speed.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $368.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $283 Million by 2026
The Couplings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$368.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$283 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$335.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global market, driven by strong demand from the automotive and other manufacturing sectors in India and China. Europe, with the presence of several industries, is also expected to be a key market globally.

Mechanical Segment to Reach $302.7 Million by 2026
The mechanical coupling is capable of accepting misalignment from rolling, sliding, or rocking of metal surfaces. In the global Mechanical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$209.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$231.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-couplings-market-to-reach-1-5-billion-by-2026--301368254.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

