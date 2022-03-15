U.S. markets closed

Global Insulin Pens Market to Cross $1.5 Billion By 2027. Innovation of Smart Insulin Pens Creating Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Vendors – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The insulin pens market was valued over $1 billion in 2021 and is expected to cross $1.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Chicago, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [260 Pages Report] According to Arizton’s recent research report on insulin pens market, the emergence of new technologies such as smart insulin pens, smart sensors with smart caps, attachments, and virtual platforms are gaining traction in the global market.

The insulin pens market research report includes detailed information on size, share, trends analysis, industry analysis report, regional outlook, growth potential, price trends, competitive market share & forecast 2022–2027.

Insulin Pens Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (2027)

Over $1.5 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

Over 6%

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST PERIOD

2022-2027

LARGEST MARKET

Europe

FASTEST MARKET

APAC

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product, Usage, Distribution Channel, and Geography

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • The traditional insulin pens dominated the product segment. However, smart insulin pens are expected to increase significantly in the forecast period across the globe.

  • Europe is dominating the global market due to high prevalence of diabetes in the region. APAC region is expected to grow at faster rate at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

  • Increasing number of prescriptions by doctors in both low and high income countries and easy availability of insulin pens in hospital pharmacies is boosting the sales through the hospital and clinics distribution channel.

  • Disposable insulin pens are highly in demand as compared to reusable insulin pens as they do not need to be reloaded with insulin cartridge and the needles every time.

  • COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the demand of online sales, with many users preferring home delivery of the insulin pens to avoid being exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, usage, distribution channel, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 13 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3260

Insulin Pens Market Trends & Opportunities

The competition in the market is very high due to the increasing number of insulin pens manufacturers. Key players are primarily interested in inorganic growth strategies. Many startups or small companies are merged and acquired by key players to sustain in the market competition. In France and other European countries, there is a high adoption of smart insulin pens compared to other conventional methods. One of the reasons is that Europe has complete diabetes health insurance coverage, which in turn, is creating growth opportunities for the market vendors. Also, in the past five years, the use of insulin pen delivery devices has remained dominant in ambulatory care settings in the US.

Insulin Pens Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Traditional

  • Smart

Market Segmentation by Usage

  • Disposable

  • Reusable

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Standalone Pharmacies

  • Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Spain

    • Italy

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Australia

    • South Korea

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey

    • South Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • UAE

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • Technological Advancements in Insulin Pens

  • Increased Demand for Smart Insulin Pens

  • Introduction of Integrated Smart Pen Systems

  • Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

  • Increasing Usage of Insulin Pens for Ambulatory Use

Insulin Pens Market – competitor landscape

Major vendors are continuously competing to lead the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors. The global insulin pens market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence. Many key players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in developing countries such as the APAC region, to gain more market share. Key companies are focused on developing advanced and innovative products to assure better diabetes care, help end-users reduce the prevalence of diabetes, and provide quality care to the patient. Competition is solely based on parameters such as quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3260

Key Vendors

  • Lilly

  • Medtronic

  • Novo Nordisk

  • Sanofi

Other Prominent Vendors

  • BD

  • Biocon

  • Pendiq

  • Emperra

  • Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment

  • HK Zion Industry

  • Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

  • Owen Mumford

  • Shanghai Umitai Medical Technology

  • Sun Medical Products

  • Suzhou Peng Ye Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Triones Technology (Guangzhou)

  • Ypsomed

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


