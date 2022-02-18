U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market to Reach $56.2 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Semiconductor Fabrication Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics." The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Semiconductor Fabrication Materials - FEB 2022 Report
Semiconductor Fabrication Materials - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 7604
Companies: 77 - Players covered include Air Liquide SA; Avantor, Inc.; BASF SE; Cabot Microelectronics Corp.; Dow Inc.; Hitachi Chemical Company Limited; JSR Corporation; Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.; KMG Chemicals Inc.; Linde AG; Merck KgaA; Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Pibond Oy; Praxair, Inc.; Sachem Inc.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Showa Denko KK; SUMCO Corporation; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Taiyo Nippon Sanso; Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.; Versum Materials, Inc.; Wacker Chemie AG; Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Segment (Silicon Wafers, Photoresists & Adjuncts, Electronic Gases, CMP Materials, Other Product Segments)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report.

ABSTRACT-

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market to Reach US$56.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Semiconductor fabrication material, including electronic chemicals such as silicon wafers, photoresists, electronic gases, wet chemicals, CMP slurries, and thin film metals, among others are used in the manufacture of ICs to improve their performance and durability. Growth in the market is set to be driven by increased utilization of digital integrated circuits or ICs in the automotive, telecommunication, electronics, and electrical industries. Furthermore, the increased advancements in semiconductor solutions, too, are driving the semiconductor industry growth, in turn fueling the semiconductor fabrication market growth. Electronic components' increased adoption by several end-use industries for the development of the multi-property components and to provide high-performance parts is the key factor driving the semiconductor material market growth. Rising demand for microelectronic devices because of digitalization and portable devices' trend, which in turn increased the development and consumption of wafers is propelling the semiconductor fabrication materials' demand. Increased demand for electronics and e-vehicles industry growth worldwide is anticipated to augment the semiconductor materials market further. Furthermore, the semiconductor fabrication material market observed considerable growth in the last few years, due to increased demand for digital ICs.

The recessionary climate, waxing competition, saturating developed markets, have all brought to the fore the importance of innovation in electronics. As manufacturers seek to differentiate themselves in the marketplace, sustained success hinges onto the ability to offer innovative products at competitive price. Product development efforts are largely geared towards achieving high performance and quality, and low operating costs of electronic devices.
New developments in the sector, in future, would be propelled by newer geographical markets. Technological advancements such as wireless communications, man-machine interface, pervasive computing and video digitization would create new markets while simultaneously regenerating older ones. Advancements would in turn be facilitated by the availability of SoC (systems-on-chip) technology, digital signal processors and more adaptable microprocessors. The SoC technology, with an architecture that normally uses less power and is more reliable and economical than the multi-chip technology, is perceived to be the next big phase in the design of integrated circuits. The technology attempts to integrate all parts of electronic systems including computers and PCBs into only one chip that would comprise one or more power management circuits, external interfaces, timing sources, memory blocks and microprocessors. The technology is expected to witness accelerated growth owing to cell phones being increasingly miniaturized.

Other major emerging technologies include CMP slurries with higher selectivity; Dual damascene processes; extensive acceptance of 300mm wafers; and precursor materials for barrier layers and low-k dielectrics. Copper and tantalum targets for seed and barrier layers; cleaning and etching gases with higher selectivity; deep UV 193mm and 248mm lithography and cleaning and etching chemicals with higher selectivity are some of the other emerging technologies.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Fabrication Materials estimated at US$44 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Silicon Wafers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Photoresists & Adjuncts segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.4% share of the global Semiconductor Fabrication Materials market. Photoresists are light-sensitive organic polymers that can be coated on the surface of the silicon wafer. Photoresists are typically used in applications such as microelectronics, fabrication of printed circuit boards, sand carving, and patterning and etching substrates.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2026
The Semiconductor Fabrication Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 8.39% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taiwan remains the largest semiconductor material consumer globally for several years. The semiconductors' market growth in Asia-Pacific is because of growing government investments in the energy industry created several profitable opportunities for the major market players. The pandemic expedited several businesses' digital transformation, which in turn increased the semiconductor contents' consumption dramatically to benefit the entire ecosystem of semiconductor manufacturing.

Electronic Gases Segment to Reach $6 Billion by 2026
Electronic gases are used as reagents in the chip manufacturing process, which comprises deposition, ion implantation, lithography, etching, and are also used to maintain a clean, supportive environment for chip fabrication. In the global Electronic Gases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-semiconductor-fabrication-materials-market-to-reach-56-2-billion-by-2026--301485523.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

