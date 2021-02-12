Global Infrared Imaging Software Industry
Global Infrared Imaging Software Market to Reach $2. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infrared Imaging Software estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $307 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Infrared Imaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$307 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 103-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
BAE Systems PLC
DRS Technologies, Inc.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
FLIR Systems, Inc.
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Raytheon Company
Sofradir Group
Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
ULIS
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
