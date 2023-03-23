The global insulin patch pumps market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.63% in terms of revenue during the forecast years of 2023-2032

ReportLinker

Some of the top drivers bolstering the growth of the market include the rising incidence of diabetes, technological advancements, and surging awareness about patch pumps. MARKET INSIGHTS.

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL INSULIN PATCH PUMPS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06434827/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the top drivers bolstering the growth of the market include the rising incidence of diabetes, technological advancements, and surging awareness about patch pumps.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Insulin patch pumps are efficient devices owing to their relatively smaller size compared to traditional insulin pumps.Furthermore, these pumps are more affordable and easier to use than conventional systems, as well.



Due to advancements in technology, these pumps require minimum monitoring, which further increases their demand.

The discrete nature of these devices is one of the leading factors increasing their adoption among the younger population.Moreover, the rise in the frequency of product launches, coupled with collaborations between key market players as well as technology developers, is anticipated to raise awareness regarding insulin patch pumps, leading to significant market growth.



Additionally, the availability of custom-made patch pumps is also set to increase the devices’ popularity during the projection period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global insulin patch pumps market growth is evaluated through the analysis of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.North America dominated the global insulin patch pumps market in 2022.



The market growth of the region is primarily fueled by rising healthcare expenditure, the surge in per capita income, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industry rivalry in the global insulin patch pumps market is set to be high during the forecast period.Furthermore, key enterprises operating in the global market are Medtronic PLC, Insulet Corporation, F.



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. CEQUR SA

2. DEBIOTECH SA

3. EOFLOW CO LTD

4. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

5. INSULET CORPORATION

6. MEDTRONIC PLC

7. MEDTRUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

8. TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC

9. TERUMO CORPORATION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06434827/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



