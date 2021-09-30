U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.21
    -20.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,055.93
    -334.79 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,547.96
    +35.52 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.49
    -9.82 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.96
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.70
    +33.80 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    +0.69 (+3.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3464
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4200
    -0.5390 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,348.39
    +2,173.09 (+5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.12
    -7.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Preferred Equity Investment in Easton Energy

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") announced that it has made a preferred equity investment of up to $245 million in Easton Energy LLC ("Easton"). Easton is a Houston based midstream company focused on developing infrastructure assets that support the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas liquids (NGL), refined products, and petrochemicals along the Gulf Coast. Easton's assets include liquid hydrocarbon salt cavern storage facilities in Markham, Texas, and roughly 450 miles of pipelines that connect key product markets along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.

GIP is making the investment through Global Infrastructure Partners Capital Solutions Fund II ("GIP CAPS II"), part of GIP's Credit platform ("GIP Credit"). The Easton investment represents the second commitment made by GIP CAPS II. CAPS provides customized credit financings for infrastructure issuers in GIP's core sectors of midstream energy, power, renewables, energy transition, transport and water/waste, while leveraging GIP's significant operating expertise.

Proceeds from the investment will be used to fund the organic growth of Easton's asset base and other strategic growth opportunities, with a tailored delayed draw structure to support both existing and future growth projects. Easton is backed by Cresta Fund Management, a growth-oriented, middle market-focused private equity firm that invests in sustainable and conventional energy, industrial, materials, and agricultural infrastructure. The highly experienced Easton management team brings considerable experience in managing natural gas liquids and feedstock transportation and distribution services.

Denny Sreckovic, Managing Director at GIP, said: "We are very pleased to have entered into this transaction with Easton and its sponsor, Cresta. Easton's assets provide services that are core to its Gulf Coast midstream and petrochemical customers. This investment exemplifies GIP's ability to provide tailored financing solutions for high quality, critical infrastructure projects and partner with experienced management teams and sponsors."

Brad Ramsey, President and CEO of Easton, said: "We welcome this opportunity to partner with GIP, a leading infrastructure investor with experience in the midstream sector. GIP was able to tailor a Preferred Equity financing structure that optimally supports our continued growth capital needs and complements our existing capital structure. We view GIP as an important financial partner as Easton looks to continue its strategic infrastructure expansion."

Evercore acted as financial advisor to Easton and the company received legal counsel from, Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Latham & Watkins provided legal counsel to GIP.

About Global Infrastructure Partners
Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP's teams are located in 10 offices: London, New York, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. GIP Credit provides financing solutions and makes debt and non-common equity investments in infrastructure assets and companies. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

About Cresta Fund Management
Cresta Fund Management ("Cresta") is a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in sustainable and conventional energy and industrial infrastructure. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Cresta Management's founding partners are seasoned industry veterans who bring value across the investment cycle from initial diligence through business operations. For more information, please visit: www.crestafunds.com.

About Easton Energy
Easton Energy ("Easton") is a Houston based midstream company focused on developing infrastructure assets that support the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas liquids (NGL), refined products, and petrochemicals. Easton's primary assets include liquid hydrocarbon salt cavern storage facilities at Markham, TX and approximately 450 miles of product distribution pipelines that connect key product markets along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. For more information, please visit: www.eastonenergy.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-infrastructure-partners-announces-preferred-equity-investment-in-easton-energy-301389166.html

SOURCE Global Infrastructure Partners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/30/c3758.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Makes This Move As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Stock Slumps, Tesla Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 3.5% in morning trading Thursday on no news specific to the video game retailer, even though a lawsuit against Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers like Citadel Securities has suggested big-money interests conspired to keep its share price down. Despite vociferous denials the Robinhood brokerage colluded with anyone, including Citadel, its biggest customer, to limit trading in GameStop shares earlier this year during the meme stock trading frenzy that saw short-sellers losing tens of billions of dollars, internal chat messages revealed in a lawsuit against the brokerage by investors have at least given the impression of impropriety. For example, Robinhood's brokerage president Jim Swartwout reportedly informed colleagues he had sold all his personal holdings in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) immediately before he moved to implement a "position closing only" directive in GameStop stock, meaning retail investors couldn't buy any more shares, only sell them.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • Why CarMax Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares of used car superstore CarMax (NYSE: KMX) tumbled 10% through 9:35 a.m. EDT after beating on sales -- but missing on earnings -- this morning. Analysts had forecast that CarMax would earn $1.90 per share on sales of $6.9 billion for its fiscal Q2 2022. In fact, CarMax earned only $1.72 per share despite booking $8 billion in sales.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Is Lordstown Motors About to Partner With a Key Apple Supplier?

    Electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged today, trading up 8.8% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT after popping 21.3% earlier Thursday morning. On June 8, Lordstown filed an updated annual report which stated, among other things, that the company only had enough capital for "limited" production in 2021, and that the current cash and cash equivalents weren't "sufficient to fund commercial scale production and the launch" of its electric pickup, Endurance. In other words, Lordstown knew it had to raise funds to be able to survive, and while the company postponed planned capital expenditures, it was also evaluating funding alternatives.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Energy stocks are still a buy after big gains — here are 12 to consider

    Energy stocks are on fire — up 19% in September alone. The move is so big, energy stocks are even attracting the endorsement of popular financial media commentators. 1. Energy stocks are up a lot in the past year, but they still are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels — while energy prices are back up there or much higher.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • Reddit’s ‘Apes’ have gone bananas and made Dole — yes, Dole — a meme stock

    In a move that now seems destined, retail investing 'Apes' are turning agribusiness giant Dole into a meme stock.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Champions

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend champions. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Champions. Dividend investing is not about just looking at those attractive yields. Metrics like payout ratio, price-to-book ratio and the number […]

  • We're Hopeful That Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG...