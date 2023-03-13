Global Inflight Catering Market Report 2023 to 2028: Need for Serving Enhanced Onboard Dining Experiences Contributing to Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflight Catering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inflight catering market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.22% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

AAS Catering Co. Ltd

Abby's Catering

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Cathay Pacific Airways)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Emirates Flight Catering (The Emirates Group)

Flying Food Group

Gategroup

Jetfinity

KLM Catering Services Schiphol

LSG Sky Chefs (Lufthansa AG)

Sats Ltd. (Singapore Airlines)

Saudi Airlines Catering

Universal Weather

Aviation Inc.

Inflight catering refers to food services provided by airline companies to passengers during air travel. These confectionery items, baked goods, beverages, and meals are specially designed by specialist airline catering professionals based on various flight classes, including economy, business and first-class.

This, in turn, enables organizations to offer quality and quantity snacking options for providing a better customer experience and generating revenue. At present, it is available in varying types, including full service, low cost, and hybrid.



The widespread adoption of inflight catering across the aviation industry on account of the increasing competition amongst the airlines represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the need for serving enhanced onboard dining experience is contributing to the market growth.

This is further supported by the implementation of high-level services, including meal pre-selection, mixed buy order, and complimentary catering options for fulfilling individual passenger requirements and complying with the hybrid operational scenarios at lower prices. Significant technological advancements, along with rising automation in food and beverage (F&B) industry, such as the utilization of tablets and mobile devices for ordering meals, thus ensuring the smooth functioning and management of catering services are acting as other major growth-inducing factors.

Story continues

Besides this, favorable initiatives being undertaken by governments of various countries for elevating the inflight catering standards by ensuring food safety, hygiene and sanitization, especially during the ongoing global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are further creating a positive outlook for the market growth. The market is also driven by rising consumer expenditure capacities, steadily increasing number of air travelers, and the introduction of premium meal plans by airline companies and catering services.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global inflight catering market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global inflight catering market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global inflight catering market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global inflight catering market?

5. What is the breakup of the global inflight catering market based on the food type?

6. What is the breakup of the global inflight catering market based on the flight service type?

7. What are the key regions in the global inflight catering market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global inflight catering market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Inflight Catering Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Food Type

6.1 Meals

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bakery and Confectionary

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Beverages

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Flight Service Type

7.1 Full-Service Carriers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Low-Cost Carriers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Aircraft Seating Class

8.1 Economy Class

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Business Class

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 First Class

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9braat

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



