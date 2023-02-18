Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to 2027: Advanced IMUs to Considerably Enhance Operational Safety and Positioning of AVs
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Commercial Grade IMU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Navigation Grade IMU segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Latin America and Other Asian countries, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -
Analog Devices Inc.
Bosch Sensortec GmbH
Gladiator Technologies
Honeywell International Inc.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Parker Hannifin Corp.
Safran Electronics & Defense
STMicroelectronics
TDK Corporation
Teledyne Technologies
Texas Instruments
Thales
Trimble Navigation
VectorNav Technologies
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
485
Forecast Period
2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
$17.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$33.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
10.1 %
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
IMU Market Long Term Prospects & Outlook
Prominent Drivers Aiding Growth of IMU Market
Accumulated Error Linked with IMU-based Navigation: A Growth Inhibitor
Global Economic Update
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemic
War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis: Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy
Russia-Ukraine War Impact
Subdued Industrial Activity during Pandemic Induces Weakness into Inertial Measurement Unit Market
Competitive Scenario
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 71 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Inertial Measurement Units (IMU): Power-Packed Technology to Measure Acceleration, Velocity & Magnetic Strength of Objects
Key Components & Working of IMUs
Major Applications of IMUs
Limitations of IMUs
Space Launch: A Key Growth Segment
Segmental Insights by Component
Regional Analysis: While Developing Regions Intensify Demand, North America Claims Big Slice of Global IMU Market
Recent Market Activity
Select World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Rise of Inertial Navigation System Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
IMUs as Backbone of Inertial Navigation Systems
Powered by IMU, Inertial Navigation Takes Vehicle Control & Balance to Next Level
Autonomy Gets Big Boost from Inertial Navigation Systems
IMU-Driven Inertial Navigation is Key for Future Driving
Players Focus on IMUs for Demanding Industrial Environments
Consumer Electronics: A Major Market for IMUs
Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth
Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerates Growth Momentum
Advanced IMUs to Considerably Enhance Operational Safety and Positioning of AVs
Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects to Boost Market Prospects
IMUs Induce Sophisticated Navigation & Tactical Functionalities in Aerospace & Defense Systems
Aerospace Industry: Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost Prospects
Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects
Proliferation of UAVs/Drone to Drive Demand for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
IMUs as Essential Components of UAVs
IMUs & Gyro Stabilization Ensure Super Smooth Flight for Drones
Surveying Made Easier with IMU
IMU Sensors Streamline Functioning of Mobile Robots
Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Widens Addressable Market
MedTech Industry's Digital Makeover Offers String Growth Potential
Wearables Emerge as Lucrative Vertical
Uptrend in MEMS Domain Favors Growth
Technology Innovations & Advancements Continue to Drive Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wgsfe
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-inertial-measurement-unit-imu-market-to-2027-advanced-imus-to-considerably-enhance-operational-safety-and-positioning-of-avs-301749973.html
SOURCE Research and Markets