Global Infection Surveillance Services Market to Generate $1.72 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Technological advancements, surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic put a lot of stress upon the healthcare systems worldwide and raised the risk of health-associated infections among Covid-19 patients.

Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Infection Surveillance Services Market generated $407.06 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $1.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13474

Technological advancements, surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. However, high cost of software associated with infection surveillance solutions hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging markets and developments in the healthcare industry present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic put a lot of stress upon the healthcare systems worldwide and raised the risk of health-associated infections among Covid-19 patients. According to the study published by Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2021, nearly 59 patients were diagnosed with health-associated infections in a hospital and nearly 32 of them developed the infection due to Covid-19.

  • The rapid transmission of Covid-19 led to rise in hospitalizations and long stays. This led to surge in demand for infection surveillance services, thereby, resulting in the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global infection surveillance services market based on offering, infection type, end user, and region.

Based on offering, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13474

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global infection surveillance services market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the long-term care facilities segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global infection surveillance services market analyzed in the research include Alpha Source Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Gojo Industries Inc., BioVigil, Premier Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., RLDatix, and Wolters Kluwer.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com


    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.