Global Injection Pen Market Report 2022 - Featuring Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed Holding and Sanofi Among Others

Global Injection Pen Market

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Pen Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global injection pen market.



This report focuses on injection pen market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the injection pen market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the injection pen? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The injection pen market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider injection pen market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The injection pen market section of the report gives context. It compares the injection pen market with other segments of the injection pen market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, injection pen indicators comparison

Major players in the injection pen market are Novo Nordisk A/S , Ypsomed Holding AG, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Owen Mumford, Sulzer Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer, Lupin Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, AptarGroup, Inc., Novartis AG , Gerresheimer AG , SHL Medical AG , Boehringer Ingelhem, Nemera France SA, Companion Medical, Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices Co., Ltd, Haselmeier, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Stat Medical Devices, DuPont, and Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies.



The global injection pen market is expected to grow from $43.56 billion in 2021 to $46.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $62.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.36%.



The injection pen market consists of sales of injection pens by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for injecting medication under the skin. Injection pens make injectable medicine such as insulin easier and more convenient to use, thus increasing patient adherence. The pens contain a cartridge, a dial to measure dosage, and a disposable needle and allow more simple, accurate, and convenient delivery than a vial and syringe.



The main product types of injection pens are disposable injection pens and reusable injection pens. Disposable injection pens consisting of a non-replaceable prefilled cartridge which is disposed of after being used. Reusable injection pens consists of a replaceable cartridge which can be discarded and replaced. Injection pens are used for various thearpies such as diabetes, fertility, osteoporosis, growth hormone therapy, and other therapies by different end-users including home care and hospitals and clinics.



North America was the largest region in the injection pen market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and arthritis is contributing to the growth of the injection pen market. Factors such as an increase in the size of the obese population, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating habits, and increasing age lead to an increase in the global prevalence of diabetes. For instance, as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global diabetes prevalence population, by 2040, is expected to reach about 640 million. Furthermore, in the population of emerging countries such as India, about 69 million people are diabetic, by 2030, this number is expected to rise to 100 million. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and arthritis will drive the growth of the injection pen market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the injection pen market. Companies in the injection pens market are focusing on product innovations and efficient delivery systems. Technological advancements provide for accurate delivery, improved patient satisfaction and adherence, and greater ease of use. For instance, in 2019, Novo Nordisk launched the NovoPen 6 and NovoPen Echo Plus which automatically records the amount of insulin injected, helping patients on multiple daily injections, thus reducing logs, missed dosages, or accidental insulin stacking.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Injection Pen Market Characteristics



3. Injection Pen Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Injection Pen



5. Injection Pen Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Injection Pen Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Injection Pen Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Injection Pen Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Injection Pen Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Disposable Injection Pens

Reusable Injection Pens

6.2. Global Injection Pen Market, Segmentation By Therapy, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Diabetes

Fertility

Osteoporosis

Growth Hormone Therapy

Other Therapies

6.3. Global Injection Pen Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Home Care

Hospital & Clinics

7. Injection Pen Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Injection Pen Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Injection Pen Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

