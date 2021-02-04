U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Global Work Instruction Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Work Instruction Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (On-Premise, and Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise); and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global work instruction software market was valued at US$ 416.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1468.41 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

North America dominated the work instruction software market in 2019 with a share of 34.6%. North America comprises developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The technological advancements across North America have led to a highly competitive market for all industries. North America also attracts several technological developments from economically strong countries. The companies in the region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet customer demands for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. Rise in investments by North American countries, such as the US and Canada, in improving and innovating business processes to offer premium quality products is increasing the need for providing continuous training or real-time assistance to their employees in order to ensure error-free process execution. This is increasing the demand for work instruction software across the region. This software also enables employees to self-train themselves with the help of on-screen instructions provided through the software.

In 2019, Europe stood second in the work instruction software market with a decent market share, and it is anticipated to witness a decent CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Europe comprises developed economies such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, and the UK provide strong tech strength to the region. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands are among the world's top 12 developers of software services. Italy holds a massive share of total SMEs in Europe, including IT industries. Moreover, the Netherlands is the sixth-largest economy with the presence of prominent ICT companies. ~55% of all Forbes 2000 companies in the IT industry have operations in the Netherlands. The strong presence of the ICT sector in Europe eventually supports the development of work instruction software. Further, the presence of manufacturing companies, such as Volkswagen, Daimler, Exor, BASF, Nestle, Siemens, and BMW, in Europe is influencing the growing adoption of work instruction software across the region.

The work instruction software market players mainly focus on several strategy to expand their business and maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2020, SwipeGuide partnered with XMReality to deploy Digital Work Instructions using remote support. This will influence the adoption of the same among manufacturing industries in order to comply with the social distancing norms laid down by the government.

Impact of COVID-19 on Work Instruction Software Market

According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are a few of the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy took the worst hit in 2020. Moreover, the business functions of SMEs are disturbed due to temporarily business shutdown and lockdown. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted the business operations of SMEs, further hampering the manufacturing of various products. However, the major application of the software is in the manufacturing sector, where the same is applied for imparting training to the employees regarding the functioning of certain machines. Thus, the closure of all manufacturing units across both developed and developing nations are expected to impact the growth of the work instruction software market adversely.

Reasons to Buy:

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the work instruction software market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect technology and solution type.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jqkr0

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

    Dave Portnoy said he purchased $700,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares Wednesday. What Happened: The Barstool Sports owner told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that he bought back into the theater chain after exiting positions in the Reddit hot stocks earlier on Tuesday. “I put in $700,000 into AMC this morning,” Portnoy told Varney, adding that he was “up” $60,000 on his investment. Portnoy also revealed that he had invested a “little bit” in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD). When he was asked as to when he would exit the stocks, Portnoy said, “That’s all feel... I think it could have another run.” Portnoy said his investment was not based on “fundamentals,” but rather it was akin to “watching the ball bounce... black, red or green in a roulette wheel.” Why It Matters: The celebrity blogger had earlier tweeted that he had sold all his meme stocks and blamed Robinhood for the loss. I have officially sold all my meme stocks. I lost 700k ish. Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/qXP1N1UFil — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 2, 2021 Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev was grilled by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday after the brokerage imposed restrictions on the short squeeze frenzy stocks. Portnoy joined Benzinga’s “Power Hour” last week and expressed his displeasure at brokers. “People need to go to jail,” said Portnoy — adding, “Robinhood needs to know this is the end of their company.” Price Action: AMC shares closed almost 14.7% higher at $8.97 on Wednesday and fell 4.12% to $8.60 in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Hedge Fund Bet In Favor Of GameStop And Made Away With 0M In Reddit-Fueled RallyCan Bitcoin Be The Next GameStop? The Word On The Street© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    (Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj said it expects revenue to continue to drop this year as the telecommunications equipment maker battles share loss and falling prices for its products in some markets.Sales are expected to be between 20.6 billion euros and 21.8 billion euros ($24.7 billion to $26.2 billion), the company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had predicted about 21.5 billion euros for 2021, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey.Adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter fell to 1.1 billion euros, better than the average analyst estimate of 955.3 million euros.Key Insights“We expect 2021 to be challenging, a year of transition, with meaningful headwinds due to market share loss and price erosion in North America,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in the statement.Lundmark said in an interview on Thursday that the mobile networks business will have “a reset” this year because of lower market share in North America, but said he still sees 5G competitiveness improving. In Europe, the company has won contracts from wide-scale bans of Huawei Technologies Co. equipment.Lundmark is working on a larger transformation and has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop losing market share. That includes investing more in research and development.The company’s board won’t propose a dividend for 2020 as it focuses on investing in 5G and other strategic areas.Nokia will also look for ways to cut costs as it simplifies its operations, though Lundmark declined to elaborate.Net sales in the fourth quarter fell 5% to 6.57 billion euros. That compares with the average analyst estimate of 6.51 billion euros.Nokia also retained its guidance for an adjusted operating margin in the range of 7% to 10%.Market ContextShares fell 0.8% to 3.76 euros at 9:47 a.m. in Helsinki. Nokia trades at about 18 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year.The shares are up about 19% this year, compared with a 6.4% gain for the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications index.Nokia’s stock was entangled last week in bouts of speculative trading after being touted on a Reddit forum, sending the shares up about 17% and prompting the company to issue a statement saying it wasn’t aware of any developments that could have a bearing on its stock. The price of its American depositary receipts doubled at one point mid-week.Get MoreGet the fourth-quarter earnings numbers here.Nokia has scheduled a capital markets day for March 18 and is planning to hold its annual general meeting on April 8.(Updates with comments from the CEO from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    GameStop stock and AMC Entertainment were up Wednesday after plunging earlier this week as the Reddit-fueled stock craze showed signs of cooling off.

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

    Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) declared fourth quarter and full-year results on Thursday. What Happened: The Finnish telecom network firm reported earnings per share of EUR 0.26 ($0.31) for the full-year 2020 compared with EUR 0.22 ($0.26) for full-year 2019. For Q4, EPS stood at EUR 0.14 ($ 0.17) compared with EUR 0.15 ($0.18) in the same period last year. The company’s October-December revenue declined 5% to EUR 6.57 billion ($7.89 billion) on a YoY basis, beating a consensus figure of EUR 6.42 billion ($7.71 billion), according to Refinitiv Eikon data reported by Reuters. View more earnings on NOK Why It Matters: Nokia stock in New York has returned over 17% since the year began propelled by the r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit, which has also pushed other shorted stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) higher. Large option traders made aggressive bets on shares of Nokia on Tuesday as the short squeeze led by the Reddit investors appeared to be winding down at the time. Nokia shares touched a record high of $9.79 on Jan 27. Price Action: Nokia shares closed 3.75% higher at $4.70 on Wednesday and gained 0.21% in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDave Portnoy Stakes 0K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'GameStop Short Selling Reduces By Over Half: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain? Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio. See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022. Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems. Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase. Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions. Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are MovingShould Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye Automobile, the U.S. auto giant said on Thursday. It said that China's electric vehicle industry and government policies had undergone major changes since the agreements were signed in 2017 and 2018, prompting Ford's decision. Ford didn't specify which changes triggered its move.

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

    Scott Peng, the founder and chief investment officer of New York investment manager Advocate Capital Management, says a perfect storm is being unleashed.

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

    Workhorse Group (WKHS) was already poised for a rally as the electric vehicle company slowly built up an order book in the last-mile delivery van sector. The heavily shorted stock got an extra boost in the last week as the WallStreetBets community on Reddit targeted the hedge funds shorting the stock. Even now, at $4.3 billion market cap, Workhorse doesn’t have the massive valuation of other EV stocks. The stock could easily have more upside with or without shorts being forced to cover due to President Biden’s EV plan. Short Hedge Fund Attack Workhorse entered the prior week with over 20% of the outstanding share float short. The combination of WallStreetBets attacking hedge funds with heavy short positions and the excitement surrounding EVs with Democrats now in charge of the U.S. government sent the stock up over 50% in the last week. ShortSqueeze lists nearly 34 million shares still short on Workhorse with 120 million shares outstanding. The shorts were somewhat let off the hook as popular brokerage sites such as Robinhood placed limits on buying the stock possibly reducing the upside squeeze. Stocks on the short hedge fund attack list such as GameStop and AMC have risen multiples of the gains of Workhorse. Yet, Workhorse likely has a less risky profile as delivery van EVs have a far better future than retail stores selling games and movie theaters. Biden Plan Last week, President Biden reinforced a plan to replace all federal vehicle fleets with EVs. His plans to advance EV manufacturing and increase EV charging stations fits right into the goal for Workhorse to land a large contract with the USPS for EV delivery vans. The USPS has long worked with Workhorse on developing a workable mail delivery van. In total, the government mail service had plans to purchase up to 180,000 delivery vans over the next five to seven years with the Biden plan likely pushing these plans full speed ahead. The only real question is whether Workhorse grabs a large portion of the contract considering their general lack of manufacturing capabilities. The EV manufacturer only forecast delivering 1,800 EVs in 2021. The company has a lot of work to get manufacturing up to levels necessary to fulfill USPS demand plus other customers. The upside potential from a large USPS order alone questions whether the rise last week was even related to WallStreetBets. A multi-billion deal from the USPS would far outweigh the benefit of any attack on shorts. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse now offers multiple catalysts to push the stock even higher. The main investor focus should be on the $18 billion market opportunity in last-mile EV delivery vans. The secondary focus for the next few weeks is how the attack on shorts plays out. The stock has a market value below $5 billion, while a lot of other EV manufacturers trade at multiples of these valuations. Workhorse is likely headed higher one way or another as shorts were already playing a dangerous game and they were unlikely to win. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a lot of 'catch-up' to do. Workhorse's recent share price surge has pushed the stock well above the average price target, faster than analysts have been able to react. WKHS' Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on diverse views, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

    One of the most common retirement tax planning errors I see is specific to married couples: not accounting for the tax changes that will occur once one of the two spouses dies. For example, using data from the SSA’s 2017 Period Life Table, we can calculate that, for a male/female couple both currently age 60 and in average health, there will be, on average, 11.3 years during which only one spouse is still alive. When one of the two spouses dies, there is generally a decrease in income, but it’s typically somewhat modest as a percentage of the household’s overall income — especially for retired couples who have managed to accumulate significant assets.

    The precious metal complex (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) traded under pressure, with all precious metal futures contracts closing sharply lower on the day.

    Richard Mashaal and Brian Gonic’s hedgefund Senvest Management LLC made $700 million in the WallStreetBets-fueled rally in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. What Happened: The two started buying the shares of the video game retailed in September and rode the GameStop rocket as the share shot up from less than $10 to above $400, the Journal reported. “When it started its march, we thought, something’s percolating here,” said Mashaal — adding, “But we had no idea how crazy this thing was going to get.” Senvest reportedly became curious about GameStop after viewing a presentation from the new GameStop CEO at a consumer investment conference in January 2020. The hedge fund firm spoke with the management and noted activity around the company including the involvement of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen. “It is not just little people on the long side here. There are huge players playing both sides of GameStop,” said Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, the Journal reported. Why It Matters: GameStop has reportedly turned out to be the hedge fund’s most profitable investment in terms of dollars earned and its internal rate of return. Senvest’s flagship fund’s worth has run up from $1.6 billion at end of 2020 to $2.4 billion. In January, the fund returned 38.4% after fees, the Journal noted. Hedge fund firm Mudrick Capital Management LP made $200 million on another Reddit investor favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop saga lost 53% in January by betting against the retailer. The recent plunge in Reddit hot stocks has hurt members of WallStreetBets with Keith Patrick Gill, better known as Deep F---ing Value and Roaring Kitty, losing more than $13.6 million on his GameStop investment on Tuesday. Price Action: On Wednesday, GameStop shares fell 3.82% in the after-hours session to $88.88 after closing 2.68% higher at $92.41 in the regular session. Related Link: Who Are The GameStop Winners? Ryan Cohen, 'Roaring Kitty' And Others Who've Made A Fortune Photo courtesy: Ardfern via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCan Bitcoin Be The Next GameStop? The Word On The StreetGameStop Short Selling Reduces By Over Half: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, warned it is struggling to meet demand, signaling that a global semiconductor shortage is spreading.“The shortage in the semiconductor industry is across the board,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon.Like most chipmakers, Qualcomm outsources production to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. These suppliers are trying and so far failing to adjust to a vigorous rebound in demand. The auto sector has complained about this recently, but Qualcomm’s comments show the problems are broader.When the Covid-19 pandemic first struck in early 2020, chip orders initially collapsed. But remote work and studying has spurred demand for computers, while car buying has surged as people avoid public transport. That, in turn, has caused auto and electronics makers to re-up their chip purchases.Amon said orders for chips that run computers, cars and many other internet-connected devices are swamping the industry, which mostly relies on just a handful of factories in Asia. Supply should improve in the second half of 2021, he added.Qualcomm shares fell about 6% in extended trading. The stock closed at $162.30 on Wednesday in New York, leaving it up 6.5% in 2021.The company also reported quarterly results on Wednesday and gave an upbeat forecast. However, that didn’t satisfy some analysts and investors who have become more bullish on Qualcomm recently.Outgoing CEO Steve Mollenkopf said Qualcomm’s performance was curbed by supply constraints.Apple Inc., a major Qualcomm customer, said last week that sales of high-end iPhone 12 models were limited by the availability of some components. Earlier on Wednesday, General Motors Co. warned that a global semiconductor shortage will reduce production this year as the carmaker plans downtime at three plants.Qualcomm is the biggest maker of chips that connect smartphones to wireless networks and also supplies processors that give the devices their computer-like capabilities. With customers including Apple and Samsung, the company’s projections are a closely watched indicator of the health of the mobile phone market.In its fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm said revenue was $8.24 billion, a gain of 62% from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, projected $8.25 billion. Net income was $2.12 a share. Excluding certain items, profit was $2.17 a share, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.09.Last month, Qualcomm said Amon will succeed Mollenkopf, who will retire in June.(Updates with CEO comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Nvidia earnings are booming, fueled by takeover deals and strong demand in key segments. Nvidia stock has been a big winner. But is it a buy now?

    This week is all about healthcare with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), Regeneron Pharmaceticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) reporting earnings. But, what is under the spotlight is the effort pharmaceutical and biotech companies are making to combat COVID-19 or more precisely, the vaccine. Pfizer was the first who brought it to the market and gained FDA approval along with using the ground-breaking mRNA technology successfully. Pfizer's Scientific Success To give you a better idea of how big its scientific success is, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) gave up on both of its coronavirus vaccine candidates on Monday after the company failed to produce favorable results in early-stage clinical testing. Although they appeared to be safe, neither succeed in producing stronger immunity. On a brighter note, Merck may well have a winner on its hands with its novel anti-inflammatory therapy, MK-7110 that could be the drug that doctors desperately need to save hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms. The phase 3 clinical trial data revealed promising data that patients treated with MK-7110 had a 50% lower risk of death or respiratory failure compared to those given a placebo. But, this doesn't diminish the fact that Pfizer's candidate plays a huge role in avoiding this scenario altogether. Covid-19 Variants Especially since Pfizer is ready to respond if COVID-19 variants demonstrate evidence of evading its vaccine. Last Thursday, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stated its vaccine was only 49% effective against B.1.351, the highly contagious strain found in South Africa. On Friday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) also revealed its one-shot vaccine was less potent against it, with its 66% effectiveness overall dropping to 57% against the South Africa strain. Not surprisingly, Pfizer's revenue exceeded estimations. Pfizer Earnings Revenue rose 12% to $11.68 billion from $10.44 billion during the same quarter last year which is better than the $11.43 billion that analysts expected. Adjusted EPS amounted to 42 cents, slightly under the expected 48 cents. The bottom line is that Pfizer's decade-long conversion into a pure-play, science, and innovation-company was put to the ultimate test with the pandemic and Pfizer delivered. Alongside demonstrating its scientific capacity, the dramatic shift in strategy along with rebranding started paying off. 2021 Forecasts The pharma giant improved its prior full-year earnings guidance from $3 to $3.10 to the range between $3.10 to $3.20. The forecast revenue range is between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion as Pfizer expects to sell about $15 billion in coronavirus vaccine doses with an adjusted pretax profit in the high 20% range of revenue. Joining Forces With Sanofi At the end of January, Sanofi announced that it has entered into an agreement with Germany's BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to support the manufacture and supply of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is being co-developed with Pfizer. Scientific development is one thing, and the administration of vaccines is another. The market is now reconciling that slowness in COVID vaccine response means the pandemic's impact may last longer than hoped. But without Pfizer's efforts, there would be no economic recovery to discuss. This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Pfizer Is Ready Even for Covid-19 Variants appeared first on IAM Newswire. Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGaming Activision Blizzard Is Expected To Show It Won The 2020 GameGoogle Smashed Top And Bottom-Line Wall Street Estimates© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.