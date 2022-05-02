The Global Injection Molding Machine Market is expected to grow by $ 4.36 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Injection Molding Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the injection molding market and it is poised to grow by $ 4. 36 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Injection Molding Machine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272619/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the injection molding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of high-efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry, growth in the automobile industry, and an increase in demand from developing countries.

The injection molding market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The injection molding market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Plastics

• Rubber

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new developments in injection molding technology as one of the prime reasons driving the injection molding market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in popularity of automation in molding techniques and increasing innovations in the global packaging industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on injection molding market covers the following areas:

• Injection molding market sizing

• Injection molding market forecast

• Injection molding market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading injection molding market vendors that include ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BORCHE NORTH AMERICA INC., Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Dr. Boy GmbH and Co. KG, ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd., Haitian International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Huarong Plastic Machinery CO. LTD., Husky Corp., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., MULTIPLAS ENGINERY CO. LTD., Niigata Machine Techno Co. Ltd., NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Toyo Machinery and Metal Co. Ltd., and Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd.. Also, the injection molding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272619/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



