U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,057.92
    +40.15 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,937.88
    +220.79 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.94
    +150.12 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.07
    +38.35 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.07
    +1.17 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    -0.0330 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1870
    -0.1710 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,167.99
    +372.43 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.65
    +7.86 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor [IGBT] Market Size To Grow USD 10 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 9%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor [IGBT] Market size was valued at USD 5 billion in 2021 and the worldwide insulated gate bipolar transistor [IGBT] market size is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Cree, Intel Corporation, IXYS Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Methode Electronics Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Danfoss Group, ELAN Electronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Hitachi Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, McLaren Applied, Texas Instruments Incorporated, LITTELFUSE Inc., Semikron Electronics GmbH and Co. Inc., Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. and Others.

New York, United States , Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor [IGBT] Market Size is to grow from USD 5 billion in 2021 to USD 10 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor [IGBT] devices by different industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, aerospace & defence, and others is the key driving factor.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1491  

Insulated gate bipolar transistor power module functions as voltage-controlled power electronics devices owing to their high switching frequency, they are extensively habituated in high-voltage industry requiring lower conduction loss.  Growth in the global market is driven primarily by the growing demand for insulated gate bipolar transistors [IGBT] from various applications, including railways, medical devices, consumer electronics, energy & power, industrial systems, electric vehicles, UPS, inverters, and motor drives.  The rising adoption of technologies, such as the growth of electric cars and hybrid vehicles uses IGBT modules since a higher level of consistency is required for the use of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles than the general commercial purposes. In accordance with Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the total EV sales for 2021 were up 35% compared to 2020. The increase in the electric and hybrid electric vehicle market is expected to drive the insulated gate bipolar transistor [IGBT] market in the forecasted period. Furthermore, the insulated gate bipolar transistor [IGBT] is being widely adopted in high-scale renewable systems, such as solar photovoltaic installations, hydroelectricity, and wind turbines.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 116 market data tables and figures & charts from the reportGlobal Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor [IGBT] Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Discrete IGBT, Module IGBT), By Power Rating (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Energy & Power, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive (EV/HEV), Inverters/UPS, Railways, Renewables, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030“ in detail along with the table of contents.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1491

The discrete IGBT segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global insulated gate bipolar transistor [IGBT] market is segmented into discrete IGBT and IGBT modules. Among these, the discrete IGBT segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period. It is owing to the advantages of discrete IGBT high current density and low power dissipation resulting in higher efficiency and smaller heat sink to allow lower overall system cost.

The high-power rating segment is anticipated to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of power rating, the global insulated gate bipolar transistor [IGBT] market is segmented into high power, medium power, and low power. Among these, the high-power segment is anticipated to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. In applications, high power IGBT provides the current-carrying ability, gate control using voltage, and others. The high-power rating market is expected to rise exponentially due to its increasing application adoption in several industries such as automotive (EV/HEV), inverters/UPS, railways, and renewables.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1491  

The automotive (EV/HEV) segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global insulated gate bipolar transistor [IGBT] market is segmented into consumer electronics, energy & power, industrial manufacturing, automotive (EV/HEV), inverters/UPS, railways, renewables, and others. Among these, the power electronics segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period owing to reduced carbon emission regulation, the automobile market is moving towards the electrification of powertrains in electric and hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV), where conduction and switching losses are significantly diminished, having a direct impact on overall efficiency.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share of 53%.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share of 53%. This growth in the Asia Pacific region is primarily attributed to the increasing EV & BEV sales, charging infrastructure, and the largest manufacturer of electronic components. The rising adoption of industrial IoT and factory automation in manufactory is expected to propel the demand for insulated gate bipolar transistors. North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Likewise, Europe is expected to gain dominance in the market after the Asia Pacific. Europe is the first region to implement insulated gate bipolar transistor [IGBT] traction systems in the railways in the transportation category.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1491  

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Cree, Intel Corporation, IXYS Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Methode Electronics Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Danfoss Group, ELAN Electronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Hitachi Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, McLaren Applied, Texas Instruments Incorporated, LITTELFUSE Inc., Semikron Electronics GmbH and Co. Inc., Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd., Diodes Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM  Co., Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, ABB Group, Infineon Technologies AG, WeEn Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Nuvoton Technology Corporation, Mouser Electronics Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., StarPower Semiconductor, Alpha, Omega Semiconductor and Others.

Browse Related Reports

Global Microprocessor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (CISC, RISC, ASIC, Superscalar, DSP), By Substrate (Rigid, Flexible, Rigid-flex), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances, Industrial, Medical & Healthcare, Aerospace & Défense, IT & Telecom), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/microprocessor-market

Global Electric Switches market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Fused, Non-Fused), By Mount (Panel, Din Rail, Others), By Voltage (Low, Medium, High), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electric-switches-market

Global Automotive Semi-Conductor Market Size, Share, By Component (Processor, Sensor, Memory), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV), By Application (Chassis, Powertrain, Safety, Telematics & Infotainment, Body Electronics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/automotive-semi-conductor-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:    

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell more than 5% by 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the refining company's stock price were its lackluster fourth-quarter results. Adjusted pre-tax income from its chemicals segment declined from $135 million in the third quarter to $52 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.

  • Lucid stock falls amid talks of potential buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund

    Lucid shares fall after initially rising on talks of a possible buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Exxon posts record $59 billion profit in 2022, up 157% from 2021

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss Exxon Mobil’s record profit earnings.

  • Caterpillar stock declines on mixed Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • Bernard Arnault Takes On Elon Musk With SPAC Deal to Take Lotus Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm affiliated with Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, just reached a deal to take a potential challenger to No. 2 billionaire Elon Musk onto the public markets.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpPutin’s War in

  • Here's Why Altria (MO) is a Strong Growth Stock

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across its search and cloud businesses amid the weakness in its advertisement business.

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    Instead, it's the businesses with staying power, that keep competitors at bay, and can sustain decades of steady growth. Whether you're looking for growth, big dividends, or something in between, here are three stocks worth considering. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has become a huge name in the hospitality industry.

  • Why Ford Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stepped on the accelerator, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is going along for the ride. Shares of Ford traded up as much as 5.3% on Tuesday after crosstown rival GM handily beat expectations. On Tuesday, it was news from General Motors that was giving Ford shares a push.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • ‘Sucker’s rally’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash — now he's predicting the downfall of crypto, calling it ‘fool’s gold.’ He likes these 3 assets instead

    Could he be right (again)?

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • Why UPS Stock Was Climbing Higher Today

    Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) were moving higher today after a modest beat on the bottom line in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Revenue in the fourth quarter actually fell 2.7% to $27 billion. The company also said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 6.6% to $1.62 per share, which gives the stock a dividend yield of 3.5%.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    If you were wondering what Buffett's second rule is, it's to remember the first rule. If you are willing to incorporate some above-average risk tolerance into your portfolio, read on for a look at two Buffett-backed stocks that have the potential to deliver explosive wins for risk-tolerant investors. With the company valued at more than $51 billion and trading at 25 times expected forward sales, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is the most growth-dependent stock in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by some metrics.