U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,392.61
    +6.07 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,035.16
    +143.81 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,640.29
    -111.72 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.42
    -23.45 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.40
    -1.20 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +13.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8630
    -0.0020 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3352
    -0.0052 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4400
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,366.91
    -1,216.14 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.93
    -25.75 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Global Infertility Treatment Market (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Procedure, Patient type, End-user and Region

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 The "Infertility Treatment Market Research Report by Product, by Procedure, by Patient type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Infertility Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1,789.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,976.82 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.88% to reach USD 3,688.48 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Infertility Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories, Equipment, and Media & Consumables. The Equipment is further studied across Cryosystems, Gas Analyzers, Imaging Systems, Incubators, Laser Systems, Micromanipulator Systems, Microscopes, Ovum Aspiration Pumps, Sperm Analyzer Systems, and Sperm Separation Devices.

  • Based on Procedure, the market was studied across Artificial Insemination, Assisted Reproductive Technology, and Fertility Surgeries. The Artificial Insemination is further studied across Intracervical Insemination, Intratubal Insemination, and Intrauterine Insemination. The Assisted Reproductive Technology is further studied across In Vitro Fertilization, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, and Surrogacy. The In Vitro Fertilization is further studied across Gamete Donation and Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection. The Fertility Surgeries is further studied across Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy, Laparotomy, Microsurgical Reconstruction, Myomectomy, Tubal Ligation Reversal, and Varicocelectomy. The Microsurgical Reconstruction is further studied across Vasoepididymostomy and Vasovasostomy.

  • Based on Patient type, the market was studied across Female Infertility Treatment and Male Infertility Treatment.

  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Cryobanks, Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics, and Research Institutes.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Infertility Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Infertility Treatment Market, including ABB Limited, Aliaxis Group S.A., ANAMET Electrical, Inc., Astral PolyTechnik Limited, Atkore International Holdings Incorporated, Cantex, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Dura-line Corporation, Electri-Flex Company, Hellermanntyton group plc, Hubbell Incorporated, Legrand S.A., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., National pipe & plastics, Inc., Orbia Advance Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Thomas & Betts Corporation, Wienerberger AG, and Zekelman Industries Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Infertility Treatment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Infertility Treatment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Infertility Treatment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Infertility Treatment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Infertility Treatment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Infertility Treatment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Infertility Treatment Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising number of infrastructure projects all over the world
5.1.1.2. Potential demand for electrical conduit owing to reliability and durability
5.1.1.3. Rapid extension of smart grid networks
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Concern associated with raw material voltality
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Proliferation of electricity usage attributed to digitalization
5.1.3.2. Ongoing refurbishment and retrofit activities in grid infrastructure
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Difficulty in installation process coupled with hard to find defects in wiring
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Infertility Treatment Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Accessories
6.3. Equipment
6.3.1. Cryosystems
6.3.2. Gas Analyzers
6.3.3. Imaging Systems
6.3.4. Incubators
6.3.5. Laser Systems
6.3.6. Micromanipulator Systems
6.3.7. Microscopes
6.3.8. Ovum Aspiration Pumps
6.3.9. Sperm Analyzer Systems
6.3.10. Sperm Separation Devices
6.4. Media & Consumables

7. Infertility Treatment Market, by Procedure
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Artificial Insemination
7.2.1. Intracervical Insemination
7.2.2. Intratubal Insemination
7.2.3. Intrauterine Insemination
7.3. Assisted Reproductive Technology
7.3.1. In Vitro Fertilization
7.3.1.1. Gamete Donation
7.3.1.2. Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection
7.3.2. Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection
7.3.3. Surrogacy
7.4. Fertility Surgeries
7.4.1. Hysteroscopy
7.4.2. Laparoscopy
7.4.3. Laparotomy
7.4.4. Microsurgical Reconstruction
7.4.4.1. Vasoepididymostomy
7.4.4.2. Vasovasostomy
7.4.5. Myomectomy
7.4.6. Tubal Ligation Reversal
7.4.7. Varicocelectomy

8. Infertility Treatment Market, by Patient type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Female Infertility Treatment
8.3. Male Infertility Treatment

9. Infertility Treatment Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cryobanks
9.3. Fertility Centers
9.4. Hospitals & Surgical Clinics
9.5. Research Institutes

10. Americas Infertility Treatment Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Infertility Treatment Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Infertility Treatment Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. ABB Limited
14.2. Aliaxis Group S.A.
14.3. ANAMET Electrical, Inc.
14.4. Astral PolyTechnik Limited
14.5. Atkore International Holdings Incorporated
14.6. Cantex, Inc.
14.7. China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.
14.8. Dura-line Corporation
14.9. Electri-Flex Company
14.10. Hellermanntyton group plc
14.11. Hubbell Incorporated
14.12. Legrand S.A.
14.13. Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
14.14. National pipe & plastics, Inc.
14.15. Orbia Advance Corporation
14.16. Schneider Electric SE
14.17. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
14.18. Thomas & Betts Corporation
14.19. Wienerberger AG
14.20. Zekelman Industries Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbugrh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-infertility-treatment-market-2021-to-2027---by-product-procedure-patient-type-end-user-and-region-301495035.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Here’s Why Longleaf Partners Continue to Own Alibaba (BABA) Despite Being its Top Detractor

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund added 1.51% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI EAFE’s return of 2.69%. For the full year, the Fund fell 0.89%, while the […]

  • Oil steadies from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

    Oil steadied after hitting prices not seen in roughly a decade on Thursday, as sellers jumped in on hopes that the United States and Iran will agree soon to a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a badly undersupplied market. Trade was volatile, however, as investors anticipate ongoing disruption to worldwide oil flows due to heavy sanctions on Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine a week ago. Russia exports 4 to 5 million barrels of crude per day, second-most worldwide behind Saudi Arabia, and companies are now shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why Okta Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock, the cloud-based cybersecurity company, crashed today despite beating expectations in its earnings report last night -- down 10% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Heading into the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, analysts had forecast that Okta would lose $0.24 per share (adjusted) on less than $360 million in sales. As it turned out, Okta lost only $0.18 per share, and scored $383 million in sales -- but investors didn't care.

  • Is Intellia a Good Gene-Editing Stock to Buy Now?

    The race to develop a new gene therapy with CRISPR took some interesting turns recently. On the same day that Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) dazzled the medical community with clinical trial results for its lead candidate, the fight for intellectual property rights related to all its candidates took a sharp turn for the worse. Do solid clinical trial results make Intellia a good stock to buy now?

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.