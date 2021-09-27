Global Infection Surveillance Services Market to Generate $1.72 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Technological advancements, surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic put a lot of stress upon the healthcare systems worldwide and raised the risk of health-associated infections among Covid-19 patients.

Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Infection Surveillance Services Market generated $407.06 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $1.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Technological advancements, surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. However, high cost of software associated with infection surveillance solutions hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging markets and developments in the healthcare industry present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic put a lot of stress upon the healthcare systems worldwide and raised the risk of health-associated infections among Covid-19 patients. According to the study published by Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2021, nearly 59 patients were diagnosed with health-associated infections in a hospital and nearly 32 of them developed the infection due to Covid-19.

The rapid transmission of Covid-19 led to rise in hospitalizations and long stays. This led to surge in demand for infection surveillance services, thereby, resulting in the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global infection surveillance services market based on offering, infection type, end user, and region.

Based on offering, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global infection surveillance services market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the long-term care facilities segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global infection surveillance services market analyzed in the research include Alpha Source Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Gojo Industries Inc., BioVigil, Premier Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., RLDatix, and Wolters Kluwer.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

