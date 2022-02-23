U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market to Reach $252.3 Billion by 2026

·9 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Eco-Friendly Food Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging - FEB 2022 Report
Eco-Friendly Food Packaging - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 606
Companies: 145 - Players covered include Amcor; Ball Corporation; BASF SE; Berry Global; Crown Holdings Inc.; Elopak; Evergreen Packaging; GWP Group; Huhtamaki Oyj; Mondi Group; Paperfoam; Printpak Inc.; Sealed Air Corporation; Smurfit Kappa Group; Sonoco Products Company; Sustainable Packaging Industries; Swedbrand Groups; Tetra Pak; Westrock Company; Winpak Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Degradable Packaging, Reusable Packaging); Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass, Other Materials); Application (Food, Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market to Reach US$252.3 Billion by the Year 2026
Eco-friendly packaging involves the use of biodegradable or renewable materials that do not cause environmental damage. Such packaging materials are gaining prominence in the food and beverage sector because of their environmental and safety advantages. Growing environmental concerns is a key factor spurring growth in the market for eco-friendly packaging materials. Rising demand can also be attributed to the growing popularity of convenience foods. In addition, strict rules regarding plastic disposal in numerous regions are also propelling the market for biodegradable solutions. The negative environmental impact of single-use plastic items is driving the market for sustainable packaging in the food and beverage industry. Strict government regulations, packaging downsizing, along with technological advances in manufacturing packaging through non-petroleum products are also spurring growth in the market. The surge in demand for sustainable packaging can be attributed to the enhanced safety and hygiene offered by these products. In addition, innovative products like water-soluble packaging and edible packaging are driving expansion in the market.

Driven by the growth of third party online food delivery platforms and mobile apps, demand is rising for disposables used for packaging and delivery of food items. Food delivered through online platforms and takeaways makes use of varied types of disposable items including plastic containers, Styrofoam containers and plates, plastic bags, cutlery, cups, and boxes to ensure safety and hygiene standards. The lightweight, waterproof and low cost attributes are contributing to the high use of plastic boxes or containers for food delivery purposes. In recent years, however, the growing concerns over plastic waste generation by disposable containers used for food delivery are driving aggregators to look towards alternative materials. Driven by the growth of online food delivery platforms and mobile apps, the demand is rising for eco-friendly packaging solutions from foodservice outlets.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging estimated at US$185.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$252.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Recycled Content Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$119.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Degradable Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market. While plastic has traditionally been used for the manufacture of such products, there is growing use of biodegradable packaging in view of the environmental pollution associated with traditional products. Producers are therefore creating biodegradable disposables which can enhance shelf life and freshness of the food.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2026
The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 24.39% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates market share as busy consumers drive a surge in convenience food demand. The market is expanding because of the growing consumption of ready-to-eat and on-the-go breakfast foods amid rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and hectic lifestyles.

Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Poised for Growth
The global market for compostable foodservice packaging continues to grow at a healthy rate as customers increasingly exhibit preference for sustainable packaging solutions. With plastic disposable products becoming a major cause of pollution and environmental degradation, manufacturers of food service disposables are looking for suitable and reliable alternative products. The steady pace of technology innovations in the recent years has contributed to a considerable reduction in the cost of compostable foodservice packaging, thus playing a critical part in the creation of sustainable society. The growth of foodservice industry, rise in takeaway and online on demand food services present opportunities for the global compostable foodservice packaging market. The rise in quick service restaurants and the consequent rise in use of food service disposable is fueling demand for compostable packaging. Rising demand for pre-packed foods is also fueling growth in the market. With the need for sustainable solutions becoming imperative, packaging industry players are looking to develop products that are source primarily from plant-based materials. Compostable trays and compostable cups capture a significant share of the compostable food service packaging market. A key factor impeding market growth is the considerable higher cost incurred in production of compostable materials for packaging compared to traditional materials.

Reusable Packaging Segment to Reach $51.3 Billion by 2026
With consumers looking for both convenience and sustainability, several companies are undertaking initiatives that will promote reusable packaging and without compromising convenience. Though reusable packaging offers numerous benefits by ensure that waste does not reach landfills, some challenges continue to create hurdles with cost being one major factor. In the global Reusable Packaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-eco-friendly-food-packaging-market-to-reach-252-3-billion-by-2026--301487061.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

