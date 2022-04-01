U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.75
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,798.00
    +180.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,945.50
    +76.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.10
    +9.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.18
    -0.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.60
    -22.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.23
    +0.90 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4670
    +0.7790 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,218.40
    -2,018.27 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.84
    -43.41 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.08
    +18.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market to 2029 - Featuring Pfizer, Abbvie and Alere Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on global infectious disease treatment market studies the increasing demand for infectious disease treatment due to rise in the drug resistant bacterial strain, early disease diagnosis and treatment and promising drug pipeline.

For the purpose of this study, the infectious disease treatment market is segmented into therapeutics (Antibacterial drugs, Antiviral drugs, Antifungal drugs, Antiparasitic drugs) and application type (AIDS, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HPV, MRSA, CT/NG and Others); Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2019 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.

The pipeline analysis for global infectious disease treatment market comprises projected market sales of Phase III anti-infective drugs estimated till 2029. We have estimated sales of very specific molecules based on the type (Imipenem/Cilastatin+relebactum, (MK-7655), S-033188, Cadazolid, Baxdela (Delafloxacin), GS-9620 (TLR-7 agonist), Doravirine (MK-1439), ZERBAXA (MK-7625A)), are the drugs in the pipeline which are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period.

The geographic segmentation of the global infectious disease treatment market is performed for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa markets. The regions are also further sub-segmented on the basis of major countries. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2019 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.

Based on therapeutics types, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into

  • Antibacterial drugs

  • Antiviral drugs

  • Antifungal drugs

  • Antiparasitic drugs

Factors such as rising prevalence of infectious disease, technological advancement in the anti-infective drug formulation for e.g. (Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride effervescent tablets have more gastro-retention than Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride tablets) and rising demand for personalized medication promotes the demand for infectious disease treatment market. Antibacterial drugs holds the largest market due to increasing prevalence of bacterial infection, rise in the number of drug resistant bacterial strain will propel the demand for higher antibiotics. Antiviral drugs are anticipated to register faster growth due to high public awareness of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV, HPV and Gonorrhea, and technological advancement in the formulation of antivirals with least side effects for e.g. (Zidovudine an antiretroviral drug is available as an IV formulation to surpass adverse effects such as nausea and vomiting in pregnant women). Overall, the global infectious disease treatment market is highly competitive with presence of multiple players like Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Hoffman-La Roche AG, Alere, Inc. etc. specializing in respective fields. Consolidation activities are being increasingly witnessed on the competitive front with a view to increase the technological advancement in the infectious disease treatment market.

Based on application, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into

  • Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

  • Hepatitis B

  • Hepatitis C

  • Hospital acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA)

  • Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

  • Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

  • Others

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) held the largest market in the application segment, according to World Health Organization approximately 290 million (1995-2005) women suffered with HPV infection. The growth is attributed mainly due to increasing prevalence of HPV infection, high public awareness and early disease diagnosis. Hospital acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA) will be the fastest growing market due to the increase in number of MRSA infection in hospitals, medication lapse, unhygienic conditions in hospitals and use of non-sterilized surgical devices, and unnecessary use of antibiotics etc.

For the purpose of this study, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

North America was observed as the largest market for infectious disease treatment in the base year 2020. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 about 39,513 new cases of human acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV). The growth is attributed mainly due to increasing prevalence of infectious disease, public awareness and early disease diagnosis and supportive reimbursement policies. Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to rising public awareness related with early disease diagnosis, improved healthcare infrastructure, government and non-government organizations arranging awareness activities and camps. Growth of Asia Pacific for infectious disease treatment market is attributed by factors like rising prevalence of infectious disease, increasing investments in drug R&D and higher disposable income in these regions. However, factors such as developing health infrastructure, increasing awareness among people about health care and tapping potential market in the remote areas to fuel the rapid growth of infectious disease treatment market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa region in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market Overview
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Drivers
3.2.1 Rising prevalence of infectious disease
3.2.2 Rising demand for personalized medication
3.3 Market Restraints
3.3.1 The emergence of drug resistant bacterial strains
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.4.1 Technological advancement in the anti-infective drug formulation to achieve more drug efficacy and fewer adverse effects
3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.7 Market Competition Assessment: Infectious Disease Treatment, by Key Players

Chapter 4 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Antibacterial drugs
4.3 Antiviral drugs
4.4 Antifungal drugs
4.5 Antiparasitic drugs
4.6 Projected sales of Phase III drugs estimated till 2029 (US $ Mn)
4.6.1 Imipenem/Cilastatin + relebactum
4.6.2 Cadazolid
4.6.3 GS-9620 (TLR-7 Agonist)
4.6.4 Doravirine (MK-1439)
4.6.5 Others
4.7 Tabular representation of Phase II and I drugs

Chapter 5 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Application
5.1 Market Analysis
5.2 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
5.3 Hepatitis B
5.4 Hepatitis C
5.5 Human Papillomavirus
5.6 Hospital acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA)
5.7 Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhea (CT/NG)
5.8 Others

Chapter 6 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Geography
6.1 Preface
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 Asia Pacific
6.5 Latin America
6.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Company Profiles
7.1 Pfizer, Inc.
7.2 F.Hoffman-La Roche AG
7.3 Abbott Laboratories
7.4 Abbvie, Inc.
7.5 Merck & Company
7.6 Alere, Inc.
7.7 Allergan, Inc.
7.8 Bayer AG
7.9 Baxter International Inc.
7.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
7.11 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
7.12 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozk66c

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • TNXP: Targeting Organ Transplant Rejection with TNX-1500; Phase 1 Trial to Initiate 2H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update TNX-1500 to Enter Phase 1 Clinical Trial in 2H22 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) recently highlighted new preclinical data for TNX-1500 showing long-term rejection free graft survival in heart and kidney allografts in non-human primates (NHPs). The studies were conducted at Massachusetts General

  • Vertex Continues Its Meteoric Run After Its Opioid Alternative Scores In A Key Test

    Vertex announced promising test results for its opioid alternative on Thursday, sending VRTX stock deeper into breakout territory.

  • Akebia stock tumbles after FDA rejects anemia drug

    Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares were down by 65% on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the company's anemia drug vadadustat.

  • Buying Vaccine Stocks? Look at These 2 Charts First

    Successful COVID-19 vaccine companies have been bringing in major revenue over the past year. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported $36 billion and $18.5 billion, respectively, in coronavirus vaccine sales in 2021.

  • Clovis Oncology to seek FDA approval for ovarian cancer drug as a maintenance therapy

    Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. soared 40.0% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said its drug, Rubraca, improved survival when used as a maintenance treatment for women with ovarian cancer. The data comes from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 538 women. Clovis said it plans to seek approval for Rubraca in the E.U. and the U.S. this year as first-line maintenance treatment for women with advanced ovarian cancer regardless of their biomarker s

  • Omicron has all but wiped out the more deadly Delta strain—but that’s not necessarily a good thing

    The highly transmissible newer version of the coronavirus can more easily evade the current portfolio of vaccines.

  • How Moderna kept its mostly millennial staff from burning out while developing the COVID vaccine

    The biotech firm was barely a decade old when the pandemic hit. "We essentially had to build the company overnight," HR chief Tracey Franklin tells Fortune.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Former IPO Scorcher Amylyx Dives After FDA Panel Strikes Down ALS Drug

    Shares of IPO stock Amylyx crumbled Thursday after a split FDA committee voted against its experimental ALS treatment.

  • SNGX: NDA Filing for HyBryte™ in 2022…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:SNGX READ THE FULL SNGX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update HyBryte™ NDA Anticipated in 2022 Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) previously completed a Phase 3 clinical trial of HyBryte™ (SGX301, synthetic hypericin) in patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL). The FLASH ( F luorescent L ight A ctivated S ynthetic H ypericin) trial was a randomized, double blind, placebo

  • CVS to Pay $484 Million to Settle Opioid Case in Florida

    The opioid settlement is a first for the pharmacy chain, which says it will defend against other lawsuits.

  • Biden says U.S. turning corner on COVID, but experts are worried that BA.2 is pushing cases higher in 15 states

    President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is turning the page on the COVID-19 pandemic, as his administration took the wraps off a website that aims to help Americans find tests, treatments and other resources.

  • Here’s what to know about a 4th COVID shot

    Some people are talking about timing boosters for the inevitable next wave.

  • Some truth made COVID-19 vaccine lies easy to believe

    Disinformation channels were even saying that babies were being killed for the COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Rare upsurge in bird flu makes for worst-ever crisis in France

    PARIS (Reuters) -France is facing its worst bird flu crisis in history as a rare rebound in outbreaks of the highly contagious virus reached the country's largest poultry producing regions with cullings topping more than 12 million birds. The spread of bird flu has raised concern among governments and the poultry industry due to the ravages it can cause to flocks, potential trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission. The virus, brought by wild birds migrating in the autumn, hit all countries in the 27-member European Union except Malta and Cyprus, with Italy suffering the most severe damage.

  • Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough of These 2 Biotech Stocks

    Almost every day, Ark Invest buys at least a handful of innovation-heavy stocks for its collection of exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has a lot of confidence in the genomic revolution, and in two companies in particular. Hardly a day in March has gone by without Wood making purchases of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR), or both.

  • Mom in labor says she was turned away from NC hospital. ‘My baby deserved better’

    The mom and baby are healthy after she said she gave birth in the parking lot of a convenience store.

  • Two-year-old boy dies after being attacked by dog

    A two-year old boy has died after being bitten by a dog on Monday in Egdon, Worcestershire, West Mercia Police said.

  • Large Study Affirms that Ivermectin Does Not Reduce the Risk of COVID Hospitalization

    The study follows several others that determined that the medication, which is primarily used as a cow and horse de-wormer, is ineffective as a COVID-19 treatment

  • With carrot and stick, China presses ahead with COVID vaccinations for elderly

    In China's southern Guangdong province, a teacher was told by her school that she must somehow find four unvaccinated individuals aged 60 or older and get them to take COVID shots to help boost the district's elderly inoculation rate. Because some other individuals in her district had been given similar tasks by their employers, Sherry said she had to offer cash incentives from her own pocket to beat the competition to win over the elderly. In the past month, the Omicron variant has dragged the world's most populous nation into its biggest COVID outbreak since it contained the 2020 Wuhan epidemic, even though the numbers are modest by international standards.