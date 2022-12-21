U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Global Insufflation Devices Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032, as per Transparency Market Research

·5 min read

  • Changing lifestyles, escalation of health issues, and increase in associated surgical procedures drives the insufflation devices market

  • Burgeoning demand for insufflation devices for minimally invasive surgeries propels the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the insufflation devices industry research report, the global market advanced at a 5.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. The market expansion is projected to accelerate as lifestyles among populations change and obesity rates rise. Furthermore, according to the market research report, laparoscopic surgery contributes the leading revenue, and the most lucrative end-use would be hospitals, with a predicted CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

The global market for insufflation devices was assessed at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021. The need for insufflation devices is growing exponentially due to advances in surgical technology and a rise in surgical operations for uterine fibroids, cardiac disorders, and obesity across the world.

Laparoscopic surgery, bariatric surgery, heart surgery, and other procedures utilize insufflation equipment. Insufflation devices assist in maintaining the patient's pneumoperitoneum and preventing clinical problems after bariatric surgery. They aid in maintaining appropriate abdominal pressure conditions, thereby lowering the operating time and difficulties associated with CO2 pneumoperitoneum.

Consequently, the usage of insufflation devices would increase due to the added benefits of laparoscopic surgery. Insufflation devices are used to decrease post-operative complications such as brain damage and myocardial dysfunction in cardiac surgery. Increase in prevalence of heart disorders among the population is expected to raise the number of cardiac surgeries, hence driving the need for insufflation devices. Consequently, the insufflation devices market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% by the end of 2032.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Insufflation Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83568

Insufflation Devices Market: Growth Drivers

  • Compared to open surgeries, minimally invasive surgeries have a faster recovery rate and require fewer hospital stays, which encourages patients to choose them. Growth in adoption of insufflation devices for minimally invasive surgeries has led to an increase in insufflation devices market demand.  

  • Extensive research and development activities that have led to technological advancements such as integrated robotic solutions in insufflation devices are anticipated to propel insufflation devices business growth

Key Findings of Insufflation Devices Market

  • Laparoscopic surgery has gained substantial popularity over the years. Rapid recovery from laparoscopic surgery encourages healthcare practitioners to perform these procedures. Laparoscopic procedures include the removal of tiny tumors, gastric bypass surgery, cystectomy, and others. Rise in demand for laparoscopic surgery is leading to an increase in demand for insufflation devices due to their critical role in the procedure. The laparoscopic surgery application witnessed a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2021. Thus, the insufflation devices market development is estimated to occur at a rapid pace in the next few years.

  • Ambulatory surgical centers are health centers that provide treatment and diagnostic procedures on the same day. Numerous ambulatory surgery facilities provide gastrointestinal procedures, and urology/proctology treatments. In ambulatory surgical facilities, small incision procedures can be performed with fewer difficulties, which has created the need for insufflation devices and influenced the market growth.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=83568

Insufflation Devices Market: Regional Assessment

  • North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to the rising incidence of chronic disorders in this region. Diabetes, obesity, and other lifestyle disorders are on the rise in the U.S. as a result of sedentary lifestyles and junk food consumption. Demand for insufflation devices is driven by use in laparoscopic procedures and technological advancement. According to insufflation devices market forecast, the US insufflation device industry is likely to be worth US$ 1.7 Bn in 2032.

  • The insufflation devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to show rapid growth due to pressing need for surgical procedures in this region. Japan is anticipated to be valued at US$ 198 Mn by 2032. On the other hand, by 2032, the market in South Korea is projected to be worth US$ 82 Mn.

Insufflation Devices Market: Key Players

Key participants in the global market are involved in regulatory approvals and focused on the development of technologically enhanced products. Introduction of new products, and acquisitions & partnerships with other firms are expected to accelerate the global market expansion.

Some of the participants in the global market are:

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Smith & Nephew

  • Teleflex

  • Seemann Technologies

  • B. Braun Melsungen

  • Fujifilm, Medtronic

  • Richard Wolf

  • ILO Electronic

  • Palliare Ltd.

  • Cooper Surgical

  • BD

  • Olympus

  • CONMED

  • Karl Storz

  • WISAP Medical Technology

  • Steris

  • Laprosurge Ltd.

  • Locamed

  • Ackermann Instrumente

  • Ethicon

The insufflation devices market is segmented as follows:

By Application:

  • Laparoscopic Surgery

  • Bariatric Surgery

  • Cardiac Surgery

  • Other Surgeries

By End-use:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83568&ltype=S

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Gastric Electrical Stimulation Systems Market

Intrathecal Pumps Market

Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope Market

Digital Stethoscope Market

Germanium-68/Gallium-68 Generators Market

Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market

Single-use Flexible Endoscope Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insufflation-devices-market-to-reach-us-4-7-bn-by-2032--as-per-transparency-market-research-301708139.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

