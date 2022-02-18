U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.48
    -13.78 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,247.14
    -64.89 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,609.62
    -107.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.74
    +1.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.89
    -0.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9370
    -0.0350 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0740
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,942.33
    -2,014.17 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.82
    -16.96 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.53
    +1.16 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electronic Weighing Scales - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

Electronic Weighing Scales - FEB 2022 Report
Electronic Weighing Scales - FEB 2022 Report

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 411
Companies: 139 - Players covered include A&D Engineering, Inc.; Adam Equipment Co., Ltd.; Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC; Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company; Contech Instruments Ltd.; Doran Scales, Inc.; Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.; Fairbanks Scales, Inc.; Kern & Sohn GmbH; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Rice Lake Weighing Systems; Tanita Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Table Top Scale, Platform Scale, Precision Scale, Other Types); Application (Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Health Scales, Laboratory Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach US$6 Billion by the Year 2026
Electronic weighing machines are widely used across industries for weighing materials, right from raw materials through to final products. Known for their high reliability and accuracy, electronic weighing scales can be used for different purposes and are gaining on the expense of manual options. The scales are widely used in the retail sector and also in laboratories, jewelry business, veterinary, healthcare and in several other industries. They can measure weight of any object, from a small feather to a fully loaded truck. The global electronic weighing machines market is poised to maintain its healthy momentum in the coming years on account of robust demand, product innovations, and continuous migration of consumers from traditional to digital solutions. The market growth is favored by significant investments by manufacturers industries in automated processing solutions, considerable demand for these machines from the residential and commercial sectors due to the pressing need to ensure precision related to production processes, rising economic activities and technological advances in laboratory scales and balances. The market is receiving a notable growth impetus from rising commercial activities and influx of better products on the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Weighing Scales estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Table Top Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Electronic Weighing Scales market. Platform scales are designed to provide weighing solutions for a broad array of industries. Modern electronic platform scales are simple to operate, and incorporate features and functions needed to enhance efficiency and improve the productivity of industrial entities and warehouse.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Electronic Weighing Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$262.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. The market for electronic weighing scales in North America is led by the factor of increasing automation of industries. Presence of major market players and easy access to expertise also contribute to market growth in the region. The region has also been witnessing major advancements in weighing technology and increased adoption of the technology for newer industry applications like recycling and shipping among others. Major growth drivers for the Asia-pacific market for electronic weighing scales include increased availability of cheaper sensors including load sensors and increased adoption of the technology of digital weight measurement across several industry verticals.

Precision Scales Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
Precision scales or analytical balances offer high levels of accuracy and precision. Precision weighing scales are capable of indicating sub-milligram increments and can thus be deployed where lightweight substances or objects need to be measured. They offer a range of features and a digital display to indicate the measurements. In the global Precision Scales segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$659.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$934.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$160.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKSJoin Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-electronic-weighing-scales-market-to-reach-6-billion-by-2026-301485211.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

    Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects. Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Deere Stock Active After Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost

    "We expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals," said CEO John May.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Earnings: Investors shouldn’t try to ‘bottom fish a disaster,’ market strategist says

    Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should navigate earnings, Fed rate hikes, high valuations, and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • DraftKings Stocks Dives After Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Showing Wider Losses

    DraftKings expects higher revenues this year, but expansion costs will likely mean a wider-than-expected loss, sending shares sharply lower in Friday trading.

  • Power prices crash as Storm Eunice drives wind turbines - live updates

    Macron forced to pump almost £2bn into EDF after capping energy prices Pay-per-mile road charging 'threatens electric car sales' FTSE 100 edges lower after retail sales boost Kate Andrews: Covid has made politicians like Trudeau power crazy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bon

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks overall posted solid gains in the final quarter of 2021. As was the case for the majority of the year, the Russell Midcap® Growth […]