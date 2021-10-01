U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,274.25
    -23.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,523.00
    -199.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,606.00
    -76.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.40
    -15.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    -0.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.25
    +1.69 (+7.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1300
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,877.91
    +1,626.75 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.70
    +31.26 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.23
    -50.19 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is Forecast to Reach $1.03 Billion by 2026, Rising at a CAGR of 15.2%

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Software (Cloud-based), Service (Product Support, Maintenance, Implementation), End-user (Hospitals (Large, Medium-Sized, Small Hospitals) Long-Term Care Facilities), COVID-19 Impact - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infection surveillance solutions market is projected to reach USD 1,033 million by 2026 from USD 508 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of HAIs and increasing surgical procedures. The rising healthcare expenditure, an increasing number of surgeries, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases are the other factors driving the growth of this market. Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increased focus on personal hygiene, coupled with the need to track and monitor the spread of COVID-19 infection.

However, the high installation costs of infection surveillance solution platforms and the reluctance of healthcare professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT solutions are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Based on product the infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into infection surveillance software solutions and infection surveillance services. The infection surveillance software segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for preventing HAIs and the growing number of surgical procedures leading to surgical site infections.

Based on type, the infection surveillance software market is segmented into on-premise and web-based software. The on-premise software segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance software market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the need for maintaining access to healthcare IT solutions and reduce the risk of data breaches & external attacks.

Based on type, the infection surveillance services market is segmented into product support and maintenance services, training and consulting services, and implementation services. The product support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance services market. Product support and maintenance services take care of interoperability and software complexity issues. These services ensure that clients (healthcare providers) obtain access to the vendor company's technical knowledge base, gain support from its product support team, and acquire application management skills. These factors are driving the growth of the product support and maintenance services segment.

Based on end-user, the infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large patient volume, the increasing incidence of HAIs, and the increasing cases of SSIs. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the adoption of infection surveillance solutions in hospitals.

This report provides insights into the following:

  • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global infection surveillance solutions market. The report analyzes this market by products & services and end-user.

  • Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global infection surveillance solutions market

  • Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by products & services and end user

  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global infection surveillance solutions market

  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global infection surveillance solutions market.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Product & Service

8 Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by End-user

9 Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Asolva Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • bioMerieux SA (Subsidiary of Institut Merieux & Sofina)

  • BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc.

  • CenTrak, Inc. (Subsidiary of Halma plc)

  • Cerner Corporation

  • CKM Healthcare Incorporated

  • Deb Group Ltd. (Subsidiary of S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.)

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • GOJO Industries, Inc.

  • Harris Healthcare Group (Subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation)

  • IBM Corporation

  • Medexter Healthcare GmbH

  • PeraHealth Inc.

  • PointClickCare: Company Overview

  • Premier, Inc.

  • RLDatix

  • Stanley Healthcare

  • Sunquest Information Systems (Subsidiary of Roper Tech.)

  • Vecna Technologies

  • VigiLanz Corporation

  • Vitalacy, Inc.

  • Vizzia Technologies

  • Wolters Kluwer N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6uio2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • United Airlines cuts number of workers facing termination over vaccine noncompliance

    United Airlines on Thursday trimmed the number of employees who are facing termination for defying the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Chicago-based carrier said only 320 U.S.-based staff are now not in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, marking a 46% drop in the past two days. Excluding those who have sought an exemption, United said 99.5% of U.S.-based employees now have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • European Gas Hit Record 100 Euros as Energy Crunch Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonEuropean gas surged to a record 100 euros as China stepped up a global fight for energy supplies, in a move that threatens to derail the economic recovery. Price

  • The S&P 500 Went 227 Days Without a 5% Drop. Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Sliding.

    Now, investors have to decide whether this is a dip worth buying. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 4354 on Thursday, and finished 5% below its all-time closing high of 4356 reached on Sept. 2. The index went 227 days since a 5% drop, the seventh-longest such streak on record, with the S&P 500 gaining 29.4% during that period.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • China’s Coal Miners Told to Produce Even If They’re Over Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s leadership has told the country’s state-owned miners to produce coal at full capacity for the rest of the year even if they exceed annual quota limits as they struggle with the deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC