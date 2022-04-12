U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

Global Injectable Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration Market Report 2022-2028: Products, Drug Delivery and Device Strategies, and Product Development Factors

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injectable Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.

For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market.

Injection Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration- What You Will Learn

  • Provides detailed analysis of subcutaneous drug products, drug delivery and device strategies, and product development factors

  • Assesses key markets, market dynamics and market demographics

  • Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates SC drug products in nine key therapeutic segments

  • Provides market data and forecasts to 2028

  • Profiles market sector participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations

  • Assesses the importance of alliances and partnerships on subcutaneous drug product commercialization

  • Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factor

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • The Market Opportunity

  • Delivery Market Dynamics

  • The Economics of Injectable Drugs

  • What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?

  • Prefilled Syringes Proliferating

  • The Trend toward Self-Administration

Shifting Demographics

  • Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

  • Proliferation of Biological Drugs

  • Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Therapeutic Demand Drivers

  • Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

  • Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices

  • Manual Injection Autoinjectors

  • Automated Injection Autoinjectors

Disposable Autoinjectors

  • Molly (SHL Medical)

  • Molly RNS (SHLMedical)

  • Bertha (SHL Medical)

  • Maggie (SHL Medical)

  • Amber (SHL Medical)

  • SafeLock (SHL Medical)

  • VSDI +NIT (SHL Medical)

  • SDI MIX +NIT (SHL Medical)

  • Syrina S (Consort Medical)

  • Syrina AS (Consort Medical)

  • AutoJect 2 (Owen Mumford)

  • SelfDose (West Pharmaceutical Services)

  • Flexi-Q PFS (Elcam Medical)

  • OTS Autoinjector (Consort Medical)

  • Pro-Ject (Aptar)

  • Consort Medical ASI

  • Ypsomed VarioJect

  • Rotaject Technology (SHL Medical)

  • Viscala Autoinjector (Consort Medical)

  • Flexi-Q HV (Elcam Medical)

  • Intevia (Becton Dickinson)

  • Antares Pharma Autoinjectors

  • Dali Medical Devices

Development-stage Autoinjectors

  • NIS Autoinjector (Midas Pharma)

  • ArQ - (Oval Medical)

  • Wirelessly Enabled Autoinjectors

  • BETACONNECT (Bayer)

  • RebiSmart (Merck Serono)

Selected Product Specific Autoinjectors

  • Alsuma/Sumatriptan Autoinjector

  • Sumatriptan (Dr. Reddy's)

  • Rebif/Rebidose (Merck Serono)

  • Aimovig (Amgen/Novartis)

  • Enbrel Mini AutoTouch (Amgen)

  • Pegasys Proclick (Genentech/Roche)

  • Otrexup (Antares Pharma)

  • Evzio (Kaleo)

Autoinjector Device Design Factors

  • Material Selection Issues

  • Part Counts and Device Cost

  • Safety Features

  • Needle Insertion Depth

  • Failsafe Activation

  • Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

  • Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

  • Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Pen Injectors

  • Pen Injector Design Selection Factors

Standardized Pen Platforms

  • Haselmeier

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Owen Mumford

  • Autoject2

  • Ypsomed

  • SHL Medical

  • Custom Pen Designs

  • Reusable Pens

  • Dual Chamber Pens

Commercial Pen Products

  • Genotropin Pen

  • Humatro-Pen/Humatro Pen 3

  • Norditropin

  • NordiPenmate

  • Nutropin AQ Pen

  • Omnitrope

  • One.Click

  • Lantus/Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)

  • Diapen

  • Gansulin Pen

  • Flexpen (Novo Nordisk)

  • Humalog Pen/KwikPen

  • HumaPen Memoir

  • HumaPen Luxura HD

  • NovoPen (Novo Nordisk)

  • SoloStar

  • Byetta Pen

  • Bydureon

  • SymlinPen

  • Saxenda (Liraglutide)

  • Tanzeum (Abliglutide)

  • Trulicity (Dulaglutide)

  • Victoza (Liraglutide)

  • Parathyroid Hormone

  • Forteo Pen

  • Preotact/Preos

  • Natpara

  • Reproductive Hormones

  • Follistim/Puregon Pen

  • Gonal-f

Wearable Devices - Product Analysis and Assessments

  • Libertas (Becton Dickinson)

  • Patch Pump (Sensile Medical)

  • SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)

  • Neulasta OnPro Injector (Insulet/Amgen)

  • YpsoDose (Ypsomed)

  • Electronic Semi-disposable

  • E3D Patch Pump (Elcam)

  • Mechanical Disposable

  • enFuse (Enable Injections)

  • Captive Devices

  • sc2Wear Infusor (scPharmaceuticals)

  • PatchPump (SteadyMed)

  • Wireless Data

Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis

  • Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures

  • Autoimmune Diseases

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Psoriasis

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Exenatide (Byetta)

  • Bydureon

  • Pramlinitide (Symlin)

  • Abliglutide (Tanzeum)

  • Hepatitis

  • Hormones

  • Osteoporosis

Market Factors

  • Regulatory Issues

  • Device Branding

  • Patient Adherence and Ease of Use

  • Healthcare Economics

Company Profiles

  • Amgen

  • Antares Pharma

  • Aptar

  • Bayer

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Consort Medical

  • Dr. Reddy's

  • Elcam Medical

  • Genentech

  • Kaleo

  • Merck Serono

  • Midas Pharma

  • Novartis

  • Oval Medical

  • Owen Mumford

  • Roche

  • SHL Medical

  • West Pharmaceutical Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5eapx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-injectable-devices-for-subcutaneous-self-administration-market-report-2022-2028-products-drug-delivery-and-device-strategies-and-product-development-factors-301523848.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

