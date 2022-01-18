Abstract: Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market to Reach US$8. 6 Billion by the Year 2026 . Insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), also referred by other names such as insulated gate transistor (IGT), conductively modulated field effect transistor (COMFET), gain modulated field effect transistor (GEMFET), and metal-oxide insulated gate transistor (MOSIGT), is a simple three-terminal, transconductance semiconductor switching device used primarily for fast switching with high efficiency in a wide range of electronic devices.

Growth in the global market is driven primarily by the growing demand for IGBT from various applications, including medical devices, consumer electronics, industrial systems, electric vehicles, UPS, inverters, and motor drives. IGBTs are witnessing rapid adoption across a wide range of industries owing to their capability in offering higher reliability and reduced switching losses as compared to power MOSFETs. Key players operating the market are increasingly focusing on and investing on optimization of IGBT chips and modules with the aim of reducing power consumption, and improving thermal resistivity, chip density, and efficiency, which is likely to further boost market growth in the coming years. In electric and hybrid electric vehicles, IGBTs are increasingly replacing MOSFETs due to their cost-effectiveness in high-current applications, such as DC-AC and DC-DC conversion, power factor correction, and onboard charging. The increase in the production and sale of electric and hybrid electric vehicles globally is expected to augment the market growth in the near future. In addition, IGBTs are being widely adopted in high-scale renewable projects, such as solar photovoltaic installations and wind turbines.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discrete segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.9% share of the global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market. IGBT module holds the largest share of the market, owing to their capability in delivering enhanced ease-of-control and efficiency at high voltages. Growth in the Discrete segment is driven by growing demand for consumer electronics that utilize IGBTs for lower current applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



The Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.43% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$173.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific IGBT market is primarily driven by the growing production of EVs. Various regional startups are focusing on launching new technologies with the aim of enhancing the performance of EV batteries and focusing on the charging solutions, which in turn is propelling market growth in the region. North America, the second largest region, exhibits significant demand growth of IGBT on back of a rapid growth in EV/HEV and renewable energy markets.





Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)



Danfoss A/S

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Semikron International GmbH

StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899669/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of IGBT

Manufacturing Automation

EXHIBIT 2: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automotive

EXHIBIT 3: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Communications Technology

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Appliances

An Introduction to Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)

Advantages and Uses

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Rising Adoption of Smart Grids and Electric Vehicles Likely to

Drive Market Growth

Vendors Bet on Innovative Automotive Modules to Stay

Competitive in IGBT Market

Segmental Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)

Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Module, and Discrete

EXHIBIT 5: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)

Market by Power Rating (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for High Power, Medium Power, and Low Power

EXHIBIT 6: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)

Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive (EV / HEV), Inverter / UPS, Railways, Renewables,

and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)

Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed

and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 8: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)

Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-

2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East,

Africa, USA, Japan, Europe, Canada

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Benefits of IGBT Widen Uptake

IGBT Domain Remains Dynamic with Innovative Solutions

IGBTs Enable Cutting-Edge Applications

IGBT Technology Augments VFD Systems

IGBTs: A Perfect Option for High-Current & High-Voltage

Applications

Opportunities in Industrial Motor Vertical

IGBT Improves Efficiency of Electronics

EXHIBIT 9: Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe,

Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart Home Device Shipments by Category:

(Million Units): 2019 & 2024

Post Pandemic Recovery in Consumer Electronics Sector to

Augment Prospects

EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones and Tablets

(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Expanding Role of Electronics in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

IGBT for Power Electronics Applications

IGBT Remains Central to Development & Progress of EVs

IGBTs Exhibit Strong Growth in Electric Vehicle Applications

EXHIBIT 14: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

IGBT Enhances UPS Systems

EXHIBIT 15: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/

Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

IGBT Gain Traction to Rebuilt Legacy Transport & Energy Options

Rising Green Energy Demand Bodes Well

EXHIBIT 16: World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion

Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020,

2030 and 2040

EXHIBIT 17: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity

(in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023



