Global Infrastructure Outlook to 2025

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary Although heavily impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, global infrastructure construction output still expanded in 2020, as governments around the world sought to stimulate economic activity through investments in transport infrastructure and clean energy.

New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrastructure Outlook to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823123/?utm_source=GNW
The pace of growth in real terms in infrastructure investment stood at 2.7% in 2020, pushing the total output value to US$3.4 trillion. Infrastructure construction, which includes of roads, railways, power and electricity, water and sewerage, and other infrastructure (which mainly comprises airports and marine / inland waterways), had been growing at a relatively fast pace prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, with global output expanding by an average of 4.2% in 2018-2019, and there is expected to be a sharp acceleration in 2021, with output jumping by 6.2%. Thereafter, there will continue to be relatively high levels of growth, averaging 4.9% a year in 2022-2025.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global infrastructure construction industry up to 2025, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19. The report also includes an assessment of the infrastructure project pipelines across all major regions.

Scope
- An overview of the outlook for the global infrastructure construction industry to 2025, focusing on roads, railways, power and electricity, water and sewerage, and airports and other infrastructure sectors.
- Analysis of the outlook in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
- An assessment of the key attributes of the infrastructure project pipelines in all major regions in the key infrastructure sectors.

Reasons to Buy
- Evaluate regional infrastructure construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2025. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.
- Identify the project opportunities in key regions and sectors. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823123/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


