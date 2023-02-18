U.S. markets closed

Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to 2027: Advanced IMUs to Considerably Enhance Operational Safety and Positioning of AVs

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Commercial Grade IMU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Navigation Grade IMU segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Latin America and Other Asian countries, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Bosch Sensortec GmbH

  • Gladiator Technologies

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Safran Electronics & Defense

  • STMicroelectronics

  • TDK Corporation

  • Teledyne Technologies

  • Texas Instruments

  • Thales

  • Trimble Navigation

  • VectorNav Technologies

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

485

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$17.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$33.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.1 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • IMU Market Long Term Prospects & Outlook

  • Prominent Drivers Aiding Growth of IMU Market

  • Accumulated Error Linked with IMU-based Navigation: A Growth Inhibitor

  • Global Economic Update

  • World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemic

  • War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis: Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

  • Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

  • Russia-Ukraine War Impact

  • Subdued Industrial Activity during Pandemic Induces Weakness into Inertial Measurement Unit Market

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 71 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Inertial Measurement Units (IMU): Power-Packed Technology to Measure Acceleration, Velocity & Magnetic Strength of Objects

  • Key Components & Working of IMUs

  • Major Applications of IMUs

  • Limitations of IMUs

  • Space Launch: A Key Growth Segment

  • Segmental Insights by Component

  • Regional Analysis: While Developing Regions Intensify Demand, North America Claims Big Slice of Global IMU Market

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Select World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • The Rise of Inertial Navigation System Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

  • IMUs as Backbone of Inertial Navigation Systems

  • Powered by IMU, Inertial Navigation Takes Vehicle Control & Balance to Next Level

  • Autonomy Gets Big Boost from Inertial Navigation Systems

  • IMU-Driven Inertial Navigation is Key for Future Driving

  • Players Focus on IMUs for Demanding Industrial Environments

  • Consumer Electronics: A Major Market for IMUs

  • Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth

  • Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerates Growth Momentum

  • Advanced IMUs to Considerably Enhance Operational Safety and Positioning of AVs

  • Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects to Boost Market Prospects

  • IMUs Induce Sophisticated Navigation & Tactical Functionalities in Aerospace & Defense Systems

  • Aerospace Industry: Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost Prospects

  • Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects

  • Proliferation of UAVs/Drone to Drive Demand for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

  • IMUs as Essential Components of UAVs

  • IMUs & Gyro Stabilization Ensure Super Smooth Flight for Drones

  • Surveying Made Easier with IMU

  • IMU Sensors Streamline Functioning of Mobile Robots

  • Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Widens Addressable Market

  • MedTech Industry's Digital Makeover Offers String Growth Potential

  • Wearables Emerge as Lucrative Vertical

  • Uptrend in MEMS Domain Favors Growth

  • Technology Innovations & Advancements Continue to Drive Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wgsfe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-inertial-measurement-unit-imu-market-to-2027-advanced-imus-to-considerably-enhance-operational-safety-and-positioning-of-avs-301749973.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

