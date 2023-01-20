U.S. markets closed

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global inhalation anesthesia market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.02% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Inhalation anesthesia refers to the anesthetic medications that are induced for maintaining the levels of general anesthesia and sedation in the body during surgery. Some of the commonly used inhalation anesthetics include nitrous oxide, desflurane, isoflurane and sevoflurane.

These anesthetics are administered using a laryngeal face airway and a tracheal tube connected to a vaporizer. They are highly effective in small doses and can induce respiratory depression, reduce the arterial blood pressure and increase cerebral blood flow when used in unmoderated quantities.

In comparison to the traditionally used intravenous variants, inhalation anesthesia does not accumulate in the body and aids in preventing excessive dosage, while promoting normal functioning of the patient.

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders requiring surgical treatments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to ailments, such as cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory and degenerative disorders, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Hospitals and other ambulatory healthcare centers are widely using sevoflurane and other ether-based inhalation anesthetic agents with low pungency and non-irritant odor for patients with asthma or sensitive air passages. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of anesthesia recycling systems for extracting anesthetic compounds from hospital vents and operating rooms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

In line with this, anesthesia manufacturers are also producing variants with enhanced compatibility and minimal side-effects to cater to the requirements of patients sensitive to anesthetic agents. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global inhalation anesthesia market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global inhalation anesthesia market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global inhalation anesthesia market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Desflurane
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Sevoflurane
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Isoflurane
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Induction
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Maintenance
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbvie Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Halocarbon Products Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Merck KGaA
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3fumj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-inhalation-anesthesia-market-report-2022-to-2027-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecasts-301726732.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

