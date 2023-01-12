U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global Inspection Management Software Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include SAP, Oracle, Siemens AG and Dassault Systemes

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Inspection Management Software Market

Global Inspection Management Software Market
Global Inspection Management Software Market

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inspection Management Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global inspection management software market.

This report focuses on inspection management software market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the inspection management software market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the inspection management software market are SAP, Oracle, Siemens AG, Dassault Systemes, Ideagen Plc, Autodesk, Intelex Technologies, IQS, MasterControl, Pilgrim Quality Solutions, MetricStream Inc, Plex Systems Inc, CityReporter (Noratek Solutions), PTC, Hexagon, Wolters Kluwer, Veeva Systems, Penta Technologies and Industrial Quality Services Inc.

The global inspection management software market is expected to grow from $5.56 billion in 2021 to $6.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.00%. The inspection management software market is expected to reach $9.72 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.74%.

The inspection management software market consists of the sales of inspection management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to digital solutions used to guarantee the safety of an organization's facilities including checklists, work order management systems, reporting, analytics dashboards, and simplify the difficult task of handling incoming quality control. Inspection Management Software assists businesses in adhering to health and safety regulations set forth by government agencies such as OSHA and maintains business productivity.

The main component in the inspection management software are solution and services. The inspection management software solutions provide inspection solutions to both technical and non-technical users and other companies. It enables management to monitor high-risk suppliers and materials more effectively.

It also aids in the control of the final product's quality, lowers the company's manufacturing costs, and eliminates scrap. Large enterprises and SMES are using inspection management software and are deployed by cloud and on-premise. Inspection management software are used in industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, automation, manufacturing, retail and information and technology.

North America was the largest region in the inspection management software market in 2021. The regions covered in the inspection management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising demand for inspection tasks such as scheduling, making documents and checklists, recording results, and following actions in an organization will propel the growth of the inspection management software market in the forecast period. Regardless of industry or size, inspections are essential for preserving product quality. It necessitates a lot of documentation, including checklists, recording nonconformances of defective material, and so on.

New product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the inspection management software market. Companies are developing new products to support the inspection management software market.

The countries covered in the inspection management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$6.23 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$9.72 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Inspection Management Software Market Characteristics

3. Inspection Management Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Inspection Management Software

5. Inspection Management Software Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Inspection Management Software Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Inspection Management Software Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Inspection Management Software Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Inspection Management Software Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Solution

  • Services

6.2. Global Inspection Management Software Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Large Enterprises

  • SMEs

6.3. Global Inspection Management Software Market, Segmentation By Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cloud

  • On-Premise

6.4. Global Inspection Management Software Market, Segmentation By Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Healthcare

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Automation

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Information And Technology

7. Inspection Management Software Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Inspection Management Software Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Inspection Management Software Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl14jw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


