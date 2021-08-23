U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

Global Infant Nutrition Market Outlook Report 2021-2026 - Increasing Adoption of Natural and Organic Infant Nutrition Products

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The infant nutrition market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the period 2020-2026.

Every infant and child has the right to good nutrition under the Convention on the Child's Rights. In recent years, the increasing consumer awareness of health, a better understanding of the health and fitness of their children, and increasing adoption of natural and organic infant nutrition products are the major factors driving the market.

First infant formula has high potential in APAC as the segment accounts for 47.81% of the market share due to increasing health awareness and personalized nutrition for infants. Rapid modernization and rising disposable income are the prominent reasons for the growing demand for infant nutrition solutions in developing and developed nations. Urbanization is predicted to increase the market potential for the market during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

The large base and rapidly increasing number of consumer's purchasing power is attracting many multinational brands to invest in the APAC region. For instance, Nestle, one of the key players, entered the third and fourth-tier cities of China and its substitution strategy, contributing to its sales recovery in 2020.

Innovative packaging of baby nutrition products is driving infant formula growth, thereby contributing to the development of infant nutrition in the region. In APAC, the players focus on goat milk for producing infant formula, which is augmenting the region's infant formula market, thereby supporting the growth of infant nutrition. The development of infant nutrition products sales is expected to be higher in lower-tier cities than first and second-tier cities of APAC.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The infant nutrition market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous players. The global market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. International players are expected to expand their reach worldwide, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to boost their market share. According to the companies, China and India are the most lucrative and significant markets for a plant-based diet.

For instance, Else Nutrition Holdings, an organization to target the baby formula segment of the plant-based market by offering 100% non-soy, non-dairy, plant-based baby formula. Players are manufacturing infant nutrition with innovative product specifications to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Parent's keen interest in organic nutrition for infants and sustainability are driving the growth of organic infant formula. 47% of global consumers seek organic food and drinks because of environmental concerns.

  • The increasing number of working mothers across the world and the substantial rises in their spending create an opportunity for players to boost up the sales of organic infant nutrition products.

  • Nowadays, parents are looking and selecting formulas based on their infants' needs and preferences, surging the growth of the personalized market. China has the highest potential in this market.

  • Nestle, one of the prominent players, goes vegan with plant-based infant formula.

  • Rising e-commerce platforms have helped increase the demand for infant food enriched with vitamins such as vitamin D.

  • The trend of using probiotic supplements in infant formula, baby food, and supplements for healthy early life is driving the growth of the infant nutrition market.

  • Product innovation plays a significant role in the growth of the baby nutrition market.

  • In 2020, the APAC infant nutrition market share accounted for the largest share of 44.69%.

  • The infant nutrition trend in North America is toward customizing infant nutrition products.

MARKET SHARE AND SEGMENTS

  • Follow-on formula is the fastest-growing category of breastmilk substitutes.

  • Growing-up formula and toddlers' milk are marketed as an alternative to whole cow's milk for children over one year.

  • The powder formula segment is expected to add USD 22.70 billion to the market by 2026.

  • APAC and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness high traction for powder formula.

  • The demand for concentrated liquid formula products is likely to gain momentum as they are easy to mix and more sterilized than powdered formula in the baby nutrition market.

  • The global ready-to-feed formula segment will grow at a CAGR of 8.69% in upcoming years.

Prominent Vendors

  • Abbott

  • Danone

  • Nestle

  • Mead Johnson & Company

  • Perrigo Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Meiji Holdings Company

  • Reckitt Benckiser

  • Arla Foods

  • Bellamy's Organic

  • FrieslandCampina

  • Parent's Choice Infant Formula

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • Beinmei Company

  • Glanbia

  • Dana Dairy Group

  • GCMMF

  • HiPP

  • Hero Group

  • Ausnutria Dairy Company

  • Babynat

  • Earth's Best

  • FASSKA

  • Yashili International Holdings

  • Happy Family Organics

  • Holy baby food

  • Else

  • MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY COMPANY

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Scenario

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Demand for Natural & Organic Products
8.2 Personalization in Infant Nutrition
8.3 Increasing Consumer Shift Toward Plant-Based Products

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Awareness of Infant Nutrition
9.2 Prebiotic & Probiotic Supplementation in Infant Nutrition
9.3 Investment In R&D Activities

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Stringent Rules & Regulations
10.2 Public Health Initiatives to Encourage Breastfeeding

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 First Infant Formula
12.4 Follow-On Formula
12.5 Growing-Up Formula
12.6 Specialty Baby Formula

13 Form
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Powder Formula
13.5 Concentrated Liquid Formula
13.6 Ready-To-Feed Formula

14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
14.5 Pharmacies and Drugstores
14.6 Online Channels
14.7 Convenience Stores

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hthdc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


