Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is Forecast to Reach $1.03 Billion by 2026, Rising at a CAGR of 15.2%

The global infection surveillance solutions market is projected to reach USD 1,033 million by 2026 from USD 508 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of HAIs and increasing surgical procedures. The rising healthcare expenditure, an increasing number of surgeries, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases are the other factors driving the growth of this market. Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increased focus on personal hygiene, coupled with the need to track and monitor the spread of COVID-19 infection.

However, the high installation costs of infection surveillance solution platforms and the reluctance of healthcare professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT solutions are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Based on product the infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into infection surveillance software solutions and infection surveillance services. The infection surveillance software segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for preventing HAIs and the growing number of surgical procedures leading to surgical site infections.

Based on type, the infection surveillance software market is segmented into on-premise and web-based software. The on-premise software segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance software market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the need for maintaining access to healthcare IT solutions and reduce the risk of data breaches & external attacks.

Based on type, the infection surveillance services market is segmented into product support and maintenance services, training and consulting services, and implementation services. The product support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance services market. Product support and maintenance services take care of interoperability and software complexity issues. These services ensure that clients (healthcare providers) obtain access to the vendor company's technical knowledge base, gain support from its product support team, and acquire application management skills. These factors are driving the growth of the product support and maintenance services segment.

Based on end-user, the infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large patient volume, the increasing incidence of HAIs, and the increasing cases of SSIs. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the adoption of infection surveillance solutions in hospitals.

This report provides insights into the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global infection surveillance solutions market. The report analyzes this market by products & services and end-user.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global infection surveillance solutions market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by products & services and end user

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global infection surveillance solutions market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global infection surveillance solutions market.



