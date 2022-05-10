U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.50
    +46.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,485.00
    +324.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,399.00
    +205.25 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.00
    +20.60 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.74
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.15
    +2.96 (+9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2370
    -0.1260 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,820.24
    -1,811.61 (-5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    741.05
    -39.32 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.98
    +56.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub) and EDHECinfra announce strategic partnership agreement

EDHEC Infrastructure
·1 min read
EDHEC Infrastructure
EDHEC Infrastructure

Press Release – May 10, 2022

Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub) and EDHECinfra announce strategic partnership agreement

This partnership between the GI Hub and EDHECinfra establishes a strategic framework for co-operation, communication, and information sharing.

EDHECinfra, the provider of indices and analytics for the infrastructure investment universe, and the GI Hub, the not-for-profit organisation, formed by the G20, that advances the delivery of sustainable, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure, have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership.

Welcoming this initiative, Marie Lam-Frendo, Chief Executive Officer of the GI Hub, said, "We are delighted to formalise this partnership with EDHECinfra. In our capacity as a knowledge-sharing hub we produce data, insights, tools, and programs that enable our stakeholders to create positive infrastructure outcomes. We look forward to working with EDHECinfra on activities that will add value to the infrastructure ecosystem."

Frederic Blanc-Brude, Director of EDHECinfra, added, "EDHECinfra and GI Hub have been collaborating successfully for quite a while now, so we are delighted to be able to put the partnership on a more formal footing. We share a philosophy on closing the data gap for infrastructure as an asset class and EDHECinfra and GI Hub's vision, strategic priorities and scope of operations point to several synergistic areas of cooperation in data, analytics and policy actions to support an ambitious global agenda to deliver infrastructure in a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive manner."

About Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub):
The Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub) is a not-for-profit organisation that advances the delivery of sustainable, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure. Formed by the G20, the GI Hub works collaboratively with the public and private sectors to produce data, insights, knowledge tools, and programs that equally inform policy and delivery, helping decisionmakers and practitioners create positive impacts through infrastructure. Visit www.gihub.org.

About EDHEC Infrastructure Institute:
EDHECinfra® is a venture of EDHEC Business School and a provider of indices and analytics for the infrastructure investment universe. Because the majority of infrastructure assets are not publicly traded, there has traditionally been a vast knowledge gap when it comes to gauging the prices of these assets and their evolution. We are closing that gap with analytics and calculated indexes that already cover 25 countries representing an investable universe of 7,000 companies. We are based in Singapore and London. Visit edhec.infrastructure.institute.

EDHECinfra maintains the infraMetrics® platform: an online information system that gives access to key market indices including the infra300® and infra100® series. InfraMetrics also includes a wealth of valuation data and analytics, risk metrics, a fund strategy analysis tool providing robust performance quartiles for any segment, strategy or vintage, and peer group analyses allowing investors to compare themselves against comparable segments of the market.


Recommended Stories

  • Brace Yourself: Tesla’s April China Sales Will Look Ugly

    Investors should get wholesale unit numbers from Tesla's Shanghai plant soon. The EV giant will have trouble setting a delivery record for the second quarter.

  • Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant due to supply-chain problems: report

    Tesla had earlier "paused" production at the Shanghai factory for weeks as the city of 25 million people went into a strict COVID lockdown.

  • Exclusive: Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday - memo

    Tesla Inc has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory. Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production on Monday. Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

  • Exxon, Chevron, and Other Energy Producers Are Exercising Restraint

    U.S. energy companies are holding the line on capital spending and energy production this year despite higher oil and gas prices, and entreaties from Washington to boost production.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Oil Tumbles as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and northwest Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 6.1% to $103.09.

  • Oil Suffers Biggest Blow Since March Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil crumpled under the weight of a broader market selloff as the European Union softened some of its proposed sanctions on Russian crude to appease potential holdouts.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philipp

  • Fueled by Higher Crude Prices, This Oil Stock Boosted its Dividend Yield to 13%

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) is becoming a prodigious passive income producer. The oil company has significantly increased its quarterly dividend over the years. Meanwhile, it's complimenting that growing payout with oil-fueled variable dividend payments.

  • Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

    Japan’s opulation peaked in 2008 as it struggled with the challenges of an ageing workforce

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Electra Drilling Intersects High Grade Cobalt, Extends Mineralization at Idaho Project

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that drilling at its cobalt-copper mineral project in Idaho has successfully extended mineralization by an additional 180 metres to the east of the current deposit as well as down dip from the eastern edge of the resource zone.

  • Oil prices close 6% lower to start the week as Saudis lower prices, China exports slump

    Oil prices were tracking a selloff across global assets on Monday, as fresh data out of China cast further doubts on global economic strength.

  • Ford Picks Tough Moment to Pare Rivian Stake

    Ford picked a tough time to pare its stake in Rivian. It is in this context that the Dearborn, Mich., auto giant decided to sell 8 million of its 102 million Rivian shares. In addition to Ford, JPMorgan Chase also plans to sell 13 million to 15 million Rivian shares at the same price on behalf of an unidentified seller.

  • Renault CEO - decision on Russian operations to come in weeks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Renault's top executive said on Monday that the carmaker will decide in the coming weeks on the future of its operations in Russia, where it suspended operations in late March following the invasion of Ukraine. "Negotiations are still ongoing," Chief Executive Luca de Meo said at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference, adding that leaving Russia entirely involves writing down the value of its assets. In late April, Russia said Renault would transfer its 68% stake in Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz to an auto research institute for one symbolic rouble.

  • Toyota expected to forecast higher profit, helped by solid demand, weak yen

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to forecast higher profit for the year ahead when it reports earnings this week, helped by solid demand and a weaker yen, even as commodities costs and supply chain woes put pressure on the global auto industry. The forecast, on top of an expected strong profit increase in the year just ended, would highlight the Japanese automaker's ability to navigate a difficult environment, in part by charging customers more as the chip shortage tightens supplies. The market will be watching closely to see how much of a negative impact higher commodities prices will have on Toyota and other Japanese automakers, as well as their expectations for the currency, said Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

  • It’s Not Just Tesla. 8 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Transportation.

    Our roundtable panelists discuss what’s ahead for EVs, autonomous driving, and more. Plus, four upstarts to watch.

  • City worker quits £100k-a-year job to live in van: 'I feel so much more free'

    Dominique Niemandt quit her high-flying city career for life on the road with her pet chihuahua.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand, countering uncertainty around Russia’s supplies as the Ukraine war drags on.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid

  • This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Outlook for This Year

    Celebrations may be in order for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ( NYSE:SOI ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Coal shortage and heatwave spark India's power woes

    Analysts are worried about India's climate change pledge as it increases coal production to meet a rise in demand.