Global Infusion Pumps Market Insights & Forecasts Report 2022-2026 Featuring Major Players - Pfizer, Fresenius, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen and ICU Medical

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Infusion Pumps Market

Global Infusion Pumps Market
Global Infusion Pumps Market

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infusion Pumps Market (by Type, Product, Technology, Application, End-user & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infusion pumps market is expected to record a value of US$20.25 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.35%, over the period 2022-2026

The factors such as increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding volume of surgical procedures, surging incidences of cancer and rapid adoption of home infusion pump therapies.

However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent regulatory requirements for new products, increasing adoption of refurbished and rental infusion pumps and frequent product recalls.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like escalating demand for drug infusion systems, accelerating prevalence of chronic diseases, growing shift towards home healthcare and advancements in technology.

The global infusion pumps market can be segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, application and end-user. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into volumetric pumps, ambulatory pumps, syringe pumps, enteral pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) pumps, implantable pumps and pump accessories.

According to product, the market can be categorized into accessories & consumables and devices. Whereas, on the basis of technology, the market can be divided into traditional and specialty pumps. In terms of application, the global infusion pumps market can be split into chemotherapy, gastroenterology, analgesia, diabetes, pediatric & neonatology and other applications.

Further, depending on end-users, the market can broadly be segmented into hospitals, homecare settings and other end-users.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to increasing research & development activities for the development of innovative infusion pumps, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for infusion pumps on account of high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Pfizer Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and ICU Medical, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Classification of Infusion Pumps Based on Mobility
1.3 Categorization of Infusion Pumps Based on Fluid Volume Delivery
1.4 Types of Infusion Pumps Based on Functions
1.5 Applications of Infusion Pumps
1.6 Advantages of Infusion Pumps
1.7 Comparison of Infusion Pumps
1.8 Factors Affecting the Adoption of Infusion Pumps

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Demand Surge for Infusion Pumps
2.2 Growing Occurrence of Blood Related Disorders
2.3 Expanding Pediatrics & Neonatal Care Market
2.4 Escalating Frequency of Primary Immunodeficiency Diagnosis

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.2 Global Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Type
3.3.1 Global Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Syringe Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Global Enteral Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.3.8 Global Enteral Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.3.9 Global Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.3.10 Global Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.3.11 Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.3.12 Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.3.13 Global Pump Accessories Market by Value
3.3.14 Global Pump Accessories Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Product
3.4.1 Global Infusion Pumps Accessories & Consumables Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Infusion Pumps Accessories & Consumables Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 Global Infusion Pumps Devices Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Infusion Pumps Devices Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Technology
3.5.1 Global Traditional Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.5.2 Global Traditional Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.5.3 Global Specialty Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.5.4 Global Specialty Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.6 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Application
3.6.1 Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.6.2 Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.6.3 Global Gastroenterology Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.6.4 Global Gastroenterology Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.6.5 Global Analgesia Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.6.6 Global Analgesia Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.6.7 Global Diabetes Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.6.8 Global Diabetes Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.6.9 Global Pediatrics & Neonatology Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.6.10 Global Pediatrics & Neonatology Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.7 Global Infusion Pumps Market by End-Users
3.7.1 Global Hospital Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.7.2 Global Hospital Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.7.3 Global Homecare Settings Infusion Pumps Market by Value
3.7.4 Global Homecare Settings Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
3.8 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Infusion Pumps Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 The U.S. Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
4.1.4 The U.S. Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Type
4.2 Europe
4.2.1 Europe Infusion Pumps Market by Value
4.2.2 Europe Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market by Value
4.3.2 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
4.3.3 China Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value
4.4 RoW
4.4.1 RoW Infusion Pumps Market by Value
4.4.2 RoW Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure
5.1.3 Expanding Volume of Surgical Procedures
5.1.4 Surging Incidences of Cancer
5.1.5 Rapid Adoption of Home Infusion Pump Therapies
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Escalating Demand for Drug Infusion Systems
5.2.2 Accelerating Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.2.3 Growing Shift towards Home Healthcare
5.2.4 Advancements in Technology
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for New Products
5.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps
5.3.3 Frequent Product Recalls

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Global Infusion Pumps Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • BBraun Melsungen AG

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Fresenius SE & CoKGaA

  • ICU Medical, Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cghpap

Attachment

