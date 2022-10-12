U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Global Insomnia Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Currax Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Minerva Neurosciences and Pfizer Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Insomnia Market

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insomnia Market By Therapy Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insomnia market was valued at $ 4,318.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 6,315.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder wherein people find it difficult to sleep or remain asleep. The symptoms for insomnia include, low stamina, daytime sleepiness, depression, and irritability. It is a highly prevalent disorder that affects millions of people globally. Insomnia-related conditions are caused due to disruption in circadian rhythm, chronic pain, hyperthyroidism, menopause, psychological stress, and other medical conditions. This disorder can be diagnosed in sleep laboratories by using various diagnostic devices.

The global insomnia market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in depression and sleep disorders in growing number of population. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 280 million population across the globe were diagnosed with depression in 2020. People diagnosed with depression usually suffer from insomnia and excessive thinking.

Furthermore, rise in stress levels among youngsters have affected the quality of sleep and hence, led to an increase in growth of the insomnia market. However, side effects caused due to excessive use of sleep medication are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in funding for R&D activities in the sleep disorders sector is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players.

The insomnia market is segmented into therapy type and region. By therapy type, the market is categorized into non-pharmacological therapy and pharmacological therapy. Depending on non-pharmacological therapy, it is further fragmented into hypnotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, medical devices, and other non-pharmacological therapy. On the basis of pharmacological therapy, it is segregated into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global insomnia market include, Minerva Neurosciences Inc., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eisai, Co. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Viatris (Mylan NV), and Zydus Cadila.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the insomnia market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing insomnia market opportunity.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the insomnia market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global insomnia market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: INSOMNIA MARKET, BY THERAPY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Non pharmacological Therapy
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Pharmacological Therapy
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: INSOMNIA MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Top winning strategies
6.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
6.4. Competitive Dashboard
6.5. Competitive Heatmap
6.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES
7.1 CURRAX PHARMACEUTICALS LLC
7.1.1 Company overview
7.1.2 Company snapshot
7.1.3 Operating business segments
7.1.4 Product portfolio
7.1.5 Business performance
7.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.2 EISAI, CO. LTD
7.2.1 Company overview
7.2.2 Company snapshot
7.2.3 Operating business segments
7.2.4 Product portfolio
7.2.5 Business performance
7.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.3 merck kgaa, darmstadt, germany
7.3.1 Company overview
7.3.2 Company snapshot
7.3.3 Operating business segments
7.3.4 Product portfolio
7.3.5 Business performance
7.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.4 MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC
7.4.1 Company overview
7.4.2 Company snapshot
7.4.3 Operating business segments
7.4.4 Product portfolio
7.4.5 Business performance
7.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.5 Pfizer Inc.
7.5.1 Company overview
7.5.2 Company snapshot
7.5.3 Operating business segments
7.5.4 Product portfolio
7.5.5 Business performance
7.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.6 Sanofi
7.6.1 Company overview
7.6.2 Company snapshot
7.6.3 Operating business segments
7.6.4 Product portfolio
7.6.5 Business performance
7.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.7 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
7.7.1 Company overview
7.7.2 Company snapshot
7.7.3 Operating business segments
7.7.4 Product portfolio
7.7.5 Business performance
7.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.8 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
7.8.1 Company overview
7.8.2 Company snapshot
7.8.3 Operating business segments
7.8.4 Product portfolio
7.8.5 Business performance
7.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.9 VIATRIS INC
7.9.1 Company overview
7.9.2 Company snapshot
7.9.3 Operating business segments
7.9.4 Product portfolio
7.9.5 Business performance
7.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.10 zydus cadila
7.10.1 Company overview
7.10.2 Company snapshot
7.10.3 Operating business segments
7.10.4 Product portfolio
7.10.5 Business performance
7.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipk2pv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


