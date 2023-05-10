Global Instant Grocery Market Report 2023: Emerging Rapid and One-Day Delivery Solutions Present Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Instant Grocery Market by Type (Food, Non Food), Product (Fresh Produce, Grocery & Staples, Household Items) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Instant Grocery Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global Instant Grocery Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Adoption of Online Channels

Rising Number of Working Populations

Significant Proliferation of E-Commerce Sector

Restraints

Concern Regarding Infrastructure Cost

Opportunities

Promotional Activities and Discounted Price on Online Purchase

Emerging Rapid and One-Day Delivery Solutions

Challenges

Availability of Counterfeit Products and Quality Issues

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Food and Non Food.

Based on Product, the market is studied across Fresh Produce, Grocery & Staples, Household Items, Packaged Food, and Personal Care.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Instant Grocery Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Instant Grocery Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Instant Grocery Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate.

The Global Instant Grocery Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Instant Grocery Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Instant Grocery Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Instant Grocery Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Instant Grocery Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Instant Grocery Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Instant Grocery Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Instant Grocery Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Instant Grocery Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Food

6.3. Non Food



7. Instant Grocery Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fresh Produce

7.3. Grocery & Staples

7.4. Household Items

7.5. Packaged Food

7.6. Personal Care



8. Americas Instant Grocery Market



9. Asia-Pacific Instant Grocery Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Instant Grocery Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Albertsons Co. Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Buymie Technologies Ltd.

Delivery Hero SE

DoorDash, Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Instacart

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

Kroger Co.

Maplebear Inc.

Ocado Retail Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Swiggy

Target Corporation

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

We Deliver Local Ltd.

