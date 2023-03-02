Global Infant Food Market to Reach US$ 148.8 Billion by 2031, Says Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

[192+ Pages Research Study] According to Astute Analytica, the global Infant Food Market Size & share was valued at US$ 83.0 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 148.8 Billion By 2031 at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

New Delhi, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infant food market is expected to experience substantial growth in revenue, from US$ 83.0 Bn in 2022 to US$ 148.8 Bn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2023-2031. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including an increasing population of infants and rising disposable income among consumers.

According to a report by the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of infants in the United States has increased by 6% between 2015 and 2022. This trend is likely to continue, with the United Nations projecting a global population of 8.5 billion by 2030, of which a significant portion will be infants. This increase in the number of infants is expected to drive demand for infant food products in the coming years. Moreover, the median household income in the US has seen a steady rise of 9.2% between 2015 and 2022. This rise in disposable income has enabled parents to purchase more infant food products than before. As a result, the demand for high-quality, nutritious infant food products has also increased, leading to growth in the infant food market.

The changing consumer preferences towards clean label, plant-based, and organic products has also been driving the demand for infant food products. A 2020 study found that more than 60% of US consumers are now looking for organic products, while around 50% prefer plant-based products. This shift in consumer preferences has led to an increase in demand for infant food products that are organic, plant-based, and clean label.

The rising awareness of the importance of nutrition for infants has also been driving the demand for infant food products. Parents are now more conscious about the nutrition that their children receive, leading them to opt for healthier infant food products. This shift in consumer preferences in the global infant food market has led to an increase in demand for infant food products that are organic, plant-based, and clean label. Parents are now more conscious about the nutrition that their children receive, leading them to opt for healthier infant food products. This shift in consumer preferences has led to an increase in demand for infant food products that are organic, plant-based, and clean label. Additionally, the availability of these products in supermarkets and online stores has also made them more accessible to parents.

Astute Analytica’s Survey on Consumer’s Behavior and Factors Influencing Purchase Decision in Global Infant Food Market

Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions:

The survey found that price, nutritional value, taste, and brand loyalty were the primary factors influencing consumers' decisions when purchasing infant food products. In addition, nutritional and health considerations, such as the use of organic ingredients, were important to many consumers.

Respondents expressed a preference for convenient packaging and showed a tendency to read ingredient lists carefully, seeking out natural and organic ingredients. While large retail stores in the global infant food market were the most popular shopping destinations for infant food products, some consumers preferred to buy from specialty health food stores or online retailers. Some respondents looked for infant food products that catered to children with allergies or other dietary restrictions. Finally, many consumers were willing to pay more for high-quality infant food products that met their nutritional and health needs, although the specific amount varied depending on individual circumstances.

Consumer Behaviors and Preferences in the Infant Food Market:

The survey also found that the majority of people purchase infant food products regularly, with frequency depending on individual needs and preferences. A small but notable percentage of respondents reported making their own infant food at home, either by blending or pureeing fruits and vegetables or by cooking meals from scratch. Safety and quality were also concerns for some, especially regarding preservatives, additives, and artificial ingredients. Respondents with young infants were more likely to express such concerns.

Finally, the survey on the global infant food market found that brand loyalty was an important factor for some consumers, with some preferring to purchase products from specific brands or companies. Overall, these findings suggest that product developers and marketers should prioritize factors such as price, taste, nutritional value, and convenience, while also addressing concerns around safety, quality, and ingredients. The survey also highlights opportunities for brands to cater to specific consumer segments, such as those with allergies or who prefer natural and organic ingredients.

Online Sales of Infant Food Market is Moving Slower than Expected

According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation in February 2023, online sales of infant food products are growing at a slower rate than expected. This could be due to a variety of factors, such as the current economic climate, competition from other companies, or a lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of infant food products. Additionally, it has been estimated that the global infant food market will be worth over $148.8 billion by 2031, with the market share of e-commerce sales estimated to increase from 17.2% in 2022 to 21.6% in 2031.

According to the same survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, only 28% of parents said they purchased infant food products online, while 72% still preferred to shop for these products in-store. This suggests that there is still a strong preference for the in-store shopping experience among parents, which could be a factor contributing to the slower growth of online sales.

Another factor that could be influencing the slower growth of online sales is the complex and sensitive nature of infant food products. Parents may feel more comfortable purchasing these products in-store, where they can inspect the product and check its expiration date before buying. In addition, some parents may have concerns about the safety and reliability of online retailers when it comes to infant food products.

Top 5 Players Captures More than 58% Revenue of Global Infant Food Market

The global infant food market is moderately to highly competitive, with the top five players holding a cumulative market share of almost 58%. This suggests that there are several players operating in the market, and they are competing aggressively to gain a larger share. The competition in the market is expected to remain intense in the coming years, with players competing on factors such as product quality, pricing, and distribution network. The small-scale manufacturers are likely to face intense competition from the bigger players in the market, who have the resources to invest in product development and marketing. However, the local manufacturers could also benefit from the increasing demand for organic and natural infant food products, which are gaining popularity among consumers.

Nestle and Danone to Hold Strong Foothold with more than 38% Market Share

Nestle SA and DANONE are two of the major players in the global infant food market, together holding a significant share of the market. Both companies have been successful in expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies, which has helped them to gain a larger market share.

Nestle SA, in particular, has been proactive in adopting various competitive strategies to maintain its dominance in the market. It has invested heavily in product development and marketing to stay ahead of the competition. The company has also been involved in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen its position in the market.

On the other hand, DANONE has also been successful in expanding its presence in the global infant food market. The company has invested in research and development to offer high-quality products that meet the needs of consumers. It has also been involved in mergers and acquisitions to gain a larger market share and expand its product portfolio.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott (Abbott Nutrition)

Babylicious Ltd.

Babynat

Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bubs Organic, LLC

DANONE

Dutch LadyMilk Industries Bhd

Earth's Best (The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.)

Ella's Kitchen

FASSKA

H. J. Heinz Company

Hero Baby

HiPP

Little Dish

Nestle SA

Nutricia

Plasmon

Perrigo Company plc

SMA Nutrition

Sprout Foods, Inc.

Want-Want Group & Leisure Foods Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

