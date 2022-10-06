Global Insulin Pump Market to Reach $20.91 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Pump Market, Users, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, Global Insulin Pump Market is estimated to reach US$ 20.91 Billion by 2027. Insulin pumps are compact electronic medical devices that can be fastened to a belt, hidden in a pocket, or worn under clothing. Besides, to regulate the rise in blood glucose levels, the pump delivers controlled quantities of insulin into the body at regular intervals, based on the consumer's basal and bolus rates.

Furthermore, it works with a needle and a flexible catheter to inject insulin straight into the fatty tissue, subsequently taped and fastened. In addition, insulin pumps help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes by giving them more food options and eating schedule flexibility and reducing the number of injections they need.



Global Insulin Pump Market Size Is Expanding with a CAGR Of 5.20% During 2021-2027

The rising prevalence of diabetes and increased health awareness have been prevalent. Furthermore, because diabetes can lead to other chronic illnesses, including kidney failure, stroke, paralysis, and blindness, manufacturers focus more on developing adaptable and economical technologies like insulin pumps. The demand for efficient insulin pumps has also increased due to the development of very accurate glucose sensors and blood monitoring systems. Furthermore, recent market expansion has been aided by factors such as rising per capita healthcare spending and increased research and development for improving the functionality of insulin pumps.



Competitive Landscape

The Global Insulin Pump Market is highly competitive, competing with only a few companies. Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Roche are the critical players profiled in our analysis. These companies control a large percentage of the worldwide market.

In addition, they are constantly expanding into new markets to generate new revenue streams and enhance old ones. The acts of these market participants will create a competitive environment, forcing businesses to experiment with the latest technology to keep their products unique. Companies are also collaborating to expand their technological understanding and reduce the time it takes to develop a product.



The above-mentioned countries have been covered from 3 viewpoints1. Diabetes Population

Type 1

Type 2

2. Insulin Pump Analysis

Insulin Pump User (Type 1 and Type 2)

Insulin Pump Market (Type 1 and Type 2)

3. Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump



Countries - Insulin Pump Market & Users, Diabetes Type 1 & 2 Population of all the 15 Countries Covered in the Report

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Israel

4. Germany

5. Netherlands

6. Sweden

7. France

8. Switzerland

9. Australia

10. Japan

11. Canada

12. Kuwait

13. Saudi Arabia

14. Italy

15. Spain



Differentiation Points, Products Available Worldwide have been covered from 4 viewpoints

1. Medtronic 530G with Enlite

2. InsuletOmniPod

3. Tandem t:slim

4. Roche Accu-Chek Combo



Company Insights

Overview

Recent Development

Revenue

Companies Covered

1. Medtronic

2. Insulet Corporation

3. Tandem Diabetes Care

4. Roche





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Insulin Pump Analysis



6. Global Insulin Pump Market & Volume Share Analysis



7. Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care



8. Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products Available Worldwide



9. United States



10. United Kingdom



11. Israel



12. Germany



13. Netherlands



14. Sweden



15. France



16. Switzerland



17. Australia



18. Japan



19. Canada



20. Kuwait



21. Saudi Arabia



22. Italy



23. Spain



24. Company Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care

Roche

