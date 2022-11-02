Global Infusion Pumps and Devices Technology/Markets Report 2022-2027 - Rising Demand in Emerging Markets & Rising Expectations for Increasing Quality of Care
This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global market for infusion pumps, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding infusion pumps.
Infusion pumps offer significant advantages over manual administration of infusion therapy, such as administration of accurate and continuous infusion therapy, the ability to deliver fluids at precisely programmed rates or automated intervals, etc.
Moreover, the rapid development of pharmaceuticals and prescribed combinations has made infusion therapy more challenging than ever before. Thus, the use of infusion pumps to reduce infusion errors is growing worldwide. Since the last decade, many high-quality infusion pumps with intelligent technologies and services have entered the market to make infusion therapy simpler, smarter and safer.
Automation and smart technology can drive improved patient safety, ensure timely, effective clinical intervention and help address the shortage of healthcare workers, a reality that is accelerating interest in solutions like these. With increasing pressure to control healthcare spending per capita, there is an increasing focus on using technology to increase productivity and reduce ancillary costs worldwide.
Healthcare payers and providers continue to seek ways to optimize therapies and devices, resulting in improved outcomes, reduced costs, and ultimately, earlier discharge from hospitals, including recovery and treatment in non-acute settings. Thus, there is increasing demand for safety-driven, patient-focused and clinician-friendly infusion pumps.
Recently, the infusion pump market has been troubled with security concerns and product recalls. The ability to effectively compete in this market segment is determined by the company's ability to build its brand strength using the development of technological advancements aimed at increasing the quality, reliability, safety, and security of its infusion pumps while at the same time focusing on manufacturing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, which are operationally challenging with evolving product lines.
The global infusion pump market is expected to grow significantly, driven by macro trends relating to growing and aging populations, increasing chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and accelerating demand for technologically advanced products. The infusion pump market has also been benefiting from rising healthcare demands in emerging markets.
This report also examines therapeutic applications for infusion pumps (diabetes management, oncology, pain management/analgesia, nutrition, and other applications) and end users of infusion pumps (hospitals, home care and alternate site care settings).
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
Report Includes
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Coverage of medical, scientific, technological, social, and economic issues associated with this market and evaluation of the current market and variable factors of each category of diagnostic or therapeutic product
Discussion of changes to the regulatory environment and delivery infrastructure due to healthcare reform in the U.S. and other countries, and the rapid changes in product offerings following a series of high-profile product recalls
Examination of the transition to "smart pump" technology and the complex systems that complement and compete with infusion pumps as modes of treatment
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major players, including Intera Oncology, ICU Medical Inc, Cardinal Health and ZYNO Solution LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Definition of Infusion Therapy
Types of Infusion
Continuous Infusion
Intermittent Infusion
Patient-Controlled Infusion
Methods of Infusion Therapy
Syringe Infusion
Drip Infusion
Pump Infusion
Common Techniques Used in Infusion Pumps
Advantages and Disadvantages of Infusion Pumps
Smart Infusion Pumps
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing and Aging Population
The Growing Number of Chronically Ill and Multimorbid Patients
Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Especially in Home Care Settings
Technological Advancements
Increasing Number of Global Surgeries
Rising Demand in Emerging Markets
Rising Expectations for Increasing Quality of Care
Market Restraints
Stringent Regulatory Landscape
Security Concerns and Product Recalls
Pricing Pressure
Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps
Key Trends in the Infusion Pump Industry
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Overview
General-Purpose Infusion Pumps
Large-Volume Infusion Pumps
Syringe Infusion Pumps
Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
Elastomeric Infusion Pumps
Specialty Infusion Pumps
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Patient-Controlled Analgesia (Pca) Infusion Pumps
Enteral Infusion Pumps
Implantable Infusion Pumps
Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Product Type
General Purpose Infusion Pumps
Specialty Infusion Pumps
Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Product Type
Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Product Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Large-Volume Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Elastomeric Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Pca Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Enteral Infusion Pumps by Region
Global Market for Implantable Infusion Pumps by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application
Overview
Diabetes Management
Chemotherapy/Oncology
Pain Management/Analgesia
Nutrition
Other Applications
Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application
Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application
Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
Overview
Global Market for Infusion Pumps by End-user
Hospitals
Home Care
Alternate Site Care Settings
Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by End-user
Global Market for Large-Volume Infusion Pumps by End-user
Global Market for Syringe Infusion Pumps by End-user
Global Market for Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by End-user
Global Market for Elastomeric Infusion Pumps by End-user
Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by End-user
Global Market for Pca Infusion Pumps by End-user
Global Market for Enteral Infusion Pumps by End-user
Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure
Medical Device Regulations in Selected Countries
United States
Fda Approvals by Product Type
Canada
European Union
Japan
China
Chapter 10 Impact of Covid-19
Overview
Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Infusion Pumps
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Overview
Global Company Ranking
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Large-Volume Infusion Pumps
Syringe Infusion Pumps
Pca Infusion Pumps
Enteral Infusion Pumps
Elastomeric Infusion Pumps
Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
Implantable Infusion Pumps
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories
Amsino International Inc.
Avanos Medical Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Cardinal Health
Eitan Medical Ltd.
Flowonix Medical Inc.
Fresenius Kabi AG
Icu Medical Inc.
Insulet Corp.
Intera Oncology
Iradimed Corp.
Koru Medical Systems
Medtronic plc
Micrel Medical Devices Sa
Moog, Inc.
Nestle Health Science
Roche Diagnostics
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
Terumo Corp.
Zyno Solutions LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bo570
