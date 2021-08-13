U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2021: Comparative Analysis of Products at Various Stages of Development and Information on Clinical Trials

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" provides comprehensive information about the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices are defined as administration of a drug into patient's blood through a delivery device.

Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.

Scope

  • Extensive coverage of the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices under development

  • The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

  • The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices and list all their pipeline projects

  • The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

  • The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

  • Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

  • Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

  • Identify and understand important and diverse types of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices under development

  • Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

  • Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

  • In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction
2.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Overview

3 Products under Development
3.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Companies and Product Overview

6 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Adalvo

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

  • AdrenaCard, Inc.

  • AktiVax Inc.

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Allergan Ltd

  • Alsensa ApS

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Antares Pharma Inc

  • Aquavit Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Artemes Technologies, Inc.

  • Ascendis Pharma AS

  • ASCIL Biopharm

  • ASIS Corp

  • AzureBio SL

  • Becton Dickinson and Co

  • Bespak Europe Ltd

  • Biocorp Production SA

  • BioCorRx Inc

  • BioRestorative Therapies Inc

  • Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

  • Brigham and Women's Hospital

  • Burke Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • Calla Health Foundation

  • Callisyn Biomedical Inc

  • Cambridge Consultants Ltd

  • Camurus AB

  • Case Western Reserve University

  • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

  • Clearside BioMedical Inc

  • Copernicus Sp zoo

  • DALI Medical Devices Ltd.

  • DelSite, Inc. (Inactive)

  • Difinity Solutions

  • Drexel University

  • Duoject Medical Systems Inc

  • Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

  • Elcam Medical

  • EmboMedics Inc

  • Embryyo Technologies Pvt Ltd

  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc

  • EP Global Communications Inc (Inactive)

  • Eveon SAS

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • FHC Inc

  • Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

  • GeneSYS-ID Inc

  • Georgia Institute of Technology

  • Ghent University

  • Globe Medical Tech Inc (Inactive)

  • Impulse Biomed

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • InVivo Therapeutics Corp

  • JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

  • komarik

  • Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

  • LyoGo

  • Mallinckrodt Plc

  • Mercator MedSystems Inc

  • Mertiva AB

  • Midas Pharma GmbH

  • Milestone Scientific Inc

  • Morimoto Pharma Co Ltd

  • NanoPass Technologies Ltd

  • National University of Ireland Galway

  • Nemera La Verpilliere

  • Novo Nordisk AS

  • Novosanis NV

  • Osteo Pharma BV

  • Oval Medical Technologies Ltd

  • Owen Mumford Ltd

  • Palatin Technologies Inc

  • Palette Life Sciences AB

  • Particle Therapeutics Ltd

  • Pharmosa Biopharm Inc

  • Portal Instruments Inc

  • Prohibix LLC

  • QuiO Technologies LLC

  • Recon Therapeutics, LLC

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • RepliCel Life Sciences Inc

  • Rescitech Vision Pvt Ltd

  • RetinaPharma Technologies Inc

  • Sapporo Medical University School of Medicine

  • Schott AG

  • Singapore Eye Research Institute

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

  • Subcuject ApS

  • Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical Shanghai Co Ltd

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

  • TCB medical devices

  • Tempest Therapeutics Inc

  • Terumo Corp

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • TheraKine Inc (Inactive)

  • Twin Star Medical Inc

  • Unilife Corporation

  • University College London

  • University of Calgary

  • University of California San Diego

  • University of California San Francisco

  • University of Delaware

  • University of Dundee

  • University of Florida

  • University of New Mexico

  • University of Saskatchewan

  • University of Texas at Austin

  • Vanderbilt University

  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

  • Windgap Medical Inc

  • XERIS Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Ypsomed Holding AG

  • Zosano Pharma Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1u2u0o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


