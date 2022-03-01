Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World EMS and ODM Market to Reach $958.6 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "EMS and ODM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

EMS and ODM - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 512

Companies: 242 - Players covered include Benchmark Electronics, Inc.; BYD Co., Ltd.; Celestica, Inc.; Foxconn Technology Group; Inventec Corporation; Jabil, Inc.; Pegatron Corporation; Plexus Corporation; Sanmina Corporation; Wistron Corporation; and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (EMS, ODM); and Application (Consumer Devices, Computers, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach US$958.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Electronics Manufacturing Services or EMS, also referred to as Electronics Contract Manufacturing (ECM), are services offered by companies engaged in design, manufacture, assembly and testing of electronic products and components such as complex computer systems, PCBs (printed circuit boards), switches and semiconductor devices. ODMs are companies who provide manufacturing and post-sales services, apart from the key activity of product designing. Increasing demand for home appliances, computer hardware, high-end gaming PCs, and several other consumer electronic products accelerated the growth of the global market. The key driver for the significant growth of the EMS market is the increasing demand for smartphones. Another important driver of the EMS market is the implementation of stringent policies that are difficult to comply with, requiring enhancement of companies' research and development activities. There is a rising demand for electronic circuit boards in the EMS market owing to their surging application in various electronic devices. Several OEMs are outsourcing to EMS service providers their circuit assembly requirements, which significantly augment their profit margins. Increasing functionalities such as sub-assembly manufacturing, functional testing, design and engineering of printed circuit boards, and component assembly provided by contract manufacturers are anticipated to foster growth in the contract manufacturing services market. These factors are also likely to drive gains in the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EMS and ODM estimated at US$672.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$958.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. EMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$759.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ODM segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global EMS and ODM market. The EMS model is gaining momentum supported by the ability of contract manufacturers to offer production-related economies of scale, procurement of raw materials, industrial design expertise, and resource pooling, in addition to providing value added services such as repairs and warranty. The ODM segment has gained popularity in mobile phones and personal computers sector, mainly due to increasing commoditization.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $366.7 Billion by 2026

The EMS and ODM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 9.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$366.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$402.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia Pacific represents a key market and growth is being driven by the labor-intensive economies in the region. China, with availability of raw material in abundance and low-cost labor, leads Asia Pacific's electronic contract manufacturing services market. North America's EMS market growth would be driven by the presence of a large number of medical institutions and extensive research and development activities in the region. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-ems-and-odm-market-to-reach-958-6-billion-by-2026--301491271.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.