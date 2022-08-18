U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market Report 2022: Advent of Modern Cloud Architecture & Demand for Better Optimization of Business Operations Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Infrastructure as Code Market

Global Infrastructure as Code Market
Global Infrastructure as Code Market

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Tool (Configuration Orchestration, Configuration Management), Service, Type (Declarative & Imperative), Infrastructure Type (Mutable & Immutable), Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The infrastructure as code market size to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. IaC technologies can assist in releasing system administrators from laboring over manual procedures and allowing application developers to concentrate on what they do effectively by optimizing and refactoring infrastructure builds.

Programs, configuration data, and automation devices are used in the infrastructure as code (IaC) deployment and management approach. This method may be used to cloud services as well as to hardware including web servers, routers, databases, load balancers, and personal PCs.

It is distinct from conventional infrastructure management, which depends on mechanical or interactive device configuration. IaC refers to a high-level build connections rather than a particular method, device, or protocol. Utilizing approaches for automated testing and quality control, Infrastructure as Code makes use of the software development process. Instead of manually altering the infrastructure, modifications to the configuration are accomplished by altering the program.

Based on Component, tool segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on Component, the infrastructure as code market is segmented into tools and services. The market size of the tools segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. Infrastructure as code (IaC) is the process of managing and provisioning computer data centers through machine-readable definition files rather than physical hardware configuration or interactive configuration tools. Many tools fulfill infrastructure automation capabilities and use IaC. The framework or tool that performs changes or configures infrastructure declaratively or imperatively based on a programmatic approach can be considered under IaC. Traditionally, server (lifecycle) automation and configuration management tools were used to accomplish IaC. Now, enterprises are also using continuous configuration automation tools or stand-alone IaC frameworks, such as Microsoft's PowerShell DSC or AWS CloudFormation.

The Imperative segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the infrastructure as code market is segmented into declarative and imperative. The imperative segment is expected grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The imperative solution helps to prepare automation scripts that provide the client's infrastructure one specific step at a time. While this can be more work to manage as it gets scaled, it can be easier for existing administrative staff to understand and leverage configuration scripts that already exist. With an imperative approach, a developer writes a code specifying the computer's steps to accomplish the goal. This is referred to as algorithmic programming. In contrast, a functional approach involves composing the problem as a set of functions to be executed.

Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific infrastructure as code market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2027, due to growing industrialization in this region. In this region, the adoption of new and emerging technologies has gained momentum in recent years. Public cloud is gaining huge adoption due to its low costs, on-demand availability, and improved security.

The availability of skilled labor and the keen focus of SMEs and large enterprises to enter and grow in this region are a few factors driving the adoption of the IaC market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The region has always been cautious about investment plans in terms of funding. Major players, such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, and IBM, are expanding their cloud and IaC rapidly in this region due to the increasing number of customers and growing economic outlook. The increasing adoption of emerging technologies, such as big data, IoT, and analytics, is expected to drive the growth of the IaC market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • Advent of Modern Cloud Architecture

  • Demand for Better Optimization of Business Operations


Restraints

  • Limited Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

  • Inception of Composable Infrastructure

Challenges

  • Data Security and Privacy Concerns

  • Potential Duplication of Error

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Infrastructure as Code Market, by Component

7 Infrastructure as Code, by Type

8 Infrastructure as Code, by Infrastructure Type

9 Infrastructure as Code Market, by Organization Size

10 Infrastructure as Code, by Deployment Mode

11 Infrastructure as Code Market, by Vertical

12 Infrastructure as Code Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba

  • Alpacked

  • Aws

  • Broadcom

  • Canonical

  • Crossplane

  • Dell

  • Docker

  • Github

  • Gitlab

  • Google

  • Hashicorp Terraform

  • Hpe

  • Ibm

  • Jenkins

  • Microsoft

  • Netapp

  • Northern.Tech

  • Oracle

  • Progress Software Corporation

  • Pulumi

  • Puppet (Perforce)

  • Rackspace Technology

  • Servicenow

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19hrj0

Attachment

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


