Global Injectable Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration Market Report 2022-2028: Products, Drug Delivery and Device Strategies, and Product Development Factors
Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.
For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market.
Injection Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration- What You Will Learn
Provides detailed analysis of subcutaneous drug products, drug delivery and device strategies, and product development factors
Assesses key markets, market dynamics and market demographics
Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates SC drug products in nine key therapeutic segments
Provides market data and forecasts to 2028
Profiles market sector participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations
Assesses the importance of alliances and partnerships on subcutaneous drug product commercialization
Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factor
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Market Opportunity
Delivery Market Dynamics
The Economics of Injectable Drugs
What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?
Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
The Trend toward Self-Administration
Shifting Demographics
Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
Proliferation of Biological Drugs
Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
Therapeutic Demand Drivers
Competitive Landscape
Risk Factors
Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices
Manual Injection Autoinjectors
Automated Injection Autoinjectors
Disposable Autoinjectors
Molly (SHL Medical)
Molly RNS (SHLMedical)
Bertha (SHL Medical)
Maggie (SHL Medical)
Amber (SHL Medical)
SafeLock (SHL Medical)
VSDI +NIT (SHL Medical)
SDI MIX +NIT (SHL Medical)
Syrina S (Consort Medical)
Syrina AS (Consort Medical)
AutoJect 2 (Owen Mumford)
SelfDose (West Pharmaceutical Services)
Flexi-Q PFS (Elcam Medical)
OTS Autoinjector (Consort Medical)
Pro-Ject (Aptar)
Consort Medical ASI
Ypsomed VarioJect
Rotaject Technology (SHL Medical)
Viscala Autoinjector (Consort Medical)
Flexi-Q HV (Elcam Medical)
Intevia (Becton Dickinson)
Antares Pharma Autoinjectors
Dali Medical Devices
Development-stage Autoinjectors
NIS Autoinjector (Midas Pharma)
ArQ - (Oval Medical)
Wirelessly Enabled Autoinjectors
BETACONNECT (Bayer)
RebiSmart (Merck Serono)
Selected Product Specific Autoinjectors
Alsuma/Sumatriptan Autoinjector
Sumatriptan (Dr. Reddy's)
Rebif/Rebidose (Merck Serono)
Aimovig (Amgen/Novartis)
Enbrel Mini AutoTouch (Amgen)
Pegasys Proclick (Genentech/Roche)
Otrexup (Antares Pharma)
Evzio (Kaleo)
Autoinjector Device Design Factors
Material Selection Issues
Part Counts and Device Cost
Safety Features
Needle Insertion Depth
Failsafe Activation
Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
Human Engineering/Ergonomics
Pen Injectors
Pen Injector Design Selection Factors
Standardized Pen Platforms
Haselmeier
Becton Dickinson
Owen Mumford
Autoject2
Ypsomed
SHL Medical
Custom Pen Designs
Reusable Pens
Dual Chamber Pens
Commercial Pen Products
Genotropin Pen
Humatro-Pen/Humatro Pen 3
Norditropin
NordiPenmate
Nutropin AQ Pen
Omnitrope
One.Click
Lantus/Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)
Diapen
Gansulin Pen
Flexpen (Novo Nordisk)
Humalog Pen/KwikPen
HumaPen Memoir
HumaPen Luxura HD
NovoPen (Novo Nordisk)
SoloStar
Byetta Pen
Bydureon
SymlinPen
Saxenda (Liraglutide)
Tanzeum (Abliglutide)
Trulicity (Dulaglutide)
Victoza (Liraglutide)
Parathyroid Hormone
Forteo Pen
Preotact/Preos
Natpara
Reproductive Hormones
Follistim/Puregon Pen
Gonal-f
Wearable Devices - Product Analysis and Assessments
Libertas (Becton Dickinson)
Patch Pump (Sensile Medical)
SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)
Neulasta OnPro Injector (Insulet/Amgen)
YpsoDose (Ypsomed)
Electronic Semi-disposable
E3D Patch Pump (Elcam)
Mechanical Disposable
enFuse (Enable Injections)
Captive Devices
sc2Wear Infusor (scPharmaceuticals)
PatchPump (SteadyMed)
Wireless Data
Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis
Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures
Autoimmune Diseases
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Psoriasis
Multiple Sclerosis
Exenatide (Byetta)
Bydureon
Pramlinitide (Symlin)
Abliglutide (Tanzeum)
Hepatitis
Hormones
Osteoporosis
Market Factors
Regulatory Issues
Device Branding
Patient Adherence and Ease of Use
Healthcare Economics
Company Profiles
Amgen
Antares Pharma
Aptar
Bayer
Becton Dickinson
Consort Medical
Dr. Reddy's
Elcam Medical
Genentech
Kaleo
Merck Serono
Midas Pharma
Novartis
Oval Medical
Owen Mumford
Roche
SHL Medical
West Pharmaceutical Services
