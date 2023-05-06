Global Insurance BPO Services Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insurance BPO Services Market 2022-2032 by Service Type, Insurance Type, Operation, Deployment Type, Application, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insurance BPO services market will reach $31,569.1 million by 2032, growing by 6.2% annually over 2022-2032.

The market is driven by the increasing importance of insurance BPO service, rising trends in the contract values of insurance BPO providers, growing digitalization and increased demand for high-quality services at a lower cost, a rising adoption of cloud-based solutions & increasing demand for specialized solutions by BPOs, and an increasing customer demand for best-in-class insurance service.

Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Cogneesol

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

EXL Service Holdings, Inc.

Genpact Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Mphasis Limited

Syntel

Water Street Company

Wipro Limited

WNS Global Services Private Limited

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global insurance BPO services market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Insurance Type, Operation, Deployment Type, Application, Organization Size, and Region.



Based on Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Human Resource Outsourcing Services

IT Services

Underwriting Services

Customer Care Services

Finance and Accounting Services

Based on Insurance Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Life and Annuity Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance

By Operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Claims Management

Administration

Asset Management

Development

Marketing

Other Operations

By Deployment Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Other Applications

By Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

