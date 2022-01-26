U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Global Insecticide Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2022-2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insecticide Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Crop protection chemicals (CPC) which are popularly known as pesticides or agrochemicals are used extensively by farmers to protect their crop from these unwanted agents. Crop protection chemicals provide farmers with an economical way of improving the production as well as the quality of crops. The crop protection chemicals are categorized into three: Herbicides, Insecticides, and fungicides. Insecticides can further be split on the basis of origin, type, insect pest type and application.

The global insecticides market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2022 -2026), particularly due to the increasing demand for food as a result of rising global population. Furthermore, the growth of the market is supported by various growth drivers such as spike in incidence of pest attacks, increasing disposable income in emerging economies, shrinking area under cultivation, production of wide variety of crops etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges before the industry are stringent regulatory framework, the harmful impact of chemical products, and high research & development cost. However trends such as increasing adoption of bio-pesticides, high investment in the agriculture sector in developing regions, technological advancements etc. are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insecticide market with description of market size in terms of value and segments. An analysis of segments with their actual and forecasted value is also provided. Under regional analysis, a brief analysis of the North America insecticide market is provided.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall insecticides market has also been forecasted for the years 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Bayer Group, Syngenta and BASF Group are some of the key players operating in the global insecticide market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided

Growth Drivers

  • Rising Global Population

  • Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

  • Rising Incidence of Pest Attacks

  • Growing Requirement of Enhanced Crop Yield

  • Shrinking Area Under Cultivation

  • Production of Wide Variety of Crops

  • Organizations Promoting Integrated Pest Management Techniques

Challenges

  • Stringent Regulatory Framework

  • Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality

  • Growing Popularity of Pest-Resistant Genetically Modified Crops

  • Harmful Impact of Chemical Products

  • High Research & Development Cost

Market Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Bio-Pesticides

  • High Investment in Agriculture Sector in Developing Regions

  • Technological Advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Crop Protection: An Overview
2.1.1 Definition: Crop Protection
2.2 Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC): An Overview
2.3 Insecticides Market Segments: An Overview
2.4 Insecticide Market Segments

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Insecticide Market Analysis
3.2 Global Insecticide Market by Origin
3.3 Global Insecticide Market Regional Analysis

4. Regional Analysis
4.1 North America Insecticides Market Analysis
4.1.1 North America Insecticides Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.2 Challenges
5.3 Market Trends

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Insecticide Market Players Analysis
6.1.1 Global Insecticide Market Players by Share

7. Company Profiles

  • Bayer Group

  • Syngenta

  • BASF Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2y8w4k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insecticide-market-size-trends--forecasts-2022-2026-301468779.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

