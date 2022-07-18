U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

Global Influenza Vaccine Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Influenza Vaccine Market

Global Influenza Vaccine Market
Global Influenza Vaccine Market

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global influenza vaccine market reached a value of US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.49% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Influenza vaccines, also known as flu shots, provide protection against various types of influenza viruses. They are available in several options, including inactivated influenza vaccine [IIV], recombinant influenza vaccine [RIV], and live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV). Their effectiveness can vary, depending on the patient's age and health status. Presently, governments of numerous countries have mandated immunization against influenza among children between six months and five years of age. This is escalating the need for influenza vaccines to reduce the high risk of developing severe flu complications and hospitalization among infants around the world.

Influenza Vaccine Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer, anemia, obesity, immune deficiencies, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), metabolic diseases, kidney disease, neurological disorder, and chronic heart and lung disorders, such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia, cystic fibrosis, and asthma, is increasing the risk of developing influenza.

This acts as a major factor bolstering the market growth. In addition, children under five years of age are usually at a high risk of complications from high fever, convulsions, and pneumonia. This, in confluence with growing concerns among parents about the well-being of their children, is positively influencing the demand for influenza vaccines.

Moreover, as immune systems decline with age, the rising geriatric population worldwide is catalyzing the demand for influenza vaccines to prevent serious illness, the need for hospitalization, and the possibility of a heart attack. Several vaccines are also available that help boost immune response in adults over sixty-five years. Besides this, health agencies of numerous countries are introducing free seasonal influenza vaccination programs for people of all age groups, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi and SINOVAC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global influenza vaccine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global influenza vaccine market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global influenza vaccine market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Influenza Vaccine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type
6.1 Quadrivalent
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Trivalent
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Egg-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cell-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Age Group
8.1 Pediatric
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Adult
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
9.1 Injection
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Nasal Spray
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzprba

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


