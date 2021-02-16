Global Infrared Light-emitting Diodes Industry

Global Infrared Light-emitting Diodes Market to Reach $782. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infrared Light-emitting Diodes estimated at US$361. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$782.

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surveillance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$323 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $97.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Infrared Light-emitting Diodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$97.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Automotive Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR



In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$46 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$94.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$115 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cree, Inc.

EPI LEDS Co., Ltd.

Epistar Corporation

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd

High Power Lighting Corp.

Lextar Electronics Corporation

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Lumileds Holding BV

M.L.S Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







