Global Instant Coffee Market Report 2022-2027: Growth of High End Cafe Chains and Coffee Capsule Driving Demand

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Instant Coffee Market: Analysis By Type, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global instant coffee market in 2021 was valued at US$33.07 billion, and is likely to reach US$41.77 billion by 2026. The global instant coffee market by volume stood at 1.81 million tonnes and would reach 2.08 million tonnes by 2026.



The instant coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, in terms of value and 2.97%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period of 2022-2026.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The report splits the global instant coffee market into four different segments based on the type: roast and ground, soluble, ready to drink (RTD) and portioned. The roast and ground segment accounted for approximately of 34% of the instant coffee market in 2021, owing to the health benefits as roast and ground coffee powder contains vitamin B3 which helps the body to support the health of skin and nerves and to manage cholesterol. Roasting coffee changes the physical and chemical properties of coffee beans into roasted coffees, which produces the distinctive flavor of coffee, which would accelerate the demand for instant coffee in the future.

By Packaging Type: The market report has segmented the global instant coffee market into four segments on the basis of packaging type: jar, pouch, sachet, and others. Jar segment held more than half of the share in instant coffee market in 2021, while the fastest growing segment is pouch during the forecast period, as the pouch packaging require significantly lesser raw materials and reduce the overall cost associated with the product packaging while improving the profit margin of the end-use companies.

By Distribution Channel: The instant coffee market report has segmented the global market into two segments on the basis of distribution channel: offline and online. Offline channel held more than three fourth of the share in instant coffee market in 2021, even though the fastest growing segment is online channel due to rising demand for ordering products online as people find it more convenient, and many selling companies will provide good discounts and offers to attract customers.

By Application: As per the report, the global instant coffee market into two segments on the basis of application: commercial, and residential. Commercial segment held approximately 77% of the share in instant coffee market in 2021. The commercial places such as offices, restaurants, cafes, etc. have increased and they usually purchase instant coffee in bulk from the manufacturers as people's demand for coffee has also skyrocketed.

Global Instant Coffee Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: Instant Coffee industry intended audience is people living in urban areas with higher disposable income. People with higher disposable income are capable of affording premium range of instant coffee and constant rise in their income have provided the industry many opportunities to grow.

Further, the market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growth in high end coffee chains, increased use of internet, increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials etc. in recent years.

Challenges: As there are fluctuations in the prices of the raw material used to make instant coffee, the pressure of prices inflating of instant coffee is also increasing. This is a challenge to the market as it would lead to shift in the consumer preferences to other substitutes such as tea.

Trends: A major trend gaining pace in instant coffee market is the increasing demand for flavored coffee. Due to the preference of the people, instant coffee manufacturers are introducing new coffee flavors in the market, such as mocha, green bean, Italian roast, French vanilla, ginger-bread cookie, etc., to expand their consumer base. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of instant coffee market during the forecasted period include increasing preparation of instant espresso coffee at home, premiumization of instant coffee in food and beverages, specialty drinks and artisan coffee would be on the rise, healthy coffee and additives, etc.

Key Players

Nestle S.A

Dougsuh Companies Inc

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

PT Mayora Indah TBK

Strauss Coffee Ltd

PT Java Prima Abadi

Tata Consumer Products

Starbucks Corporation

Unilever Plc

The Karaft Heinz Company

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Tchibo Coffee International Ltd

JM Smuckers Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Instant Coffee Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Instant Coffee Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global Instant Coffee Market: Packaging Type Analysis

3.4 Global Instant Coffee Market: Application Analysis

3.5 Global Instant Coffee Market: Distribution Channel Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Increased use of Internet

6.1.3 Increase in Disposable Income

6.1.4 Growth of High End Cafe Chains and Coffee Capsule

6.1.5 Increasing Popularity of Instant Coffee among Millennials

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

6.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.3 Caffeine Addiction and Rising Health Care Concerns

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing demand for Flavored Coffee

6.3.2 Increasing preparation of Instant Espresso Coffee at Home

6.3.3 Sustainable Coffee

6.3.4 Premiumization of Instant Coffee in Food and Beverages

6.3.5 Healthy Coffee and Additives

6.3.6 Specialty Drinks and Artisan Coffee Would Be On the Rise



7. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7qt1a

