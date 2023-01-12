Global Inspection Management Software Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include SAP, Oracle, Siemens AG and Dassault Systemes

Company Logo

Global Inspection Management Software Market

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inspection Management Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global inspection management software market.



This report focuses on inspection management software market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the inspection management software market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the inspection management software market are SAP, Oracle, Siemens AG, Dassault Systemes, Ideagen Plc, Autodesk, Intelex Technologies, IQS, MasterControl, Pilgrim Quality Solutions, MetricStream Inc, Plex Systems Inc, CityReporter (Noratek Solutions), PTC, Hexagon, Wolters Kluwer, Veeva Systems, Penta Technologies and Industrial Quality Services Inc.



The global inspection management software market is expected to grow from $5.56 billion in 2021 to $6.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.00%. The inspection management software market is expected to reach $9.72 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.74%.



The inspection management software market consists of the sales of inspection management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to digital solutions used to guarantee the safety of an organization's facilities including checklists, work order management systems, reporting, analytics dashboards, and simplify the difficult task of handling incoming quality control. Inspection Management Software assists businesses in adhering to health and safety regulations set forth by government agencies such as OSHA and maintains business productivity.

The main component in the inspection management software are solution and services. The inspection management software solutions provide inspection solutions to both technical and non-technical users and other companies. It enables management to monitor high-risk suppliers and materials more effectively.

It also aids in the control of the final product's quality, lowers the company's manufacturing costs, and eliminates scrap. Large enterprises and SMES are using inspection management software and are deployed by cloud and on-premise. Inspection management software are used in industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, automation, manufacturing, retail and information and technology.



North America was the largest region in the inspection management software market in 2021. The regions covered in the inspection management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for inspection tasks such as scheduling, making documents and checklists, recording results, and following actions in an organization will propel the growth of the inspection management software market in the forecast period. Regardless of industry or size, inspections are essential for preserving product quality. It necessitates a lot of documentation, including checklists, recording nonconformances of defective material, and so on.

New product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the inspection management software market. Companies are developing new products to support the inspection management software market.

The countries covered in the inspection management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.23 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $9.72 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl14jw

