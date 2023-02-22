Global Insecticidal Seed Treatment Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030 from $4.5 Billion in 2022 - Seed Dressings Market on a Growth Path

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insecticidal Seed Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Insecticidal Seed Treatment Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Insecticidal Seed Treatment estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR

The Insecticidal Seed Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Story continues

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Seed Treatment - A Prelude

Insecticidal Seed Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Population and Increasing Demand for Food Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of Insecticidal Seed Treatment Market

Global Warming Resulting in Rise in Insect Pests to Bolster the Demand for Insecticidal Seed Treatment

Increase in GM Crops Area to Spur Demand for Insecticidal Seed Treatment

Ban of Neonicotinoid Pesticides Affects the Neonicotinoid Types

Increasing Demand for Crops for Biofuel Production - A Key Growth Driver

Increasing Demand for Biological Seed Treatment

Seed Dressings Market on a Growth Path

Available Seed Treatment

Technological Advancements

Approvals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq9e63-seed?w=5

